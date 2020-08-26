Clear

How Brendon Todd came in from the cold to grab himself a slice of the action on PGA Tour

CNN Sport's Patrick Snell caught up with Brendon Todd, who explained why he had contemplated a complete change in career, something far from the golf course.

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Patrick Snell, CNN

Considering he once came close to quitting the sport he loves to open up a pizzeria, American golfer Brendon Todd has earned the right to enjoy every single slice of life that comes his way these days. And with good reason too.

After back-to-backs wins late last year in Bermuda and Mexico, this is already a career-best season for Todd.

It's one of golf's great comeback stories but it's also one that might never even have been told.

At one point along the way, the 35-year-old temporarily lost his playing status on the PGA Tour, before then missing the cut 34 times in 36 events. He even dropped outside the top 2,000 players in the world rankings.

"Golf beats you up," said Todd, who was speaking to CNN Sport as he prepared to head into the tour's postseason and the race for the coveted FedExCup title, "and kind of lets your mind turn on you a little bit."

Todd fought with the frustrations, struggles and isolation golf threw at him. He also battled depression through the darkest times.

"It was something I was going through, I think, as a result of my play," revealed Todd, who decided to consult caddie-turned-performance coach Ward Jarvis.

"I would give him the most credit for sort of teaching me how to forgive myself for not playing well and failing and how to move past those emotions."

Through it all though, he had one constant: his wife Rachel, who he credits for never allowing him to give up.

"My whole family was very important throughout all that. They stuck by me and never, never once wavered. They don't love me for my golf. They love me for me, which is really important.

"And so those are things that I feel fortunate to have as not everybody around the world who suffers with mental struggles has a great family and a good support group. So, I'm just really blessed."

READ: The golfer who drove over 4,000 miles across the US to play in tournaments

Almost bowing out

The current world No. 42 actually won for the first time on the PGA Tour back in 2014. But what followed was a five-year winless drought and with it all the accompanying self-doubt.

Todd also struggled with the yips which every golfer dreads, in particular one pivotal moment that still resonates from a decade ago

"I remember my first struggle with the yips, I went to a tournament and I considered hitting a short iron off the tee on a par 5 because I knew I was going to hit my driver out of bounds right, and sure enough I teed it up in the ground, I hit it 50 yards right out of bounds. And that's a really deflating feeling!"

It was also a reality check where the resolve of lesser men may well have been broken. The following years would see more lows than highs before it became time to make a practical decision: stay in the sport or consider a career change.

Todd remembers meetings with his financial manager at the time to determine how best to support his family moving forward, with a fast-food franchise as one option on the table.

"'Your Pie' is a pizza franchise in Athens, Georgia that we were looking at. And for me, as somebody who has never worked in the corporate world and was sort of self-employed, that had a lot of appeal to go into some sort of franchise or business owner type of framework.

"Hopefully I would have been able to hire some good employees to run it for me because I don't know the first thing about running a pizza business!"

But having decided to give himself one more year at golf, an offer was never made by the Pittsburgh native, which ended up being a smart move.

Todd -- who'll tell you these days when he's playing his best golf, he's playing as well as anybody in the world -- never lost faith in his own ability. He also never lost sight of the importance of his own work ethic and the utmost determination to put things right.

He also made the key decision to enlist the help of a former tour professional, Bradley Hughes, as his swing coach.

And now it's other golfers who seek him out for advice.

Not just junior players either, he says, but former major winners too, including the 2001 Open Champion David Duval who Todd says is "probably the best player during the Tiger era, maybe the only person to take No. 1 ranking from him, if I'm not mistaken.

"And he's struggled with his golf game for the last decade and hasn't been able to really figure it out. But he's somebody who I've spoken with a little bit and who's passionate about the game and especially on improving his game ... and hopefully have a good career on the Champions Tour.

"So I'm always here to help guys like that. And I'm hopeful that I can you know maybe play a small part in him, you know finding some success and enjoying the game of golf again."

Right now though, the FedEx Cup Playoffs -- which began at TPC Boston over the weekend -- are Todd's sole focus in this Covid-19 affected season.

Entering the first stage of the playoffs, Todd was ranked ninth, something he calls a "huge accomplishment in my career and something I'm very proud of."

"As close to my struggles as it has been to come back and have a year like this, it's a real career achievement for me."

So is he still ruling out a move into that pizza business? Todd isn't closing the door on a potential move down the line. "I love pizza. I mean, who doesn't?"

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Not right now though. Not for someone who freely admits he's a better player and person for all his struggles over the years.

Which ever way you cut it, the prospect of winning golf tournaments is simply proving too time consuming.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Vigo County School position wants to help with diversity and inclusion

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Daviess Pike Central volleyball

Image

Loogootee Linton Volleyball

Image

Jace Russell

Image

Celebrating National Banana Split Day

Image

Parkside Elementary switches to remote learning due to COVID-19 exposure

Image

With much festival season called off, Terre Haute store sees an uptick in business

Image

Rose-Hulman received $10 million donation from alumnus

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 224887

Reported Deaths: 8126
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1224235022
Lake14027459
DuPage14001531
Will10927354
Kane10857308
St. Clair5010166
Winnebago4087144
McHenry3667115
Madison366692
Peoria222039
Champaign210020
Kankakee206471
Rock Island205447
Sangamon165637
Kendall160123
Unassigned1497209
McLean118816
LaSalle112842
DeKalb106433
Tazewell9719
Macon86624
Jackson86220
Boone83523
Coles79821
Williamson74710
Adams7307
Randolph6677
Clinton63217
Morgan45917
Ogle4595
Whiteside45618
Grundy4415
Knox4293
Monroe41314
Effingham4121
Jefferson41131
Henry4061
Union40223
Stephenson3696
Bureau3304
Macoupin3023
Vermilion3023
Franklin2981
Cass29011
Iroquois28418
Perry2726
Marion2450
Woodford2453
Jersey2393
Logan2371
Warren2310
Montgomery2308
Lee2181
Douglas1954
Christian1914
Livingston1733
Jo Daviess1682
McDonough16515
Shelby1583
Saline1553
Moultrie1360
Fayette1273
Hancock1181
Bond1173
Cumberland1143
Carroll1134
White1130
Clark1122
Pulaski1071
Washington981
Greene970
Johnson960
Wabash941
Jasper917
Mercer914
Lawrence890
Wayne882
Mason731
Fulton720
Piatt700
Ford682
Menard670
Pike630
Clay610
Crawford610
Edgar600
Gallatin602
Massac601
Richland581
Hamilton420
Alexander410
Scott410
Marshall400
De Witt391
Henderson370
Edwards310
Calhoun240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark100
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 88421

Reported Deaths: 3241
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion17690745
Lake8744292
Elkhart539897
Allen4714173
St. Joseph469290
Hamilton3588106
Vanderburgh238217
Hendricks2188111
Johnson1956120
Cass18449
Clark162551
Porter159941
Tippecanoe147513
Madison121367
LaPorte112231
Vigo107515
Howard103161
Bartholomew102350
Floyd101054
Kosciusko99412
Monroe96836
Delaware90854
Marshall85823
Dubois80417
Boone78946
Hancock78041
Noble77530
Warrick70630
Jackson6737
Shelby60828
Grant60630
LaGrange58211
Henry56021
Dearborn55828
Morgan55535
Clinton5236
Wayne49910
Harrison44924
Lawrence42427
White41711
Daviess41623
Putnam4068
Montgomery38821
Decatur37634
Greene33835
Miami3072
Scott30510
Jasper3022
Fayette2958
DeKalb2944
Gibson2944
Knox2823
Sullivan2666
Franklin26423
Jennings25912
Carroll24912
Steuben2463
Ripley2358
Orange21624
Clay2095
Posey2020
Wells2002
Jefferson1993
Wabash1995
Fulton1982
Perry19513
Washington1951
Whitley1946
Starke1917
Tipton17219
Adams1612
Huntington1533
Randolph1517
Spencer1503
Newton13310
Owen1331
Rush1284
Jay1140
Pulaski921
Brown832
Fountain832
Pike821
Vermillion810
Martin780
Benton760
Parke752
Blackford702
Ohio707
Switzerland630
Union570
Crawford560
Warren351
Unassigned0218