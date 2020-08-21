Clear

In Venezuela, US sanctions are only hurting

Article Image

W. Kamau Bell visits South Florida, home of the largest number of Venezuelans in the United States, to understand the crisis that led them to seek asylum. Watch "United Shades of America" Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 9:40 AM
Updated: Aug 21, 2020 9:40 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Patrick Gaspard

Make no mistake about it. There is a humanitarian disaster developing today in Venezuela, driven in part by failed economic sanctions imposed by the United States. It is time for Washington to change direction, prioritize the lives of Venezuelans and support them in building a path toward free and fair elections.

The scale of Venezuela's crisis is shocking. Nearly five million people have left the country, according to the migration group IOM -- nearly a fifth of its entire population.

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, many of those still in the country lacked access to food and other necessities, with the World Food Programme estimating in February that one out of three Venezuelans was "food insecure and in need of assistance." The recently released National Survey on Living Conditions revealed that nearly 80% of Venezuelans live in poverty, with 639,000 chronically malnourished children.

Now, add the pandemic. Venezuela officially reported more than 11,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 104 deaths, and would seem to be faring better than some of its neighbors -- based on the government's officially recorded totals -- supported by efforts to contain the spread of the virus that include police-enforced restrictions on movement, Reuters reported.

But there are obvious concerns about the reliability of official data and testing, given both political pressures and the dire state of all public services and utilities (as an indication, over 70% of hospitals reported failures in water service in 2019).

There are also concerns about the country's capacity to cope with the expected infection and hospitalization rates seen elsewhere: Venezuela currently has fewer than 11,000 public hospital beds, and fewer than 400 ventilators.

While Venezuela's isolation seems to have spared it from the immediate impact of the virus, its struggling health care system is grossly underequipped to handle the peak to come.

While Venezuela's dysfunctional economy is primarily the responsibility of the country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, the United States needs to acknowledge that its financial and sectoral sanctions have had a hand in Venezuela's undoing.

Blocked access to US financial markets and the ban on dealings with state-owned oil company PDVSA, along with corruption and mismanagement, have brought oil exports to a 70-year low, with Venezuelan people suffering the consequences of lost revenue.

Secondary sanctions against Russian oil company Rosneft, and pressure on others, have hit fuel imports from foreign refineries, creating gasoline shortages that are keeping doctors and nurses from reaching hospitals, as The Washington Post reported in April. This, in a country with the world's largest oil reserves.

At the same time that the economic impact of the pandemic has reduced vital remittances from abroad, sanctions have also made it considerably harder for civil society and humanitarian organizations to receive badly needed funding to engage in life-saving work.

Banks and vendors are simply shunning any business with Venezuela, as The Wall Street Journal reported. Directives and exceptions from the US Treasury allowing for humanitarian transactions are not enough to activate the necessary flow of aid.

As a former ambassador to South Africa, from 2013 to 2017, I am well aware that economic pressure, when aligned with diplomacy, can sometimes support dramatic political progress.

As president of the Open Society Foundations, which is supporting responses to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, I have also seen the opposite -- broad sanctions hurting ordinary people, and entrenching the power of those at the top. This is what is happening now in Venezuela, with the odds stacked against free and fair legislative elections in December, and an opposition divided and tarnished by scandals.

It is time for the United States to stop being part of the problem and be part of an international effort to address ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

Unfortunately, there seems to be little hope of this happening under the Trump Administration, especially with some members of the Republican Party eager to use fantasies of military intervention or regime collapse to inspire Florida voters in November. On their part, the Democrats should keep their options open, and avoid a battle to out-tough President Trump on Venezuela.

The need to lift all sanctions contributing to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is clear. Remaining sanctions, targeting corrupt and abusive officials, should align with diplomacy.

Using sanctions as a scalpel, and not as a sledgehammer, the United States should actively engage in midwifing additional humanitarian agreements -- such as the recent initiative with the Pan American Health Organization -- that allow international assistance to reach the country, and eventually enable a path to free and fair elections.

More broadly, it is time for Washington to take a step back and review its approach to the use of sanctions globally -- with the State Department, House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Senate Committee on Foreign Relations working to develop a set of principles to prevent a mess like Venezuela from happening again.

The United Nations is the only international actor with the capacity and experience to tackle a crisis like Venezuela's. At the Security Council, the US could foster a resolution based on a minimum consensus with China and Russia of allowing and supporting in-country operations of the World Food Programme to prevent a famine.

From there, together with the European Union and Latin American governments, the US should work with all political factions to build a path to free and fair elections.

US interests would be best served by prioritizing what Venezuelans need most to reclaim their destiny: address the humanitarian crisis that has caused millions to flee, and eventually support Venezuelans in designing their own way back to the ballot box -- in that specific order.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunny and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some local businesses have seen more customers during the pandemic

Image

Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 86°

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Sullivan vollleyball

Image

THN Northview volleyball

Image

Trey Reed commits to ISU

Image

Overnight: Clear and comfortable Low: 56°

Image

2020 Diversity Walk goes 'on wheels'

Image

CANDLES Holocaust Museum set to offer free virtual lectures - here's how you can sign-up

Image

ISU junior selected for Indiana Commission for Higher Education

Image

Robinson students return Monday, staff preparing

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 215052

Reported Deaths: 8044
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1187574988
Lake13668453
DuPage13410528
Kane10516306
Will10357353
St. Clair4664166
Winnebago3981136
McHenry3496115
Madison336688
Peoria205038
Kankakee196071
Rock Island194445
Champaign183520
Sangamon154435
Kendall153523
Unassigned1384211
LaSalle103138
DeKalb101733
McLean89616
Tazewell8529
Jackson81420
Boone79623
Macon78523
Coles69721
Adams6927
Williamson6378
Randolph5967
Clinton54817
Ogle4505
Morgan42217
Whiteside41818
Grundy4105
Knox3952
Union38223
Monroe37313
Jefferson36931
Stephenson3556
Henry3371
Effingham3171
Bureau2914
Iroquois28114
Vermilion2762
Macoupin2743
Cass27211
Franklin2701
Perry2425
Woodford2143
Warren2130
Logan2111
Marion2090
Lee2051
Jersey1992
Montgomery1998
Christian1674
Douglas1673
McDonough16015
Livingston1573
Jo Daviess1522
Saline1492
Moultrie1240
Shelby1232
Hancock1061
Clark1042
Pulaski1021
White1010
Carroll974
Fayette973
Bond953
Greene870
Johnson870
Cumberland863
Mercer834
Wayne822
Wabash801
Washington801
Jasper757
Lawrence740
Piatt710
Mason660
Ford632
Menard610
Fulton580
Gallatin572
Clay510
Edgar490
Massac470
Richland461
Crawford430
Hamilton420
Pike410
Alexander400
De Witt371
Marshall360
Scott360
Edwards280
Henderson250
Calhoun190
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark90
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 83277

Reported Deaths: 3191
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion17068742
Lake8355288
Elkhart523893
Allen4421171
St. Joseph404187
Hamilton3308106
Vanderburgh225217
Hendricks2071110
Johnson1885120
Cass18289
Porter150539
Clark149750
Tippecanoe138312
Madison114667
LaPorte104230
Howard99861
Bartholomew95049
Floyd93754
Vigo92914
Kosciusko89912
Delaware83153
Marshall82723
Monroe82235
Dubois77216
Boone75746
Noble74930
Hancock73541
Warrick65330
Jackson6427
Shelby59628
LaGrange57510
Grant55430
Dearborn54428
Morgan52735
Henry52321
Clinton4856
Wayne44910
Harrison40424
White39911
Putnam3868
Montgomery37621
Lawrence37327
Decatur36132
Daviess36022
Greene30235
Scott29410
Miami2912
Jasper2832
Gibson2684
DeKalb2674
Franklin25622
Fayette2528
Knox2503
Jennings24012
Carroll2399
Steuben2313
Ripley2298
Sullivan2222
Orange19824
Perry19613
Posey1920
Jefferson1912
Wabash1905
Clay1885
Fulton1862
Starke1857
Wells1852
Whitley1776
Tipton16718
Washington1671
Adams1482
Spencer1433
Huntington1403
Randolph1406
Newton12310
Owen1231
Rush1204
Jay1080
Pulaski901
Brown812
Fountain812
Pike770
Benton720
Parke711
Vermillion690
Blackford682
Ohio687
Switzerland620
Martin610
Crawford540
Union480
Warren311
Unassigned0212