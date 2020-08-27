Not Available
Hurricane Laura's eyewall pushing inland bringing life-threatening conditions. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 5:40 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2020 5:40 AM
Related Content
- Hurricane Laura makes landfall in the US
- Hurricane Laura makes landfall in the US
- Hurricane Laura makes landfall in the US
- Hurricane Michael strengthens before landfall
- Hurricane Willa makes landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast
- Storm Alberto makes landfall in Florida
- Waterspout makes landfall on Florida beach
- Tropical Storm Gordon to make landfall
- Child killed as tropical storm makes landfall
- Tropical Storm Olivia makes landfall in Hawaii
Scroll for more content...