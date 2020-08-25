Clear

Jacob Blake's family hopes he can recover and have a 'great quality of life,' his uncle says

Justin Blake, the uncle of shooting victim Jacob Blake, has urged protesters to demonstrate peacefully. Jacob Blake was gunned down by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin prompting nationwide anger and protests once again against police brutality.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Justin Blake says watching the video of his nephew getting shot several times in the back by Wisconsin police "literally took my breath away."

"You're looking at somebody you know, love, trust and respect and are proud of, but you can't help them," Blake told CNN's Sara Sidner. "You sort of have to remove yourself in order to maintain your sanity."

Jacob Blake, 29, is in intensive care following the police shooting in Kenosha on Sunday. A video clip of the incident shows an officer shooting Blake several times as he tries to enter the driver's side door of an SUV. His three children -- 3, 5 and 8 --- were in the car at the time.

"If you can only imagine seeing your father, your loved one, shot by those who are supposed to protect your community, protect you, has to be a God-awful thing to live with," Justin Blake said.

Two officers have since been placed on administrative leave.

His uncle says the family is praying for a recovery.

"Thank God he's alive," Justin Blake said. "We're just praying for a great recovery, that he may have a great quality of life and that his father, my brother can enjoy him."

Justin Blake described his nephew as a hard-working man, who volunteers and takes good care of his children.

His entire family, including Jacob Blake's mother, is now in shock and working through the devastating news one medical update at a time, the victim's uncle says.

"Anything like this will shock the hell out of anybody, to see your son in that situation," he said.

"This, like all the Black parents talk about, is that phone call you don't want to get," he said. "And we got it."

'We're going to demand justice'

While the family supports the protests in Wisconsin and across the country, they do not condone violence, Justin Blake said.

"We want justice and we're going to get justice," he said. "We're going to demand justice, but we're going to do that without tearing up our own communities."

Protests erupted Sunday after a video of the shooting began circulating on social media. On Monday, Wisconsin's governor called in the National Guard and officials set an 8 p.m. curfew for demonstrators hoping to avoid any clashes.

Several buildings and cars were set on fire Monday night after some protesters defied curfew.

Demonstrations took place in other parts of the country as well, including in New York City and Minneapolis, where several people were arrested.

The issue is one that needs to be immediately addressed by the country's leadership as well, Justin Blake said Monday, including the two presidential candidates.

"This needs to be first and foremost on their agenda," he said.

"What are you going to do to situate African Americans so we don't have to go through the daily struggles (of) worrying about our children coming home?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, humid and hot. Heat index near 100° High: 94°

Image

THS-THN Tennis

Image

Ball Trophy Game

Image

League of Women Voters set to hold virtual event

Image

INDOT reminds drivers to be alert as construction season continues

Image

Helping His Hands works to meet continued need during pandemic

Image

Clay County to open two COVID-19 test sites

Image

Vincennes man arrested on nearly 80 counts of child exploitation and pornography

Image

Terre Haute police hope to have body cams on officers by November

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 223206

Reported Deaths: 8097
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1218775015
Lake13937455
DuPage13909530
Will10830354
Kane10796308
St. Clair4958166
Winnebago4069139
McHenry3620115
Madison360691
Peoria219038
Champaign207820
Kankakee205071
Rock Island202646
Sangamon163737
Kendall158823
Unassigned1463209
McLean113816
LaSalle111539
DeKalb104833
Tazewell9519
Macon85224
Jackson85120
Boone82723
Coles78621
Adams7277
Williamson7169
Randolph6477
Clinton60617
Ogle4595
Morgan44817
Whiteside44418
Grundy4365
Knox4253
Jefferson40231
Monroe40214
Union40023
Effingham3981
Henry3961
Stephenson3686
Bureau3224
Macoupin3013
Vermilion2982
Franklin2931
Cass28711
Iroquois28418
Perry2716
Woodford2423
Marion2340
Warren2300
Jersey2292
Logan2281
Montgomery2238
Lee2181
Douglas1894
Christian1854
Livingston1703
Jo Daviess1662
McDonough16115
Saline1552
Shelby1532
Moultrie1330
Fayette1203
Hancock1161
Carroll1154
White1130
Clark1122
Cumberland1093
Bond1073
Pulaski1061
Greene980
Johnson950
Wabash931
Washington921
Mercer904
Jasper897
Lawrence870
Wayne862
Fulton730
Mason721
Ford702
Piatt700
Menard630
Edgar610
Clay600
Gallatin602
Crawford570
Pike570
Massac560
Richland541
Hamilton420
Scott410
Alexander400
Marshall390
De Witt381
Henderson360
Edwards310
Calhoun220
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark100
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 87592

Reported Deaths: 3225
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion17593743
Lake8700292
Elkhart538495
Allen4650172
St. Joseph454088
Hamilton3529106
Vanderburgh236117
Hendricks2171110
Johnson1942120
Cass18429
Clark160151
Porter158240
Tippecanoe146413
Madison120167
LaPorte111431
Vigo104615
Howard102661
Bartholomew101350
Floyd99754
Kosciusko98612
Monroe95236
Delaware89753
Marshall85823
Dubois79617
Boone78546
Hancock77741
Noble77330
Warrick69930
Jackson6727
Shelby60728
Grant60130
LaGrange58111
Dearborn55628
Henry55521
Morgan55335
Clinton5216
Wayne49010
Harrison43724
Lawrence41827
White41411
Daviess40723
Putnam4018
Montgomery38821
Decatur37433
Greene33535
Miami3062
Scott30310
Jasper3012
Gibson2884
DeKalb2864
Fayette2828
Knox2793
Franklin26122
Sullivan2585
Jennings25412
Carroll24911
Steuben2463
Ripley2348
Orange21424
Clay2075
Posey2020
Jefferson1983
Fulton1962
Perry19513
Wabash1955
Wells1952
Whitley1926
Washington1901
Starke1897
Tipton17019
Adams1602
Huntington1543
Randolph1506
Spencer1503
Newton13310
Owen1321
Rush1274
Jay1140
Pulaski921
Brown832
Fountain822
Vermillion810
Pike801
Benton760
Martin750
Parke752
Blackford702
Ohio707
Switzerland630
Union570
Crawford550
Warren341
Unassigned0217