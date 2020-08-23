Clear

Notre Dame responds to student newspaper's plea regarding Covid-19

The University of Notre Dame has confirmed more than 400 coronavirus cases among its campus community since August 3. The front page of the student newspaper covering the university highlighted this plea: "Don't make us write obituaries." CNN's Bianna Golodryga speaks with The Observer's editor-in-chief Maria Leontaras and managing editor Mariah Rush about the editorial.

Posted: Aug 23, 2020 8:00 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2020 8:00 PM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop and Leah Asmelash, CNN

After an editorial in a student newspaper last week pleaded with leaders at Notre Dame to not "make us write obituaries," the university said it agreed with the students' concern about the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

"Students, faculty and staff are all in this together, and it's only by working together that we can stay safe and continue to stay on campus for the remainder of the semester," said university spokesman Dennis K. Brown in a statement to CNN.

As universities and colleges return to campus, many are reporting coronavirus cases on campus. Notre Dame said Sunday it had 408 confirmed cases in the last 20 days among the campus community in South Bend, Indiana. The university has 8,731 undergraduates and 3,950 graduate students for a total enrollment of 12,681.

The university on Tuesday said it would move to digital learning for two weeks in an effort to stem the spread of the virus as the number of cases jumped. If the virus continues to spread, the school will shift to remote learning for the rest of the semester.

The Observer, a student newspaper for Notre Dame and nearby Saint Mary's College and Holy Cross College, ran the editorial on its front page Friday, asking everyone -- students, the administration and faculty -- to do everything in their power to contain the virus.

"The University administration has largely blamed the COVID-19 outbreak on students attending off-campus parties," the editorial said. "While this isn't entirely misplaced, it has been used to deflect responsibility from the very administrations that insisted they were prepared for us to return to campus. Clearly, they were not."

The editorial cited flaws in testing, contact tracing and isolation and inefficient quarantine accommodations as evidence the university was not prepared. In particular, the editorial highlighted a nearly two-week gap between the return to campus and the implementation of surveillance testing which it said, "represents a gross oversight on the part of the administration".

"The blame for this does not lie with just one party. We -- as students, faculty, staff and administrators -- need to share responsibility for the outbreak on our hands," the editorial said.

If more isn't done, the editorial said, the worst may be still to come.

"We wanted to make the messaging clear that we all have a role to play in keeping the tri-campus community safe," editor-in-chief Maria Leontaras, a senior at St. Mary's, told CNN. "There are more people here than just young students who could possibly recover from the virus."

The editorial and the school's administration are in agreement, Brown said.

"As was made clear in the university's letter to students on Tuesday and The Observer editorial on Friday, we're on the same page," Brown said.

"The virus is a formidable foe," Notre Dame President Rev. Ron Jenkins said in Tuesday's announcement. "For the past week, it has been winning. Let us as the Fighting Irish join together to contain it."

Leontaras said she and other editors would like to see more transparency from the university, too, such as how many students are in quarantine.

The Observer's editorial ended on a sober note. Don't let us write obituaries, it said, but also: "Don't let us write yours."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Partly cloudy and slightly warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Warrior Ride

Image

Lake Jump Extravaganza

Image

Harsha Behavioral center celebrates 12 years

Image

Diversity Walk on Wheels

Image

Volunteers serve up free meals

Image

ISDH to launch new tool

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

OV vs NV football

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ISU launches dashboard to track COVID 19 cases

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 219701

Reported Deaths: 8083
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1205675008
Lake13808455
DuPage13686529
Kane10702307
Will10614354
St. Clair4814166
Winnebago4018137
McHenry3561115
Madison350391
Peoria214238
Kankakee201771
Rock Island198646
Champaign192920
Sangamon159337
Kendall156823
Unassigned1464209
LaSalle108539
DeKalb103833
McLean100416
Tazewell9139
Macon83224
Jackson82820
Boone81523
Coles75921
Adams7057
Williamson6739
Randolph6227
Clinton57417
Ogle4525
Morgan44117
Whiteside44018
Grundy4255
Knox4153
Monroe39113
Union39123
Jefferson38431
Effingham3671
Henry3671
Stephenson3606
Bureau3124
Macoupin2903
Franklin2851
Vermilion2852
Cass28311
Iroquois28316
Perry2566
Woodford2353
Warren2260
Logan2231
Marion2210
Montgomery2148
Jersey2132
Lee2111
Douglas1854
Christian1824
Livingston1653
McDonough16015
Jo Daviess1592
Saline1532
Shelby1462
Moultrie1310
Hancock1131
Clark1122
Carroll1114
Fayette1083
White1080
Pulaski1041
Cumberland1033
Bond1003
Greene930
Wabash931
Mercer904
Johnson880
Jasper877
Washington871
Wayne852
Lawrence800
Piatt710
Ford692
Fulton680
Mason671
Menard620
Gallatin602
Clay570
Edgar570
Richland531
Massac510
Crawford490
Pike480
Alexander400
Hamilton400
Marshall390
De Witt371
Scott360
Edwards310
Henderson280
Calhoun190
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark90
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 85317

Reported Deaths: 3218
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion17339743
Lake8523290
Elkhart531495
Allen4526172
St. Joseph417888
Hamilton3399106
Vanderburgh231717
Hendricks2124110
Johnson1910120
Cass18389
Clark155251
Porter155240
Tippecanoe143313
Madison117467
LaPorte108831
Howard101461
Vigo101414
Bartholomew98550
Floyd96754
Kosciusko90212
Delaware86053
Marshall85123
Monroe84535
Dubois78816
Boone77646
Noble76230
Hancock74841
Warrick68330
Jackson6507
Shelby60428
LaGrange57811
Grant57230
Dearborn55228
Morgan53535
Henry53121
Clinton5016
Wayne46310
Harrison42424
White41311
Daviess39822
Putnam3978
Montgomery38421
Lawrence38127
Decatur36733
Greene32135
Scott29810
Miami2962
Jasper2952
Gibson2824
DeKalb2754
Knox2663
Fayette2658
Franklin26022
Sullivan2524
Jennings24412
Carroll24311
Steuben2403
Ripley2318
Orange20524
Posey1980
Clay1975
Perry19413
Wabash1945
Jefferson1933
Fulton1912
Wells1892
Starke1867
Whitley1856
Washington1791
Tipton16919
Adams1562
Huntington1493
Spencer1483
Randolph1416
Owen1311
Newton12610
Rush1254
Jay1110
Pulaski911
Brown822
Fountain812
Pike801
Benton760
Parke752
Vermillion750
Blackford702
Ohio707
Martin660
Switzerland630
Crawford550
Union520
Warren341
Unassigned0217