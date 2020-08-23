Clear

Trump heads into his convention in an unprecedented position

CNN's Brian Stelter tells us what we can expect from the upcoming Republican convention and makes his case for "asymmetric lying."

Posted: Aug 23, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

First things first: The theme song of the week is Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Poll of the week: A new ABC News/Washington Post poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden at 53% to President Donald Trump's 41% nationally among registered voters.

Biden's advantage in the average of all polls puts Biden above 50% and ahead by around 9 points, depending on how you exactly average.

What's the point: Trump enters the Republican National Convention in an unusual position for an incumbent: trailing. It's not just that he's trailing, though; he's trailing by a lot.

If Trump is to come back and win this election, he's going to have to rewrite the record books.

There have been only three incumbents who were down by more than a point at the beginning of the convention period since 1940: Harry Truman in 1948, Gerald Ford in 1976 and Jimmy Carter in 1980. Only Truman, down by about 10 points, had a deficit that matched Trump's at the current time. But even Truman didn't have an opponent who was already pulling in more than half the vote.

The potentially good news for Trump is that because he's in an unprecedented position, it's difficult to ascertain his true chance of a comeback, especially during a global pandemic. Further, it's noteworthy that Truman actually did win in 1948. Ford closed his 7-point deficit pre-conventions against Carter in 1976, but still lost by 2 points.

One way in which Trump is clearly in a worse position than either Truman or Ford is his own popularity. Truman's net approval rating (approve - disapprove) was only about -5 points on the eve of the conventions in 1948. Ford's was actually positive. Trump's net approval rating is about -12 points.

The two presidents with net approval ratings in the negative double digits going into the conventions since 1940 both lost. In fact, Carter in 1980 and George H.W. Bush were the two presidents who lost reelection by the largest margins in the polling era.

View 2020 presidential election polling

A strong convention for Trump would be one in which he brings up his popularity.

Still, being unpopular and winning wouldn't be anything new for Trump. He took the 2016 election, even as he had a -22 point net favorability rating (favorable - unfavorable) in the exit poll.

And indeed, Trump's running slightly ahead of where you'd expect him to be against Biden based on his net favorability (or approval) rating. He's down by 9 points instead of double-digits.

The difference between Trump's own popularity and the ballot test, though, is considerably smaller than it was in 2016. It's only about 5 points or less this year, not the 20 points it was last election cycle.

Trump's problem is two-fold.

First, Biden's simply more popular than Hillary Clinton was, so Trump can't count on a very unpopular opponent to play off.

Second, Trump can't count on the votes of those who dislike both candidates. Biden's winning them by a considerable margin. In the most recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College poll, the margin was about 20 points in his favor. Trump won those who disliked both candidates in 2016 by nearly 20 points.

This time around, this group who dislikes both candidates is far more likely to be younger voters who despise Trump.

Even if he can't get voters to like him more, a good convention for Trump would be one in which he makes Biden less liked or at a minimum makes those who dislike both candidates to give Trump a second look.

Because unless something changes in the final months of this election, Trump is unlikely to recreate the magic he did in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Mostly sunny and warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Warrior Ride

Image

Lake Jump Extravaganza

Image

Harsha Behavioral center celebrates 12 years

Image

Diversity Walk on Wheels

Image

Volunteers serve up free meals

Image

ISDH to launch new tool

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

OV vs NV football

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ISU launches dashboard to track COVID 19 cases

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 219701

Reported Deaths: 8083
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1205675008
Lake13808455
DuPage13686529
Kane10702307
Will10614354
St. Clair4814166
Winnebago4018137
McHenry3561115
Madison350391
Peoria214238
Kankakee201771
Rock Island198646
Champaign192920
Sangamon159337
Kendall156823
Unassigned1464209
LaSalle108539
DeKalb103833
McLean100416
Tazewell9139
Macon83224
Jackson82820
Boone81523
Coles75921
Adams7057
Williamson6739
Randolph6227
Clinton57417
Ogle4525
Morgan44117
Whiteside44018
Grundy4255
Knox4153
Monroe39113
Union39123
Jefferson38431
Effingham3671
Henry3671
Stephenson3606
Bureau3124
Macoupin2903
Franklin2851
Vermilion2852
Cass28311
Iroquois28316
Perry2566
Woodford2353
Warren2260
Logan2231
Marion2210
Montgomery2148
Jersey2132
Lee2111
Douglas1854
Christian1824
Livingston1653
McDonough16015
Jo Daviess1592
Saline1532
Shelby1462
Moultrie1310
Hancock1131
Clark1122
Carroll1114
Fayette1083
White1080
Pulaski1041
Cumberland1033
Bond1003
Greene930
Wabash931
Mercer904
Johnson880
Jasper877
Washington871
Wayne852
Lawrence800
Piatt710
Ford692
Fulton680
Mason671
Menard620
Gallatin602
Clay570
Edgar570
Richland531
Massac510
Crawford490
Pike480
Alexander400
Hamilton400
Marshall390
De Witt371
Scott360
Edwards310
Henderson280
Calhoun190
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark90
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 85317

Reported Deaths: 3218
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion17339743
Lake8523290
Elkhart531495
Allen4526172
St. Joseph417888
Hamilton3399106
Vanderburgh231717
Hendricks2124110
Johnson1910120
Cass18389
Clark155251
Porter155240
Tippecanoe143313
Madison117467
LaPorte108831
Howard101461
Vigo101414
Bartholomew98550
Floyd96754
Kosciusko90212
Delaware86053
Marshall85123
Monroe84535
Dubois78816
Boone77646
Noble76230
Hancock74841
Warrick68330
Jackson6507
Shelby60428
LaGrange57811
Grant57230
Dearborn55228
Morgan53535
Henry53121
Clinton5016
Wayne46310
Harrison42424
White41311
Daviess39822
Putnam3978
Montgomery38421
Lawrence38127
Decatur36733
Greene32135
Scott29810
Miami2962
Jasper2952
Gibson2824
DeKalb2754
Knox2663
Fayette2658
Franklin26022
Sullivan2524
Jennings24412
Carroll24311
Steuben2403
Ripley2318
Orange20524
Posey1980
Clay1975
Perry19413
Wabash1945
Jefferson1933
Fulton1912
Wells1892
Starke1867
Whitley1856
Washington1791
Tipton16919
Adams1562
Huntington1493
Spencer1483
Randolph1416
Owen1311
Newton12610
Rush1254
Jay1110
Pulaski911
Brown822
Fountain812
Pike801
Benton760
Parke752
Vermillion750
Blackford702
Ohio707
Martin660
Switzerland630
Crawford550
Union520
Warren341
Unassigned0217