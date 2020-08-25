Clear

Amazon adds more executive diversity with appointment of first black woman to its senior leadership team

Many brands are taking a stand against racism. But are their words enough? CNN's Chris James speaks to Jemele Hill about what responsibility corporations have and what can be done.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 10:00 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Jazmin Goodwin, CNN Business

Amazon has appointed its first Black executive to join the company's senior leadership team.

Alicia Boler Davis, who joined Amazon in 2019, serves as the company's vice president of global customer fulfillment. The appointment makes her the fourth female and first Black woman to join the esteemed senior leadership group, better known as Amazon's "S-team."

Davis, a former GM executive, held numerous roles during her 24-year stint with the automotive company — including head of global manufacturing and labor relations. Along with Davis, two other Amazon executives will join the senior leadership team: vice president of the eCommerce Foundation David Treadwell and John Felton, who serves as vice president of global delivery services.

The addition came with Friday's announcement that Jeff Wlike, chief executive officer of Amazon Worldwide Consumer will be retiring in the first quarter of 2021. Wilke had been widely viewed as a possible successor to Bezos.

Wilke, who joined Amazon in 1999, will be replaced by Dave Clark, who is senior vice president of worldwide operations.

Lack of diversity in top ranks

Like many other tech conglomerates, Amazon has been criticized for its lack of diversity and gender disparities in its upper-level roles. Many executive positions at Amazon are held by white males.

Davis's appointment moves the e-commerce giant toward a bit more diversity at the top. In December, Amazon added Christine Beauchamp, head of Amazon Fashion, and Colleen Aubrey, Amazon's vice president of advertising, to its senior leadership team. Prior to their appointments, Beth Galetti, senior vice president of human resources, was the only woman on the S-team.

Last year, in efforts to increase diversity in top-ranking positions, Amazon adopted the "Rooney Rule" for its board — a policy instituted by the NFL that requires teams to consider minority candidates for coaching and operation-level positions. Amazon also named Rosalind Brewer, Starbucks' chief operating officer, and Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, to its board of directors in 2019.

Brewer's appointment made her the second Black director to serve on the board of directors, following Myrtle Potter, former president and COO of Genentech, who served between 2004 and 2009.

As of 2019, Amazon's company workforce consists of 57% men and nearly 43% women. However, among managers, men account for nearly 73% compared to 28% women. And for those in management positions, 8.3% are Black, while nearly 60% are White, according to company data.

But in terms of diverse leadership shakeups at the top, Amazon isn't alone. As Corporate America continues its reckoning with racism, companies like Pinterest, Netflix, Girl Scouts and the NFL have also recently appointed Black executives in top leadership positions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes man arrested on nearly 80 counts of child exploitation and pornography

Image

Big announcements for the Vigo County School corporation

Image

New tactic thieves are using to get into your home, how to avoid being next

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, humid and hot. Heat index near 100° High: 94°

Image

THS-THN Tennis

Image

Ball Trophy Game

Image

League of Women Voters set to hold virtual event

Image

INDOT reminds drivers to be alert as construction season continues

Image

Helping His Hands works to meet continued need during pandemic

Image

Clay County to open two COVID-19 test sites

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 223206

Reported Deaths: 8097
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1218775015
Lake13937455
DuPage13909530
Will10830354
Kane10796308
St. Clair4958166
Winnebago4069139
McHenry3620115
Madison360691
Peoria219038
Champaign207820
Kankakee205071
Rock Island202646
Sangamon163737
Kendall158823
Unassigned1463209
McLean113816
LaSalle111539
DeKalb104833
Tazewell9519
Macon85224
Jackson85120
Boone82723
Coles78621
Adams7277
Williamson7169
Randolph6477
Clinton60617
Ogle4595
Morgan44817
Whiteside44418
Grundy4365
Knox4253
Jefferson40231
Monroe40214
Union40023
Effingham3981
Henry3961
Stephenson3686
Bureau3224
Macoupin3013
Vermilion2982
Franklin2931
Cass28711
Iroquois28418
Perry2716
Woodford2423
Marion2340
Warren2300
Jersey2292
Logan2281
Montgomery2238
Lee2181
Douglas1894
Christian1854
Livingston1703
Jo Daviess1662
McDonough16115
Saline1552
Shelby1532
Moultrie1330
Fayette1203
Hancock1161
Carroll1154
White1130
Clark1122
Cumberland1093
Bond1073
Pulaski1061
Greene980
Johnson950
Wabash931
Washington921
Mercer904
Jasper897
Lawrence870
Wayne862
Fulton730
Mason721
Ford702
Piatt700
Menard630
Edgar610
Clay600
Gallatin602
Crawford570
Pike570
Massac560
Richland541
Hamilton420
Scott410
Alexander400
Marshall390
De Witt381
Henderson360
Edwards310
Calhoun220
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark100
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 87592

Reported Deaths: 3225
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion17593743
Lake8700292
Elkhart538495
Allen4650172
St. Joseph454088
Hamilton3529106
Vanderburgh236117
Hendricks2171110
Johnson1942120
Cass18429
Clark160151
Porter158240
Tippecanoe146413
Madison120167
LaPorte111431
Vigo104615
Howard102661
Bartholomew101350
Floyd99754
Kosciusko98612
Monroe95236
Delaware89753
Marshall85823
Dubois79617
Boone78546
Hancock77741
Noble77330
Warrick69930
Jackson6727
Shelby60728
Grant60130
LaGrange58111
Dearborn55628
Henry55521
Morgan55335
Clinton5216
Wayne49010
Harrison43724
Lawrence41827
White41411
Daviess40723
Putnam4018
Montgomery38821
Decatur37433
Greene33535
Miami3062
Scott30310
Jasper3012
Gibson2884
DeKalb2864
Fayette2828
Knox2793
Franklin26122
Sullivan2585
Jennings25412
Carroll24911
Steuben2463
Ripley2348
Orange21424
Clay2075
Posey2020
Jefferson1983
Fulton1962
Perry19513
Wabash1955
Wells1952
Whitley1926
Washington1901
Starke1897
Tipton17019
Adams1602
Huntington1543
Randolph1506
Spencer1503
Newton13310
Owen1321
Rush1274
Jay1140
Pulaski921
Brown832
Fountain822
Vermillion810
Pike801
Benton760
Martin750
Parke752
Blackford702
Ohio707
Switzerland630
Union570
Crawford550
Warren341
Unassigned0217