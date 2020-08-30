Clear

Colleges and universities work to control outbreaks as a new school year starts amid coronavirus

While Covid-19 vaccine optimism continues to grow, one prominent model now projects around 135,000 more Americans could be killed by the virus by December 1, 2020. CNN's Nick Watt reports.

Posted: Aug 30, 2020 3:30 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A return to campus for the new academic year has colleges and universities struggling to both contain outbreaks of Covid-19 and enforce policies meant to prevent its spread.

Across the United States, at least 36 states have reported positive cases at colleges and universities, adding more than 8,700 cases to the country's tally. More than 5.9 million infections have been recorded in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Since classes started on August 19, 1,200 students at the University of Alabama have tested positive for the virus, the university system's website showed Saturday. Classes at the University of Dayton will continue online for at least two weeks after the school reported 116 case on Thursday and then another 148 on Friday, according to the university's website.

Outbreaks have been identified at four different sororities at Kansas State University, according to news releases from the college and the Riley County Health Department.

Providence College in Rhode Island has implemented policies to prevent the virus' spread, but 17 students have been placed on "interim suspension" for violating those measures, meaning they will not be allowed on campus or in classes until they attend a hearing, college spokesperson Steven Maurano told CNN Saturday.

"I am deeply disappointed by the selfish behavior of these students who defiantly chose to ignore our COVID-19 Code of Conduct," Fr. Kenneth R. Sicard, O.P., the college's president, said in a statement. "While I find no joy in having to endorse such strong sanctions, I know they are necessary if we are going to have a successful fall semester."

California surpasses 700,000 cases

California, which has more coronavirus cases than any other state, surpassed 700,000 cases on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state has reported 12,894 deaths from the virus.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week that the state will implement a slower, more cautious approach to allowing businesses and activities to resume, after quick reopenings in the spring led to a dramatic rise in infections and deaths.

"We're going to be more stubborn this time, and have a mandatory wait time between moves," Newsom said Friday. "We didn't do that last time."

California saw a resurgence in cases in June, and Newsom began shutting down much of the economy for a second time. But in recent weeks, the average number of new daily cases has fallen, paving the way for a new reopening plan.

Part of going forward under coronavirus in the state will be a continued eviction moratorium, Newsom announced during a news conference Friday.

The existing moratorium -- accommodating millions of tenants who are at risk of eviction as well as landlords that are not able to pay their mortgages -- was set to expire September 1. Newsom did not provide details of the new agreement, but said he looked "forward to signing it very very shortly."

Louisiana worries about a drop in testing after Hurricane Laura

After part of his state was walloped by Hurricane Laura last week, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is worried that the storm will lead to a decline in coronavirus testing in the state.

Southwest Louisiana has the highest ratio of positive tests and was hit the hardest by the hurricane, Edwards said at a news conference.

"We have tens of thousands of people from southwest Louisiana who are scattered all over the state taking shelter," Edwards said. "So we don't know exactly what this is going to look like" as far the spread of Covid-19, he added.

The governor said that 6,200 members of the National Guard were in the state assisting with recovery from the hurricane, but he was eager to get them back on the Covid-19 mission.

"Frankly we cannot afford to lose sight of our testing, because it was about three weeks ago that our schools came back. We have had students back on our college campuses," Edwards said. "So, this is a very bad week for us not to be doing robust testing."

Remdesivir extended to all hospitalized patients

This week brought hopeful news to those hospitalized with coronavirus.

The US Food and Drug Administration extended the emergency use authorization for a drug that has been shown to shorten recovery time for all patients hospitalized with coronavirus.

Remdesivir was originally authorized in May only for patients with severe infections who needed help breathing with extra oxygen or mechanical ventilation. But the emergency use now applies to a wider group of patients.

"The data show that this treatment has the potential to help even more hospitalized patients who are suffering from the effects of this devastating virus," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ths soccer draws with evan north

Image

sk beats nc vball

Image

vin lin handles nc vball

Image

ths vball upsets evan mem

Image

THN moves to 2-0

Image

Home for veterans nearing completion

Image

BLM protest organizer says he's grateful for mayor, police listening

Image

Few wear masks at Diesel Fest

Image

Judge killed in plane crash

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 231186

Reported Deaths: 8206
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1245735045
Lake14379463
DuPage14299533
Will11278358
Kane11052312
St. Clair5158170
Winnebago4175146
Madison386895
McHenry3774114
Champaign231020
Peoria230140
Kankakee214971
Rock Island211253
Unassigned1752209
Sangamon172437
Kendall163323
McLean137916
LaSalle120345
DeKalb108935
Tazewell10409
Macon90726
Jackson89520
Coles88421
Boone84923
Williamson81212
Adams7497
Randolph7027
Clinton67017
Whiteside49019
Morgan48018
Effingham4781
Grundy4685
Ogle4685
Jefferson44234
Knox4413
Monroe44014
Henry4381
Union41424
Stephenson3766
Bureau3535
Macoupin3403
Franklin3271
Vermilion3203
Cass29611
Iroquois29119
Perry2868
Jersey2715
Woodford2633
Marion2620
Logan2491
Warren2471
Montgomery2468
Lee2311
Christian2164
Douglas2075
McDonough18515
Shelby1853
Livingston1804
Jo Daviess1732
Saline1613
Fayette1533
Moultrie1510
Carroll1314
Cumberland1283
Hancock1262
Bond1253
Pulaski1171
Clark1152
White1140
Jasper1117
Johnson1100
Washington1091
Wabash1011
Greene991
Mercer974
Lawrence960
Wayne922
Edgar790
Fulton770
Mason771
Piatt760
Clay720
Crawford720
Ford702
Menard680
Pike680
Massac641
Gallatin622
Richland602
Scott450
Alexander440
Hamilton440
Marshall440
Henderson410
De Witt401
Edwards360
Calhoun260
Brown200
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Stark170
Putnam160
Pope141
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 91313

Reported Deaths: 3277
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18087746
Lake8945294
Elkhart551298
St. Joseph496992
Allen4849177
Hamilton3740107
Vanderburgh249519
Hendricks2255111
Johnson1999120
Cass18579
Clark169051
Porter165841
Tippecanoe152613
Madison125069
Vigo116815
LaPorte115431
Howard104661
Floyd104354
Bartholomew103954
Monroe103036
Kosciusko101816
Delaware100656
Marshall87723
Dubois82517
Boone82046
Hancock80341
Noble78930
Warrick74331
Jackson6848
Grant62430
Shelby61428
LaGrange59311
Henry58521
Morgan57435
Dearborn56528
Clinton5428
Wayne52310
Harrison46624
Daviess46423
Lawrence44227
White43212
Putnam4278
Montgomery39621
Decatur39334
Greene35735
Knox3283
DeKalb3134
Jasper3102
Gibson3094
Miami3092
Scott30710
Fayette3068
Sullivan2828
Franklin27325
Jennings26012
Steuben2573
Carroll25313
Ripley2438
Orange23124
Clay2185
Posey2080
Washington2071
Wells2062
Jefferson2043
Starke2027
Wabash2025
Whitley2026
Fulton2012
Perry19613
Adams1772
Tipton17719
Huntington1573
Randolph1577
Spencer1513
Newton14010
Owen1351
Rush1294
Jay1250
Martin970
Pulaski931
Fountain902
Pike901
Vermillion900
Brown882
Benton780
Parke772
Blackford712
Ohio717
Switzerland630
Union600
Crawford580
Warren381
Unassigned0219