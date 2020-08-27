Clear

Amazon's new wearable will judge your tone

Amazon's new Halo is similar to most other fitness wearables, but it also has unique features that might cause privacy concerns. See how they work.

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 11:40 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Kaya Yurieff, CNN Business

Amazon has tried to make its services and products an indispensable part of people's day, from putting its Alexa voice assistant everywhere to selling virtually everything on Amazon.com. In the process, it's collected mountains of data.

Now, it wants to creep into even more sensitive areas of its customers' lives.

On Thursday, the tech giant launched Halo, its first health wearable, along with an accompanying app, in the United States. The device, which is worn on the wrist, offers similar features to other wearables on the market, such as activity and sleep tracking, but it also comes with several new offerings that are sure to stoke privacy concerns.

The "Tone" feature, which people must opt-in to, uses small mics on the band and machine learning to analyze your voice to predict how other people might perceive your tone. The technology takes into account pitch, intensity, tempo and rhythm, to create timestamps of your speech with labels such as "content" or "hesitant" as well as positivity and energy levels. Amazon said users never hear their voice snippets; they just see the results of the analysis on the app.

The idea of a device picking up snippets of your voice and judging it may feel like a dystopian scene from Black Mirror, especially at a time when Americans are concerned and confused about the handling of their personal data.

In a virtual presentation ahead of the launch, Amazon executives emphasized the privacy controls behind the feature, including that speech samples are processed only on your phone — never in the cloud — and will be deleted automatically after processing. Amazon said no human will ever hear the voice samples — something it has come under fire for with its Alexa-powered devices and users can delete Tone results or their entire voice profile from the app.

"All of these devices have risks, and are always going to have risks," said Pam Dixon, executive director of the nonprofit research group World Privacy Forum, who helped advise Amazon on Halo, but was not paid by the company to do so, though the organization received funding from Amazon in the past. "All of the tech companies right now, their biggest fight is for the trust of people. ... Ensuring that no one sees or hears this data ever is really important."

Dr. Maulik Majmudar, a cardiologist and principal medical officer for Amazon Halo, billed the Tone feature as a way to better your communication and relationships, such as making sure you're not taking work stress out on your family when working from home. "We recognize the sensitivity, so we put in a lot of privacy controls to earn and maintain customer trust around this feature," he told CNN Business.

Last year, consumers were disturbed to find out that if they talk to a virtual assistant, such as Alexa or Apple's Siri, a human may listen to a recording of their chatter. (The companies said this was done to improve the devices.) At the time, Apple temporarily halted human review of recordings, and Amazon changed its settings to make it easier for people to avoid such review at all.

Amazon's Halo Band also features a way to measure body fat index through the accompanying app and a smartphone camera — another incredibly sensitive and personal data point. After posing for the camera, artificial intelligence generates a 3D model of your body.

A "body model slider" lets you visualize how you'd look if you lost or put on body fat, in an effort to motivate users. That feature doesn't use your exact body, but is based on the height, age, and sex you enter into the app.

Amazon said body scan images are "automatically" deleted from the cloud after processing. Images and the personalized 3D body model are then stored only on your phone. Body data can be deleted via the settings tab in the app.

Users can also link their Weight Watchers or John Hancock Vitality wellness program accounts. The app also offers challenges and workouts from third parties, including Headspace, Orangetheory Fitness and the Mayo Clinic. Amazon said it will only provide third parties with anonymized data.

Halo users will also have a separate log in for the service, and it won't be linked to their Amazon.com or Prime account.

The Amazon Halo Band costs $99.99 and comes with six months of free membership to the app, which otherwise costs $3.99 per month. US customers can request early access to the band and app starting Thursday for a lower price. The device comes in black, gray and rose gold. Unlike other popular wearables, the Halo Band features no screen and offers seven days of battery life.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Cloudy with Showers Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waiting to die: Lezmond Mitchell

Image

Hurricane Laura wrecking havoc on Gulf Coast, why it could be considered dangerous

Image

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of scattered thundershowers. High: 90°

Image

Stark Family Reunion

Image

Linton Sullivan football preview

Image

Cup Trophy Game

Image

COVID-19 concerns lead to cancellation of Pioneer Days

Image

Group works to help local homeless

Image

Vigo County School Corporation launches COVID-19 dashboard

Image

School designs app to help fight health check-in process for COVID-19

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 227043

Reported Deaths: 8163
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1231725031
Lake14172460
DuPage14103532
Will11063356
Kane10956312
St. Clair5058168
Winnebago4116145
Madison375292
McHenry3698115
Peoria225540
Champaign218720
Kankakee208971
Rock Island207152
Sangamon168037
Kendall160923
Unassigned1463209
McLean125016
LaSalle114843
DeKalb107833
Tazewell9939
Jackson87720
Macon87526
Boone84323
Coles82721
Williamson78411
Adams7317
Randolph6827
Clinton64717
Whiteside47118
Ogle4675
Morgan46618
Grundy4525
Knox4363
Monroe42914
Effingham4241
Jefferson41631
Henry4121
Union40923
Stephenson3716
Bureau3355
Macoupin3243
Vermilion3063
Franklin3051
Cass29611
Iroquois28418
Perry2788
Marion2490
Woodford2493
Jersey2463
Logan2451
Warren2381
Montgomery2348
Lee2221
Douglas1984
Christian1924
Livingston1724
Jo Daviess1712
Shelby1713
McDonough16415
Saline1583
Fayette1403
Moultrie1400
Cumberland1233
Hancock1201
Bond1193
Carroll1154
Pulaski1141
Clark1132
White1130
Johnson1050
Washington1011
Jasper1007
Greene970
Mercer954
Wabash951
Wayne902
Lawrence890
Edgar750
Mason731
Crawford720
Fulton720
Piatt710
Ford692
Menard680
Pike640
Clay620
Gallatin622
Massac611
Richland581
Hamilton440
Scott430
Alexander420
Marshall420
De Witt381
Henderson370
Edwards330
Calhoun250
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Pope141
Putnam140
Stark130
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 89359

Reported Deaths: 3259
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion17833745
Lake8799293
Elkhart543997
St. Joseph482390
Allen4756176
Hamilton3639107
Vanderburgh241718
Hendricks2204111
Johnson1964120
Cass18489
Clark164451
Porter161341
Tippecanoe150013
Madison123068
LaPorte112731
Vigo110015
Howard103561
Bartholomew102552
Floyd102254
Kosciusko100216
Monroe99336
Delaware93154
Marshall86423
Dubois81017
Boone79846
Hancock78641
Noble77930
Warrick72131
Jackson6757
Grant61230
Shelby60928
LaGrange58511
Henry56821
Dearborn55928
Morgan55735
Clinton5257
Wayne50210
Harrison45824
Lawrence43127
Daviess43023
White41912
Putnam4108
Montgomery39121
Decatur38034
Greene34535
Miami3082
Jasper3062
Scott30510
DeKalb3044
Knox3033
Gibson3014
Fayette2958
Sullivan2717
Franklin26523
Jennings26112
Steuben2523
Carroll24812
Ripley2378
Orange22424
Clay2095
Posey2060
Wells2022
Jefferson2003
Wabash1995
Washington1991
Fulton1982
Perry19613
Whitley1956
Starke1937
Tipton17319
Adams1642
Huntington1534
Randolph1537
Spencer1503
Newton13410
Owen1331
Rush1284
Jay1190
Pulaski931
Fountain862
Brown842
Pike841
Martin830
Vermillion820
Benton770
Parke742
Ohio717
Blackford702
Switzerland630
Union580
Crawford560
Warren361
Unassigned0218