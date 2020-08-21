Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lori Loughlin sentenced to 2 months in prison in college admissions scam. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got 5 months

Actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, a fate she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, initially tried to avoid after they were charged by federal authorities.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 5:20 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2020 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Mark Morales and Dakin Andone, CNN

Actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison on Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal, a fate she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, initially tried to avoid after they were charged by federal authorities.

Loughlin also will serve two years of supervised release during which she must perform 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $150,000, according to the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. She was sentenced just hours after Giannulli, who received five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. Both must surrender to the US Bureau of Prisons before 2 p.m. on November 19.

The sentencing brings an end to the saga for Giannulli and Loughlin, who became the face of the college admissions scandal, and are arguably the parents with the highest profile who admitted to paying the scheme's mastermind, William Rick Singer, $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

"I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process," Loughlin said during her virtual sentencing hearing. "In doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children. But in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments."

She said she now understood that her decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society.

"While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward," she said as her voice cracked and she began to cry.

"I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry," she said, using both hands to wipe tears from her face. "I'm ready to face the consequences and make amends."

Loughlin, best known for her portrayal of Aunt Becky on the sitcom "Full House," and Giannulli, a fashion designer, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, taking advantage of what Singer referred to as his "side door" into the university by creating fake profiles for the girls and passing them off as recruits on the crew team.

"I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others," Giannulli said during his virtual sentencing hearing. "I take full responsibility for my conduct. I'm ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I've learned from this experience."

Loughlin and Giannulli were among the defendants who initially pleaded not guilty and were willing to roll the dice in court. But the couple changed their pleas in May and hammered out a deal with prosecutors. Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

During the hearings Friday, US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton addressed both defendants, telling Loughlin that he believed her statement was sincere, but pointed to what he described as her "fairy-tale life."

"Yet you stand before me a convicted felon, and for what? For the inexplicable desire to grab more," Gorton said. "To have whatever prestige and instant gratification that comes from being able to show off the admission of your daughters to a preferred university."

Earlier in the day, Gorton told Giannulli that he "certainly did know better."

"You were not stealing bread to feed your family," Gorton said. "You have no excuse for your crime. And that makes it all the more blameworthy."

Loughlin had less active role in scheme, US Attorney says

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday formally asked for the sentences for Loughlin and Giannulli. Prosecutors wrote that the evidence suggests Giannulli was the more active participant, while Loughlin took a less active role but was "fully complicit."

"He engaged more frequently with Singer, directed the bribe payments to USC and Singer, and personally confronted his daughter's high school counselor to prevent the scheme from being discovered, brazenly lying about his daughter's athletic abilities," wrote US Attorney Andrew Lelling of Massachusetts in the detention memo released on Tuesday.

"Loughlin took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit, eagerly enlisting Singer a second time for her younger daughter, and coaching her daughter not to 'say too much' to her high school's legitimate college counselor, lest he catch on to their fraud."

Because of the type of plea agreement that Loughlin, Giannulli and prosecutors entered into, the judge had little wiggle room to veer off the agreed-upon deal.

"The case went south on the prosecutors," said CNN legal analyst Elie Honig, who referenced exculpatory evidence that Loughlin's defense attorneys argued proved that she and Giannulli thought they were donating to a legitimate business. "Those documents were potentially devastating to the prosecution's case and massively reduced the prosecutors' chance at getting a conviction at trial."

Word of the evidence came to light in December, when Loughlin and Giannulli's attorneys argued that iPhone notes from Singer's mobile device allege that FBI agents spoke aggressively to him about his recorded calls with defendants, and they alleged investigatory misconduct. They also argued that prosecutors had not handed over this evidence quickly enough, only eight months before an October trial, and that they did not have enough time to prepare.

Couple could have faced up to 20 years in prison

Gorton denied a motion to dismiss the charges and said the evidence could be debated at trial. Gorton also wrote in his decision that the defense had enough time and that the failure to turn over the notes was "irresponsible" and "misguided" not "willful," because of prosecutors "imprudent underestimation of the context, relevance and potential exculpatory nature of the notes."

Still, the exculpatory evidence opened the door for a good deal for Loughlin and Giannulli, Honig said.

"There's always a risk of going to trial. If she had gone to trial and been convicted, she would have gotten slammed sentencing wise," the legal analyst said. "It's a deal that I think makes sense both ways but reflects the fact that the prosecutor's case really took an unexpected turn."

So far, 55 defendants have been charged in connection with the college admissions scandal, and of those, 41 have either pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty, according to the US Attorney's Office. Of those, 28 parents, including Loughlin and Giannulli, initially pleaded not guilty. Twenty parents have been sentenced, while 13 others, including coaches, administrators, members of Singer's group and Mark Riddell, the expert test taker, have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty.

Actress Felicity Huffman, the other high-profile parent to be charged in the crime scheme, pleaded guilty and spent 11 days in jail. She was released in October and has not spoken publicly about the incident.

Huffman, who accepted responsibility from the onset, was sentenced by US District Judge Indira Talwani, who is also regarded as more lenient in her sentencing, according to courtroom insiders.

Loughlin and Giannulli entered into what is known in the federal system as a "C Plea." The plea takes away the judge's power to deviate from the terms that have already been agreed upon. If Gorton, known for being tough with sentencing, accepts the plea in court, which he's expected to do, then he also agrees to accept the "C Plea."

Attorney Robert Fisher, who represented John Vandemoer, the former Stanford sailing coach who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in the college admissions scam, described Gorton as stern but fair.

"He's one of the heavier sentencers," Fisher said.

If Loughlin and Giannulli had gone to trial and been convicted, they could have faced up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge, prosecutors said.

"With her guidelines, she could have been looking at significantly more time after trial," Fisher said. "Two months is going to be a significant deviation from the original sentencing guidelines."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Warmer Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

VCSC taking precautions against COVID-19, Walking us through the cleaning process

Image

Some local businesses have seen more customers during the pandemic

Image

Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 86°

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Sullivan vollleyball

Image

THN Northview volleyball

Image

Trey Reed commits to ISU

Image

Overnight: Clear and comfortable Low: 56°

Image

2020 Diversity Walk goes 'on wheels'

Image

CANDLES Holocaust Museum set to offer free virtual lectures - here's how you can sign-up

Image

ISU junior selected for Indiana Commission for Higher Education

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 215052

Reported Deaths: 8044
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1187574988
Lake13668453
DuPage13410528
Kane10516306
Will10357353
St. Clair4664166
Winnebago3981136
McHenry3496115
Madison336688
Peoria205038
Kankakee196071
Rock Island194445
Champaign183520
Sangamon154435
Kendall153523
Unassigned1384211
LaSalle103138
DeKalb101733
McLean89616
Tazewell8529
Jackson81420
Boone79623
Macon78523
Coles69721
Adams6927
Williamson6378
Randolph5967
Clinton54817
Ogle4505
Morgan42217
Whiteside41818
Grundy4105
Knox3952
Union38223
Monroe37313
Jefferson36931
Stephenson3556
Henry3371
Effingham3171
Bureau2914
Iroquois28114
Vermilion2762
Macoupin2743
Cass27211
Franklin2701
Perry2425
Woodford2143
Warren2130
Logan2111
Marion2090
Lee2051
Jersey1992
Montgomery1998
Christian1674
Douglas1673
McDonough16015
Livingston1573
Jo Daviess1522
Saline1492
Moultrie1240
Shelby1232
Hancock1061
Clark1042
Pulaski1021
White1010
Carroll974
Fayette973
Bond953
Greene870
Johnson870
Cumberland863
Mercer834
Wayne822
Wabash801
Washington801
Jasper757
Lawrence740
Piatt710
Mason660
Ford632
Menard610
Fulton580
Gallatin572
Clay510
Edgar490
Massac470
Richland461
Crawford430
Hamilton420
Pike410
Alexander400
De Witt371
Marshall360
Scott360
Edwards280
Henderson250
Calhoun190
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark90
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 83277

Reported Deaths: 3191
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion17068742
Lake8355288
Elkhart523893
Allen4421171
St. Joseph404187
Hamilton3308106
Vanderburgh225217
Hendricks2071110
Johnson1885120
Cass18289
Porter150539
Clark149750
Tippecanoe138312
Madison114667
LaPorte104230
Howard99861
Bartholomew95049
Floyd93754
Vigo92914
Kosciusko89912
Delaware83153
Marshall82723
Monroe82235
Dubois77216
Boone75746
Noble74930
Hancock73541
Warrick65330
Jackson6427
Shelby59628
LaGrange57510
Grant55430
Dearborn54428
Morgan52735
Henry52321
Clinton4856
Wayne44910
Harrison40424
White39911
Putnam3868
Montgomery37621
Lawrence37327
Decatur36132
Daviess36022
Greene30235
Scott29410
Miami2912
Jasper2832
Gibson2684
DeKalb2674
Franklin25622
Fayette2528
Knox2503
Jennings24012
Carroll2399
Steuben2313
Ripley2298
Sullivan2222
Orange19824
Perry19613
Posey1920
Jefferson1912
Wabash1905
Clay1885
Fulton1862
Starke1857
Wells1852
Whitley1776
Tipton16718
Washington1671
Adams1482
Spencer1433
Huntington1403
Randolph1406
Newton12310
Owen1231
Rush1204
Jay1080
Pulaski901
Brown812
Fountain812
Pike770
Benton720
Parke711
Vermillion690
Blackford682
Ohio687
Switzerland620
Martin610
Crawford540
Union480
Warren311
Unassigned0212