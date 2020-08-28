Clear

5 things to know for August 28: RNC, police, coronavirus, voting, Japan

Tropical Depression Laura will bring severe storms, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes to much of the eastern US. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the latest.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Laura is now a tropical depression but will still bring dangerous storms, heavy rain and tornadoes to parts of the eastern US. Satellite imagery shows the massive damage the storm caused as it tore through Louisiana.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Republican National Convention

President Trump accepted his party's nomination from the South Lawn of the White House on the last night of the RNC. In one of the longest convention acceptance speeches ever delivered, Trump warned that the country would be overtaken by "violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals" if Joe Biden were to win in November. He also touted his administration's response to the coronavirus, saying it is centered on "the science, the facts and the data" -- even as US deaths keep mounting -- and claimed he had done more for Black Americans than any other President -- save Abraham Lincoln -- largely glossing over recent issues of systemic racism that have sparked nationwide protests. With the evening's events held outdoors, protesters who'd gathered near the White House could clearly be heard as the President spoke.

2. Police violence 

For the second day in a row, pro sports teams postponed games in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black father, last weekend in Wisconsin. However, top White House officials are downplaying the significance of the moment. Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, called the NBA walkouts absurd and silly, and Jared Kushner characterized them as "a night off from work." We're also learning more about two figures at the center of the crisis in Kenosha. Police say Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring another during a protest, called a friend to say he "killed somebody" before shooting two others. Meanwhile, family members of the severely injured Blake say he is handcuffed to his hospital bed.

3. Coronavirus 

The White House announced the purchase of 150 million rapid Covid-19 tests with hopes that faster, wider testing will help keep schools and businesses open and running. New coronavirus cases are down about 12% nationwide over the last seven days, but the US is still averaging 900 deaths a day and could see 200,000 deaths overall by the middle of September. Hong Kong will start offering free tests to the city's 7.5 million residents next month to try to contain a third wave of the virus, and South Korea and Germany have tightened restrictions again. However, the UK government is telling people it's safe to return to work just a day after the country registered its highest daily increase in new coronavirus cases in months.

4. Election 2020

A federal judge is giving the Trump administration 10 days to answer questions and turn over evidence about recent controversial policy changes within the US Postal Service. The order is part of a lawsuit brought by a collection of states over mail slowdowns and the impact on the 2020 election. In Iowa, a state judge has sided with the Trump campaign and the Republican Party, which sued this month seeking to discard thousands of absentee ballot request forms in the state. As a result, more than 50,000 applications for absentee ballots now have to be invalidated and re-sent.

5. Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has resigned, citing the recurrence of a chronic disease he has battled for years. Abe is the longest-serving prime minister in the country's history. He first took office in 2006 but resigned in 2007 for health reasons. He was reelected in 2012 and has maintained political dominance since then, despite multiple scandals and plummeting popularity. Abe's right-leaning Liberal Democratic Party is still very strong, and since Japan's leader is chosen by parliamentarians, his party's next leader should have an easy path to becoming the next prime minister. Abe said he will stay in office until a successor is chosen.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Ruth Bader Ginsburg will receive this year's National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal

Another thing to add to her incredible list of achievements.

President Trump's Madame Tussauds statue will now greet New York visitors in a mask

Just when you thought those sculptures couldn't get any more realistic.

Amazon's new wearable health device can judge the tone of your voice 

Why pay for that feature when we already have in-laws and workplace rivals to do it for free?

Stressed zoo elephants will be given CBD oil to help them chill and stop fighting

They deserve to relax. 

FDA warns about hand sanitizer packaged to look like food or drinks

Please do not eat hand sanitizer! Don't let your children eat hand sanitizer! It is for hands! Only!

TODAY'S NUMBER

240

That's roughly how many people Delta has had to ban from its flights for not adhering to the carrier's mask policy.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We cannot protect our borders by violating people's rights."

European Commissioner Ylva Johansson, responding to allegations of violence against asylum-seekers across the EU. The pandemic has added another layer of pain and difficulty to Europe's already-dire migrant crisis.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Social distancing, but make it art 

The Dutch National Ballet crafted a dance for the pandemic era. It's evocative -- and definitely more graceful than our day-to-day experience. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler with Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Scattered showers and thundershowers, cloudy and breezy. High: 86°

Image

Sullivan-South Vermillion volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage-North Central Volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve/Linton volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln on SIAC

Image

Eva Kor, and other Holocaust survivors to be featured in 60 Minutes episode

Image

Vincennes ordinance looks to crack down on long term camper use in city limit

Image

Remnants of Hurricane Laura to move into the Wabash Valley

Image

South Vermillion school corp. gets $246,000 state tech grant

Image

On My Way Pre-K' spots still open in every Indiana county

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 228750

Reported Deaths: 8186
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1236915039
Lake14223462
DuPage14200533
Will11136357
Kane11002312
St. Clair5107170
Winnebago4153146
Madison381895
McHenry3743114
Peoria227140
Champaign221020
Kankakee210771
Rock Island209452
Sangamon170137
Kendall162323
Unassigned1474209
McLean132316
LaSalle118045
DeKalb108233
Tazewell10199
Macon89426
Jackson89220
Coles86021
Boone84623
Williamson80611
Adams7347
Randolph6977
Clinton66717
Whiteside47819
Morgan47518
Ogle4685
Effingham4641
Grundy4615
Monroe44214
Knox4403
Jefferson43433
Henry4241
Union41423
Stephenson3736
Bureau3485
Macoupin3333
Franklin3151
Vermilion3123
Cass29711
Iroquois28718
Perry2838
Jersey2643
Marion2590
Woodford2553
Logan2471
Montgomery2438
Warren2411
Lee2261
Douglas2024
Christian1954
Livingston1794
McDonough17615
Shelby1763
Jo Daviess1712
Saline1613
Fayette1443
Moultrie1440
Cumberland1273
Carroll1254
Bond1233
Hancock1232
Pulaski1171
White1140
Clark1122
Johnson1070
Washington1061
Jasper1047
Greene970
Wabash951
Mercer944
Lawrence930
Wayne902
Edgar770
Mason761
Fulton750
Crawford720
Piatt720
Ford692
Menard680
Pike660
Clay650
Massac631
Gallatin622
Richland581
Alexander440
Hamilton440
Marshall440
Scott440
Henderson400
De Witt391
Edwards340
Calhoun260
Schuyler190
Brown180
Hardin180
Putnam150
Stark150
Pope141
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 90504

Reported Deaths: 3266
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion17976746
Lake8872293
Elkhart548597
St. Joseph492290
Allen4826177
Hamilton3692107
Vanderburgh245218
Hendricks2241111
Johnson1990120
Cass18549
Clark167751
Porter164241
Tippecanoe151513
Madison124568
LaPorte114031
Vigo113215
Howard104461
Bartholomew103654
Floyd102754
Kosciusko100916
Monroe100836
Delaware97155
Marshall87123
Dubois81917
Boone81446
Hancock79341
Noble78730
Warrick73231
Jackson6818
Grant62130
Shelby60928
LaGrange59111
Henry57721
Morgan56835
Dearborn56428
Clinton5357
Wayne51910
Harrison46324
Daviess44323
Lawrence44027
White42512
Putnam4198
Montgomery39321
Decatur38934
Greene35635
Knox3113
DeKalb3104
Jasper3092
Miami3092
Gibson3064
Scott30610
Fayette3048
Sullivan2757
Franklin27024
Jennings26112
Steuben2543
Carroll25012
Ripley2418
Orange23024
Clay2145
Posey2060
Washington2051
Jefferson2033
Wells2022
Fulton2012
Wabash2005
Whitley2006
Starke1997
Perry19713
Adams1772
Tipton17619
Randolph1567
Huntington1553
Spencer1503
Newton13710
Owen1351
Rush1274
Jay1220
Martin930
Pulaski931
Fountain882
Pike881
Brown862
Vermillion840
Benton780
Parke752
Ohio717
Blackford702
Switzerland630
Union590
Crawford570
Warren361
Unassigned0219