Clear

Video shows forceful arrest of Black man stopped while jogging in San Antonio

A Black man in San Antonio, Texas, was stopped and detained by police while he was jogging, witnesses said, as officers searched for a suspect in a nearby domestic violence call. CNN affiliate KSAT reports.

Posted: Aug 29, 2020 4:30 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman and Paul P. Murphy, CNN

A Black man in San Antonio was stopped and detained by police Tuesday while he was jogging, witnesses said, as officers searched for a suspect in a nearby domestic violence call.

Video of the incident posted to social media shows officers forcefully shoving the man into a police vehicle as he screams.

The arrested man, identified in a police report as Mathias Ometu, 33, was seen walking out of an apartment complex as officers arrived in response to a call about a domestic violence assault, according to a police report from the incident.

Officers stopped Ometu and told him they had "reasonable suspicion to believe" he "matched the description of an alleged strangulation family violence incident," the report said.

The police report said Ometu refused to give his name and date of birth after several requests and his "demeanor became aggressive." Ometu refused to get in the patrol vehicle and was then "placed in the patrol vehicle" after a "long struggle," the report said, "using only open hand techniques."

During the incident, Ometu allegedly kicked two officers, striking one in the face, the police report said.

The victim of the family violence incident met officers and said Ometu was not the suspect, but Ometu still would not give officers his information, the report said.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer, a statement from the San Antonio Police Department said.

Bystanders film the incident

Jenny Rodriguez and Victor Maas, who witnessed the arrest and filmed the interaction between Ometu and police, told CNN by phone Friday that Ometu did not seem aggressive or confrontational toward the officers.

Their videos show Ometu handcuffed standing next to a police vehicle calmly for what appears to be about six minutes before two officers start to push Ometu into the vehicle. One witness noted in a video that at least one of the officers was also Black.

The video shows officers struggling with Ometu to push him into the back of a police vehicle and he is heard yelling, "You're choking me!" several times as the struggle continues for over a minute.

As the officers shut the doors of the vehicle with Ometu inside, at least three more police vehicles arrive, the video shows.

Rodriguez said she was walking her dog when she saw the man jogging around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

All of a sudden, police arrived and began to go towards the man and started speaking with him, she said. About 10-15 minutes after the conversation started, Rodriguez said, they started to put him in handcuffs.

She said she knocked on the office window of her boyfriend and coworker to grab the phone to start filming. Her boyfriend, Victor Maas, also began filming.

In their videos, police officers are seen attempting to put the man into the vehicle. He appears to resist the police officers.

Maas said officers used Tasers on the man, although it is not seen during the video.

The entire incident lasted roughly an hour, according to Maas and Rodriguez, but only about 20 minutes of the interaction was included in the videos.

Police are still investigating

Ometu has posted bond on the charges and the Bexar County District Attorney's Office is waiting for law enforcement to complete their investigation, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement emailed to CNN on Friday.

Once the investigation is complete, the district attorney's office will "review all evidence and decide how to proceed with any potential criminal case," Gonzales said.

Tess House, an attorney who has been in contact with Ometu's family but is not yet formally representing him, was unable to comment on his behalf when reached by CNN over the phone Friday. However, she told CNN that Ometu has been released from jail but his phone is still in the possession of police.

CNN has not been able to reach Ometu or family members for comment.

Mayor and police department respond

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a tweet Thursday that he is "seeking a full account of this incident, which is currently under investigation." He has not responded to a request from CNN for further comment.

"We have to approach this situation seriously because every single resident deserves fair and equitable treatment from their city," Nirenberg said in the tweet.

The San Antonio Police Department, in a statement emailed to CNN on Friday, said officers were called to investigate a "family violence incident."

"The suspect fled before police arrived, but the victim provided officers with the suspect's information and officers also obtained information that the suspect was also wanted for a felony robbery warrant," the statement read.

"The individual contacted was in close proximity to the call and he matched the physical and clothing description provided by the victim. That was the only reason he was stopped and questioned as the officers legitimately believed he was the wanted suspect."

The statement also said the department is aware of "several videos of the incident that have been posted online" and that the incident "will be reviewed administratively to ensure all policies were followed."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 86°
Mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

vin lin itz 8-28-20

Image

sv nv itz 8-28-20

Image

northview itz 8-28-20

Image

parke heritage itz 8-28-20

Image

linton sullivan itz 8-28-20

Image

ths itz 8-28-20

Image

west vigo itz 8-28-20

Image

Waiting to die: Keith Nelson execution

Image

Protests outside of the federal prison

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 231186

Reported Deaths: 8206
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1245735045
Lake14379463
DuPage14299533
Will11278358
Kane11052312
St. Clair5158170
Winnebago4175146
Madison386895
McHenry3774114
Champaign231020
Peoria230140
Kankakee214971
Rock Island211253
Unassigned1752209
Sangamon172437
Kendall163323
McLean137916
LaSalle120345
DeKalb108935
Tazewell10409
Macon90726
Jackson89520
Coles88421
Boone84923
Williamson81212
Adams7497
Randolph7027
Clinton67017
Whiteside49019
Morgan48018
Effingham4781
Grundy4685
Ogle4685
Jefferson44234
Knox4413
Monroe44014
Henry4381
Union41424
Stephenson3766
Bureau3535
Macoupin3403
Franklin3271
Vermilion3203
Cass29611
Iroquois29119
Perry2868
Jersey2715
Woodford2633
Marion2620
Logan2491
Warren2471
Montgomery2468
Lee2311
Christian2164
Douglas2075
McDonough18515
Shelby1853
Livingston1804
Jo Daviess1732
Saline1613
Fayette1533
Moultrie1510
Carroll1314
Cumberland1283
Hancock1262
Bond1253
Pulaski1171
Clark1152
White1140
Jasper1117
Johnson1100
Washington1091
Wabash1011
Greene991
Mercer974
Lawrence960
Wayne922
Edgar790
Fulton770
Mason771
Piatt760
Clay720
Crawford720
Ford702
Menard680
Pike680
Massac641
Gallatin622
Richland602
Scott450
Alexander440
Hamilton440
Marshall440
Henderson410
De Witt401
Edwards360
Calhoun260
Brown200
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Stark170
Putnam160
Pope141
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 91313

Reported Deaths: 3277
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18087746
Lake8945294
Elkhart551298
St. Joseph496992
Allen4849177
Hamilton3740107
Vanderburgh249519
Hendricks2255111
Johnson1999120
Cass18579
Clark169051
Porter165841
Tippecanoe152613
Madison125069
Vigo116815
LaPorte115431
Howard104661
Floyd104354
Bartholomew103954
Monroe103036
Kosciusko101816
Delaware100656
Marshall87723
Dubois82517
Boone82046
Hancock80341
Noble78930
Warrick74331
Jackson6848
Grant62430
Shelby61428
LaGrange59311
Henry58521
Morgan57435
Dearborn56528
Clinton5428
Wayne52310
Harrison46624
Daviess46423
Lawrence44227
White43212
Putnam4278
Montgomery39621
Decatur39334
Greene35735
Knox3283
DeKalb3134
Jasper3102
Gibson3094
Miami3092
Scott30710
Fayette3068
Sullivan2828
Franklin27325
Jennings26012
Steuben2573
Carroll25313
Ripley2438
Orange23124
Clay2185
Posey2080
Washington2071
Wells2062
Jefferson2043
Starke2027
Wabash2025
Whitley2026
Fulton2012
Perry19613
Adams1772
Tipton17719
Huntington1573
Randolph1577
Spencer1513
Newton14010
Owen1351
Rush1294
Jay1250
Martin970
Pulaski931
Fountain902
Pike901
Vermillion900
Brown882
Benton780
Parke772
Blackford712
Ohio717
Switzerland630
Union600
Crawford580
Warren381
Unassigned0219