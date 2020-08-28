Clear

Jacob Blake woke up and asked his dad, 'Why did they shoot me so many times?'

Jacob Blake Sr. tells CNN's Alisyn Camerota about the conversation he had with his son in the hospital.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 1:10 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi and Nicole Chavez, CNN

A heavily medicated Jacob Blake, paralyzed from the waist down and shackled to a hospital bed, clutched his father's hand and wept after regaining consciousness.

"Why did they shoot me so many times?' he asked Jacob Blake Sr.

"Baby they weren't supposed to shoot you at all,'" the father responded, recalling the exchange during an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

Jacob Blake, a Black Wisconsin resident, was shot seven times in the back by a White police officer who tried to detain him this week in Kenosha.

Blake's children, ranging in age from 3 to 8 years, watched the shooting from inside a car their father was stepping into as the officer opened fire. The oldest boy, who was supposed to celebrate a birthday the day his father was shot, also has questions.

"Papa, why did they shoot my daddy in the back?" Jacob Blake Sr. recalled the boy asking him. "Where's daddy?"

Blake, 29, is hospitalized in Wauwatosa, and family members say the sight of him tethered to the bed is heartbreaking.

"Why do they have that cold steel on my son's ankle?" he asked. "He can't get up, he couldn't get up if he wanted to."

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he "couldn't imagine" why Blake was handcuffed.

"I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary," Evers told reporters. "I would hope that we would be able to find a more, a better way to help him ... in recovering. That seems counterintuitive. It seems to be bad medicine."

The Froedtert Hospital, where Blake is being treated, deferred CNN's questions to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The Kenosha police and sheriff's department, as well as the district attorney's office, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"There is no explanation for it," Blake family attorney Benjamin Crump said. "It follows the pattern of deliberate indifference and excessive force."

"My son has not been afforded the rights of a human," Jacob Blake Sr. said.

Investigators issue their first version of events

Bystanders captured the shooting on cellphone video and shared the footage widely on social media, turning the lakeside city of Kenosha into the scene of nightly protests against police brutality.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey fired into Blake's back on Sunday while he was trying to enter a vehicle with his three children watching from the backseat.

Local officials have not discussed many details about Blake's shooting but are addressing the nightly protests in Kenosha, especially after two people were killed and a third was injured. A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday and is facing multiple charges murder charges in the shooting deaths and injuries.

On Wednesday, state investigators offered their first version of Sunday's events -- but with gaping holes in the timeline.

The incident started when a woman called police and said "her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises," the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said.

In a police call, a dispatcher names Blake and says he "isn't supposed to be there" and that he took the complainant's keys and refused to leave. The dispatcher later explains she doesn't have more details because the caller was "uncooperative."

About five minutes after the initial report, a dispatcher received reports of shots fired, police said.

Officers had attempted to arrest Blake and used a Taser in a failed attempt to stop him, the DCI said. He walked around his vehicle, "opened the driver's side door and leaned forward," the agency said.

Sheskey has been with the department for seven years. No other officer fired their weapon.

Blake admitted he had a knife in his possession, and law enforcement agents said they recovered a knife from the driver's side floorboard of his vehicle, the agency said.

State investigators did not indicate why police moved to arrest Blake, whether he brandished or threatened to use the knife, or why Sheskey shot so many times into Blake's back. It does not mention his children in the vehicle or other family members standing just feet away.

Sheskey and another officer have been placed on administrative leave.

On Friday, the Wisconsin DOJ released a statement identifying two additional officers involved in the incident as Kenosha Police Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek.

Arenas -- who also used his Taser in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Blake, the statement says -- has been with the Kenosha Police Department since February 2019, after previously serving with the US Capitol Police in Washington. Meronek joined the department in January, the statement said.

CNN has reached out to the Kenosha Professional Police Association for comment.

Videos of the incident show a struggle between Blake and police. He then walks around the front of an SUV and tries to enter the driver's side door. An officer is seen pulling Blake's tank top and seven shots are heard.

His attorneys told CNN that Blake did not have a weapon in the car.

"I can't speak directly to what he owned, but what I can say is that his three children were in the car," Patrick Salvi Jr. told CNN. "That was on the forefront of his mind. That is the most important thing to him in his life -- his family and his children."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Cooler with Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman to launch new STEM Scholars program

Image

Crime Stoppers: Vandalizing a Vigo County car dealership

Image

Another execution to move forward, a live look hours before his final moments

Image

Friday: Scattered showers and thundershowers, cloudy and breezy. High: 86°

Image

Sullivan-South Vermillion volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage-North Central Volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve/Linton volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln on SIAC

Image

Eva Kor, and other Holocaust survivors to be featured in 60 Minutes episode

Image

Vincennes ordinance looks to crack down on long term camper use in city limit

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 228750

Reported Deaths: 8186
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1236915039
Lake14223462
DuPage14200533
Will11136357
Kane11002312
St. Clair5107170
Winnebago4153146
Madison381895
McHenry3743114
Peoria227140
Champaign221020
Kankakee210771
Rock Island209452
Sangamon170137
Kendall162323
Unassigned1474209
McLean132316
LaSalle118045
DeKalb108233
Tazewell10199
Macon89426
Jackson89220
Coles86021
Boone84623
Williamson80611
Adams7347
Randolph6977
Clinton66717
Whiteside47819
Morgan47518
Ogle4685
Effingham4641
Grundy4615
Monroe44214
Knox4403
Jefferson43433
Henry4241
Union41423
Stephenson3736
Bureau3485
Macoupin3333
Franklin3151
Vermilion3123
Cass29711
Iroquois28718
Perry2838
Jersey2643
Marion2590
Woodford2553
Logan2471
Montgomery2438
Warren2411
Lee2261
Douglas2024
Christian1954
Livingston1794
McDonough17615
Shelby1763
Jo Daviess1712
Saline1613
Fayette1443
Moultrie1440
Cumberland1273
Carroll1254
Bond1233
Hancock1232
Pulaski1171
White1140
Clark1122
Johnson1070
Washington1061
Jasper1047
Greene970
Wabash951
Mercer944
Lawrence930
Wayne902
Edgar770
Mason761
Fulton750
Crawford720
Piatt720
Ford692
Menard680
Pike660
Clay650
Massac631
Gallatin622
Richland581
Alexander440
Hamilton440
Marshall440
Scott440
Henderson400
De Witt391
Edwards340
Calhoun260
Schuyler190
Brown180
Hardin180
Putnam150
Stark150
Pope141
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 90504

Reported Deaths: 3266
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion17976746
Lake8872293
Elkhart548597
St. Joseph492290
Allen4826177
Hamilton3692107
Vanderburgh245218
Hendricks2241111
Johnson1990120
Cass18549
Clark167751
Porter164241
Tippecanoe151513
Madison124568
LaPorte114031
Vigo113215
Howard104461
Bartholomew103654
Floyd102754
Kosciusko100916
Monroe100836
Delaware97155
Marshall87123
Dubois81917
Boone81446
Hancock79341
Noble78730
Warrick73231
Jackson6818
Grant62130
Shelby60928
LaGrange59111
Henry57721
Morgan56835
Dearborn56428
Clinton5357
Wayne51910
Harrison46324
Daviess44323
Lawrence44027
White42512
Putnam4198
Montgomery39321
Decatur38934
Greene35635
Knox3113
DeKalb3104
Jasper3092
Miami3092
Gibson3064
Scott30610
Fayette3048
Sullivan2757
Franklin27024
Jennings26112
Steuben2543
Carroll25012
Ripley2418
Orange23024
Clay2145
Posey2060
Washington2051
Jefferson2033
Wells2022
Fulton2012
Wabash2005
Whitley2006
Starke1997
Perry19713
Adams1772
Tipton17619
Randolph1567
Huntington1553
Spencer1503
Newton13710
Owen1351
Rush1274
Jay1220
Martin930
Pulaski931
Fountain882
Pike881
Brown862
Vermillion840
Benton780
Parke752
Ohio717
Blackford702
Switzerland630
Union590
Crawford570
Warren361
Unassigned0219