5 things to know for August 21: Biden, Bannon, coronavirus, police, Latin America

Fires and smoke continue to threaten the western US, and tropical systems strengthen and head towards the US. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 6:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

American Airlines is dropping service to 15 small cities, and there could be more difficult airline industry decisions on the way.

1. Democratic National Convention 

Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic presidential nomination and delivered a speech setting up what's bound to be one of the most contentious presidential contests ever. In his address -- the highlight of the four-day virtual DNC -- Biden took aim at President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his foreign policy efforts before pivoting to a message of American unity. Former presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (both veterans, by the way) and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also delivered well-received addresses. However, the night wasn't without its controversies. The presence of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire who ran for the nomination, ruffled more than a few blue feathers. Before the week's events, some of his former campaign staffers had asked that he be nixed over how they say he treated campaign aides.

2. Steve Bannon 

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon and three others were arrested and charged with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of a fundraising campaign that was supposed to support Trump's border wall. Bannon and defendant Brian Kolfage promised donors that the more than $25 million raised for the We Build the Wall campaign would go straight to the cause. Instead, prosecutors say Bannon and the others pocketed money to pay for their own lifestyle expenses. Bannon, the former head of Breitbart News, was an influential voice inside the White House as Trump's chief strategist until he was dismissed in August 2017. Released after a hearing yesterday, Bannon said the arrest was a fiasco to "stop people who want to build the wall." The President, meanwhile, claimed he didn't know the other people involved in the wall project, even though he has mentioned the group in tweets and other media.

3. Coronavirus 

Schools are caught in a coronavirus catch-22: navigate the uncharted territory of virtual learning or risk a coronavirus outbreak by coming back. At least 15 states have reported positive coronavirus cases at universities. In Utah, K-12 students and teachers can now be charged with a misdemeanor for not wearing masks. In New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, powerful teachers' unions have demanded more Covid-19 protections in schools. The White House also has officially designated teachers as "essential workers." While the title doesn't carry any legal obligation, it puts more pressure on teachers to return to the classroom despite ongoing health concerns. Meantime, we adults may need more study time: A new report reveals public health groups around the world uniformly exceed recommended reading levels with their coronavirus information materials.

4. Police 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans to freeze property taxes in cities that vote to defund their police departments. This comes after Austin officials voted last week to cut the city's police budget by a third and shift the funds to social services. Abbott argued that defunding police forces endangers citizens, whom cities should not then be able to raise taxes on. However, the state is particularly dependent on property taxes to fund things like schools and other essentials. Other cities are also contending with new methods of police accountability and reform. Thousands of New York Police Department discipline records were just published online by the New York Civil Liberties Union to provide greater transparency for residents.

5. Latin America

Latin America is simmering with unrest as the trials of the coronavirus meet longstanding economic hardship and political corruption. At least 25,000 people marched one day this week through the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, protesting the continued official lockdown, a deepening economic crisis and the government's plans for judicial reform. In Bolivia, an interim government has twice postponed elections due to the spread of Covid-19 cases. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro's dismissive attitude toward the pandemic has sharpened an already polarized environment. And upcoming elections in Peru and Chile could upend tenuous political situations there.

California wildfires turn deadly 

At least four people have died as a result of the wildfires still tearing through Northern and Central California. Thousands of people have had to flee their homes and risk contracting coronavirus to seek safety in shelters. And air quality levels in the Bay Area appear to be worse than anywhere else on Earth.

HAPPENING LATER

DeJoy faces senators 

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is slated to testify today before the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. The US Postal Service chief will publicly answer questions amid accusations that the Trump administration is purposefully handicapping the USPS in an effort to hinder mail-in voting during the pandemic.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$7.7 trillion

That's how much tech's "Magnificent Seven" -- Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google's owner), Facebook, Tesla and Netflix are worth together. All these companies have thrived despite widespread economic woes during the pandemic, and Apple and Tesla are both trading at record highs.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The coronavirus has underscored stubborn racial disparities that are still with us, fueled by decades of unequal opportunity and structural barriers like job discrimination and access to good educations and health care."

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana, who delivered a stirring address this week as he announced a slate of new measures to work toward racial equity in his state. His proposals include more body cameras for police, a public dashboard with racial disparity data and a new Cabinet post focused on equity and inclusion.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

Sleepy cats, beautiful piano and "Howl's Moving Castle." How many great things can you fit into one video?

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 215052

Reported Deaths: 8044
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1187574988
Lake13668453
DuPage13410528
Kane10516306
Will10357353
St. Clair4664166
Winnebago3981136
McHenry3496115
Madison336688
Peoria205038
Kankakee196071
Rock Island194445
Champaign183520
Sangamon154435
Kendall153523
Unassigned1384211
LaSalle103138
DeKalb101733
McLean89616
Tazewell8529
Jackson81420
Boone79623
Macon78523
Coles69721
Adams6927
Williamson6378
Randolph5967
Clinton54817
Ogle4505
Morgan42217
Whiteside41818
Grundy4105
Knox3952
Union38223
Monroe37313
Jefferson36931
Stephenson3556
Henry3371
Effingham3171
Bureau2914
Iroquois28114
Vermilion2762
Macoupin2743
Cass27211
Franklin2701
Perry2425
Woodford2143
Warren2130
Logan2111
Marion2090
Lee2051
Jersey1992
Montgomery1998
Christian1674
Douglas1673
McDonough16015
Livingston1573
Jo Daviess1522
Saline1492
Moultrie1240
Shelby1232
Hancock1061
Clark1042
Pulaski1021
White1010
Carroll974
Fayette973
Bond953
Greene870
Johnson870
Cumberland863
Mercer834
Wayne822
Wabash801
Washington801
Jasper757
Lawrence740
Piatt710
Mason660
Ford632
Menard610
Fulton580
Gallatin572
Clay510
Edgar490
Massac470
Richland461
Crawford430
Hamilton420
Pike410
Alexander400
De Witt371
Marshall360
Scott360
Edwards280
Henderson250
Calhoun190
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark90
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 83277

Reported Deaths: 3191
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion17068742
Lake8355288
Elkhart523893
Allen4421171
St. Joseph404187
Hamilton3308106
Vanderburgh225217
Hendricks2071110
Johnson1885120
Cass18289
Porter150539
Clark149750
Tippecanoe138312
Madison114667
LaPorte104230
Howard99861
Bartholomew95049
Floyd93754
Vigo92914
Kosciusko89912
Delaware83153
Marshall82723
Monroe82235
Dubois77216
Boone75746
Noble74930
Hancock73541
Warrick65330
Jackson6427
Shelby59628
LaGrange57510
Grant55430
Dearborn54428
Morgan52735
Henry52321
Clinton4856
Wayne44910
Harrison40424
White39911
Putnam3868
Montgomery37621
Lawrence37327
Decatur36132
Daviess36022
Greene30235
Scott29410
Miami2912
Jasper2832
Gibson2684
DeKalb2674
Franklin25622
Fayette2528
Knox2503
Jennings24012
Carroll2399
Steuben2313
Ripley2298
Sullivan2222
Orange19824
Perry19613
Posey1920
Jefferson1912
Wabash1905
Clay1885
Fulton1862
Starke1857
Wells1852
Whitley1776
Tipton16718
Washington1671
Adams1482
Spencer1433
Huntington1403
Randolph1406
Newton12310
Owen1231
Rush1204
Jay1080
Pulaski901
Brown812
Fountain812
Pike770
Benton720
Parke711
Vermillion690
Blackford682
Ohio687
Switzerland620
Martin610
Crawford540
Union480
Warren311
Unassigned0212