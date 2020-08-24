Clear

Plunging dividends are hitting investors even as stocks rise

CNN Business and Moody's Analytics have partnered to create a Back-to-Normal Index. The index shows which states are closest to and furthest from returning to their pre-pandemic economies.

Posted: Aug 24, 2020 9:40 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2020 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Dividends plummeted between April and June as coronavirus pandemic forced companies to conserve cash — a sign of how a tough economic environment could hit investors' pocketbooks even as stock prices push higher.

Details, details: A new report from Janus Henderson published Monday found that global dividends dropped by $108 billion to roughly $382 billion in the second quarter, the biggest decline since the asset manager started tracking dividends in 2009. The total value of payouts was the lowest for the second quarter since 2012.

Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Macy's are among the companies that suspended or cut their dividends in recent months.

"In a quarter of astonishing disruption to normal life around the world, the impact on dividends was dramatic," Janus Henderson's analysts wrote.

Changes to the dividend regime were broad-based. Dividends fell in every region except North America, which was bolstered by "resilient" payouts from Canadian companies.

Despite massive cuts to date, Janus Henderson still expects global dividends to top $1 trillion in 2020, indicating how much growth has occurred over the past decade.

On the radar: The firm said a reality check will come in the fourth quarter, when firms in North America announce payments for the next four quarters.

The US recession could end in 2020 or 2021

The historic recession the United States entered earlier this year could end in the second half of 2020 or in 2021, according to a survey of top economists, though the pain is expected to linger for years to come.

What's happening: About 35% of economists polled by the National Association for Business Economics, which spoke to 235 members between July 30 and August 10, believe that the country will exit the recession in the second half of this year, while 34% expect that to happen sometime in 2021.

Just 4% expect the recession to last into 2022 or later, while 15% think it already ended in the second quarter.

Even if the United States returns to growth this year, economists have made clear that huge risks remain, and that many of the economic scars will be permanent.

Nearly half of respondents don't think US GDP — the broadest measure of the health of the economy —will return to levels reached at the end of 2019 until at least 2022.

And nearly 80% of those surveyed believe there's at least a one-in-four chance of a double-dip recession, where economic output plunges again after a short period of recovery.

While the US economy remains far from normal, it is in comeback mode. CNN Business and Moody's Analytics have partnered to create a Back-to-Normal Index, which is comprised of 37 national indicators and seven state-level indicators to track the recovery.

The index shows that the US economy is operating at 78% of where it was in early March.

But the strength and longevity of the recovery is still an open question that relies in large part on the path of the virus.

"As the battle against Covid grinds on, it's difficult to escape the conclusion that successful economic policy starts with successful public health policy," Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

Could the WeChat ban be limited? Investors hope so

Shares of China's Tencent, one of the most country's most important tech companies, have been battered as investors scramble to understand what it would mean if WeChat, its popular messaging app, is banned in the United States.

But optimism that any restrictions could be limited in scope drove the company's stock up 5.8% in Hong Kong on Monday.

The rally was driven by reports that the Trump administration is privately looking to reassure US companies like Apple that they'll still be able to do business with WeChat in China, even if individual users in the United States are affected.

Investor insight: Shares of Tencent fell nearly 10% after President Donald Trump signed executive orders on August 6 stating that he would bar WeChat and the short video app TikTok from operating in the United States unless they're sold by their Chinese-owned parent companies by mid-September. Since then, Tencent has clawed by most of its losses.

The company has been bolstered by its earnings report, disclosing surging profits between April and June. Still, the executive orders pose a major risk until the details of a possible US ban are finalized. TikTok said over the weekend that it plans to challenge Trump's executive order in court.

Up next

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index posts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: Best Buy is the latest US retailer to report earnings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Sunny and Hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday is first day back for Robinson, Illinois students

Image

Stricter visitation restrictions for a local hospital

Image

Virtual learning could put users at risk, why experts remind you to stay cautious

Image

Man missing from Loogoottee

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, muggy, with an isolated shower chance. High: 90°

Image

Woman celebrates 100th birthday with cards

Image

GSKP to donate fitness equipment to Deming Park

Image

Students adjust to life on ISU campus

Image

Annual Warrior Ride

Image

Lake Jump Extravaganza

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 221594

Reported Deaths: 8089
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1213085013
Lake13857455
DuPage13778529
Will10760354
Kane10759307
St. Clair4882166
Winnebago4048137
McHenry3589115
Madison356291
Peoria216538
Kankakee203371
Champaign202720
Rock Island200046
Sangamon161237
Kendall157923
Unassigned1461209
LaSalle109339
McLean108216
DeKalb104433
Tazewell9299
Jackson83520
Macon83524
Boone82323
Coles78521
Adams7137
Williamson6959
Randolph6427
Clinton58217
Ogle4535
Morgan44717
Whiteside44018
Grundy4325
Knox4223
Monroe39813
Union39323
Jefferson39231
Effingham3911
Henry3781
Stephenson3646
Bureau3174
Macoupin2963
Vermilion2932
Cass28711
Franklin2871
Iroquois28317
Perry2666
Woodford2373
Marion2310
Logan2281
Warren2280
Jersey2232
Montgomery2188
Lee2151
Douglas1894
Christian1844
Livingston1663
Jo Daviess1652
McDonough16115
Saline1552
Shelby1502
Moultrie1330
Fayette1153
Carroll1144
Hancock1131
Clark1122
White1120
Cumberland1073
Pulaski1051
Bond1043
Greene950
Johnson920
Mercer904
Jasper897
Wabash891
Washington881
Wayne862
Lawrence810
Mason721
Fulton710
Piatt710
Ford702
Menard630
Gallatin602
Clay590
Edgar570
Richland531
Crawford520
Massac520
Pike520
Hamilton410
Alexander400
Scott400
Marshall390
De Witt371
Henderson350
Edwards310
Calhoun210
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark90
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 85932

Reported Deaths: 3220
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion17424743
Lake8593292
Elkhart534095
Allen4552172
St. Joseph422988
Hamilton3423106
Vanderburgh233117
Hendricks2152110
Johnson1917120
Cass18409
Clark156751
Porter156540
Tippecanoe144213
Madison118367
LaPorte109731
Vigo103414
Howard102261
Bartholomew99050
Floyd97954
Kosciusko90212
Delaware86653
Monroe85835
Marshall85323
Dubois79316
Boone77946
Noble76630
Hancock75041
Warrick68430
Jackson6537
Shelby60528
LaGrange58111
Grant57930
Dearborn55328
Morgan54135
Henry53421
Clinton5036
Wayne47210
Harrison43524
White41411
Daviess39922
Putnam3978
Montgomery38621
Lawrence38527
Decatur36933
Greene32635
Miami3002
Scott29910
Jasper2982
Gibson2854
DeKalb2774
Fayette2778
Knox2723
Franklin26122
Sullivan2574
Carroll24611
Jennings24412
Steuben2413
Ripley2348
Orange20924
Clay2055
Posey1990
Perry19413
Wabash1945
Jefferson1933
Fulton1922
Wells1902
Starke1867
Whitley1856
Washington1841
Tipton17019
Adams1572
Huntington1523
Spencer1483
Randolph1436
Owen1321
Newton12810
Rush1264
Jay1110
Pulaski911
Brown822
Fountain812
Pike801
Vermillion780
Benton760
Parke752
Martin710
Blackford702
Ohio707
Switzerland630
Crawford550
Union540
Warren341
Unassigned0217