Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

American initial jobless claims rocket above 1 million again

Another 1.1 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis last week, dashing economists' hopes for a second-straight week with fewer than 1 million claims. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Another 1.1 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis last week, dashing economists' hopes for a second-straight week with fewer than 1 million claims.

Economists were optimistic that the US jobs market would be on a steady trajectory toward recovery. But last week's claims exceeded forecasts after the previous week's report was the first below 1 million since March, the Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Without seasonal adjustments, 891,510 people filed regular first-time claims for benefits. On top of that, claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which Congress introduced during the coronavirus pandemic, also rose to 542,797. Adding these numbers together, unadjusted first-time claims stood at 1.4 million last week.

That suggests the jobs recovery slowed down this month. Because the survey for the Bureau of Labor Statistics' August jobs report also wrapped last week, that could dampen economists' forecasts for the jobs report early next month.

But the disappointment from the initial claims number was offset by a larger-than-expected decrease in continued jobless claims, which count people who have filed regular claims for at least two weeks in a row. That number decreased to 14.8 million -- still staggeringly high but also at the lowest level since the first week of April.

Looking at the numbers, "it's clear that what is keeping people unemployed is not overly generous benefits, but a lack of job openings," said Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation, a think tank, in emailed comments.

All in all, nearly 28.1 million Americans were claiming benefits under the various government programs available in the week ending August 1, only about 200,000 fewer than in the previous week.

After months of shocking economic data, these eyewatering big numbers might not seem as shocking anymore as they really are. But the road to recovery remains long and arduous.

The Federal Reserve said in its July meeting minutes Wednesday that any rebound of the jobs market depends on a reopening and businesses, which in turn depends on the path of the virus and what we do to contain it.

Meanwhile, those filing for benefits are no longer receiving the $600 weekly boost Washington put in place as part of the CARES Act, which expired at the end of July. Instead, benefits have dwindled to their regular amount, which is commonly less than workers made on their salaries.

"Every day that passes without an extension of supplemental unemployment benefits brings greater and greater pain for tens of millions of families," Stettner said.

Since Congress has been unable to agree a new stimulus deal so far, President Donald Trump signed an executive action to boost jobless benefits by $300 per week by diverting disaster relief money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

So far only seven states -- Iowa, Arizona, New Mexico, Louisiana, Utah, Colorado, and Missouri -- have applied for the federal funding to pay out the additional benefits Trump signed off on.

But it might still take a while until this money makes its way to people's wallets. States will have to create a new system to pay out the executive action benefits because the money comes from a different pot of money and is subject to different rules. And that could take weeks.

One way or another, states are struggling to foot the bill for the millions of unemployment claims that they have to pay out and are borrowing from the Treasury to make ends meet. California, New York and Texas continue to be the biggest borrowers.

-- Katie Lobosco contributed to this story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Fantastic Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle east breeze. High: 82°

Image

THS-Linton girls golf

Image

North Vermillion football

Image

THN-NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

TH Chamber of Commerce 107th Annual Meeting Part 2

Image

TH Chamber of Commerce 107th Annual Meeting Part 1

Image

Happiness Bag receives $1,700 donation from local business

Image

Children's book hopes to educate kids about the pandemic

Image

Saint Ben's set to hold raffle that could land you some cash

Image

Commissioners support bringing fighter jets back to Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 213220

Reported Deaths: 8017
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1180124984
Lake13591452
DuPage13289527
Kane10466305
Will10239353
St. Clair4626165
Winnebago3966135
McHenry3471115
Madison328987
Peoria201537
Kankakee193571
Rock Island193344
Champaign182719
Sangamon153235
Kendall151823
Unassigned1388211
DeKalb101333
LaSalle100837
McLean87616
Jackson80720
Tazewell8069
Boone79323
Macon77823
Adams6937
Coles67621
Williamson6207
Randolph5707
Clinton52417
Ogle4495
Whiteside41617
Morgan41515
Grundy4005
Knox3952
Union37523
Monroe36713
Jefferson36026
Stephenson3536
Henry3351
Effingham2851
Iroquois28214
Bureau2814
Vermilion2742
Franklin2661
Cass26511
Macoupin2603
Perry2394
Warren2100
Logan2081
Woodford2053
Lee2031
Marion2010
Montgomery1967
Jersey1742
Christian1664
Douglas1613
McDonough15815
Livingston1523
Jo Daviess1492
Saline1472
Moultrie1230
Shelby1192
Hancock1021
Pulaski1021
Clark982
White980
Carroll944
Bond923
Fayette873
Johnson860
Greene840
Mercer834
Cumberland823
Wabash801
Wayne802
Washington781
Jasper737
Piatt710
Lawrence680
Mason650
Ford622
Menard610
Gallatin562
Fulton540
Edgar510
Clay470
Massac470
Richland460
Alexander400
Crawford400
Hamilton390
Pike390
De Witt380
Marshall360
Scott360
Edwards290
Henderson240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Calhoun170
Brown150
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 82336

Reported Deaths: 3180
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16944740
Lake8298287
Elkhart520993
Allen4370171
St. Joseph397187
Hamilton3265106
Vanderburgh224017
Hendricks2045109
Johnson1872120
Cass18199
Porter148739
Clark146150
Tippecanoe136912
Madison113767
LaPorte101630
Howard99061
Bartholomew94149
Floyd92554
Vigo90014
Kosciusko89012
Delaware82553
Marshall82123
Monroe80934
Dubois76714
Boone75146
Noble74529
Hancock72941
Warrick64430
Jackson6337
Shelby58928
LaGrange57510
Grant54530
Dearborn54128
Morgan52135
Henry51621
Clinton4806
Wayne43810
Harrison40024
White39811
Putnam3758
Lawrence37227
Montgomery37221
Decatur36032
Daviess34622
Scott29310
Greene29135
Miami2892
Jasper2762
DeKalb2604
Gibson2604
Franklin25422
Fayette2418
Jennings23812
Carroll2347
Steuben2283
Ripley2278
Knox2113
Sullivan2041
Orange19624
Perry19513
Posey1920
Jefferson1892
Clay1875
Wabash1865
Fulton1842
Starke1847
Wells1832
Whitley1726
Tipton16618
Washington1631
Adams1422
Spencer1423
Randolph1396
Huntington1373
Newton12310
Owen1181
Rush1164
Jay1040
Pulaski881
Brown812
Fountain772
Pike770
Benton720
Ohio687
Vermillion680
Blackford672
Parke661
Switzerland620
Martin560
Crawford520
Union480
Warren291
Unassigned0212