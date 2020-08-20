Clear

The riskiest thing about the Post Office freak-out

President Donald Trump was asked to respond to critical remarks excerpted from former President Barack Obama's speech that were released ahead of their scheduled delivery at the Democratic National Convention.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 2:20 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2020 2:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

There is some hazard in the increasingly frantic argument Democrats are making that President Donald Trump is tearing down American democracy and the entire American experiment is at risk.

These arguments can't just be made for effect or they'll lose their power. If you allege the USPS is being sabotaged, and you make people nervous their votes aren't going to be counted in time, and you say authoritarianism is taking root, and then people wonder whether the entire system is broken, and Trump still wins... what then?

On the other hand, if you believe there's evidence the democratic system is at stake and you don't do everything you can to make people understand that, it might be even worse.

Cleanup at the Post Office. The efforts by Louis DeJoy and the USPS to make Americans confident the mail-in vote is safe -- rolling back cost-cutting changes and appearing before Congress -- done now that he's working with a PR firm, will undercut the idea that the USPS is being sabotaged.

From CNN's Kristen Holmes, Jessica Schneider and Paul Murphy: Perhaps the most public-facing postmaster general since Benjamin Franklin, DeJoy is also considering capitalizing on his newfound spotlight by doing local television interviews to assuage voters over fears their mail-in ballots will not be safe with the US Postal Service, a source told CNN.

He'll also appear with postal union members in a public service campaign in September. That's sure to anger Trump, who has built mail-in voting into the bedrock principle of his "rigged election" fantasy conspiracy theory.

Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear, an American company based in Ohio, over an allegation about the company's policy toward political speech. It's not yet clear if the Secret Service will remove Goodyear tires from the presidential limousine.

Deferring the payroll tax deferral. Businesses are pushing back against Trump's call for a payroll tax deferral since they don't think employees want to make up the payments next year.

A self-described 'proud Islamophobe' banned from social media just won a GOP nomination. She's unlikely to win the general election in a blue district. But this is where the GOP is. Trump's a big fan.

The school reopening debate was different a century ago. Here's what happened when students went to school during the 1918 pandemic.

Sturgis and Covid. They're starting to trace Covid-19 exposures for people who were at that massive motorcycle rally.

Preparing for the imminent post-election nightmare

There's a decent to good chance we will not see a projected winner or decisive end to the 2020 campaign on Election Day. Read this very good report by CNN's Jeremy Herb, Pamela Brown, Kevin Liptak and Marshall Cohen about what that post-election space might actually feel like and, how the campaigns are prepping for it:

The 2020 election doomsday scenarios are endless. Dozens of lawsuits challenging state results. Claims of voter fraud and a "rigged" election. Millions of ballots arriving late due to delays in the mail. Ballot counting stretching on for weeks after Election Day. A refusal to concede as Inauguration Day approaches.

Ready your lawyers. Both campaigns have set aside millions of dollars and created massive legal teams now deep in contingency planning for what's expected to be a prolonged and potentially contested post-vote period while states tabulate a flood of mail-in ballots, anticipating legal challenges across numerous states.

You're going to have to be patient. People will freak out. Millions of ballots are unlikely to be in the hands of election officials when the polls close November 3, making it difficult -- if not impossible -- to quickly call the battleground states that will decide whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden occupies the White House in January 2021. While muddying up everything else about the election season, the pandemic and its expected effect on mail-in voting are making one thing clear: Election Day will almost certainly turn into Election Week or even Election Month.

Election officials are already asking for patience, reminding the public that a wait for results doesn't mean anything is wrong. But even if a delay in calling the race is widely anticipated, it opens to door to potential chaos in the hours and days following the election, not to mention potentially lengthy and politically fraught challenges to the election -- and after years of rising concern over foreign meddling, room for doubts to grow about the integrity of American democracy itself.

What if Trump won't go? And Democrats have begun gaming out, at least in theory, what it might look like if Trump loses and refuses to leave office.

Recent deployments of federal law enforcement officers to American cities have raised additional concerns at how far Trump and his administration, led by Attorney General Bill Barr, might go in preventing or intimidating voters from casting ballots -- an idea viewed as outlandish by many Trump allies but serious enough that at least one election integrity group has run exercises that include the scenario.

Mail-in voting is a type of absentee voting

Somewhat related to that story above, here is a very simple story about the difference between mail-in voting, which Trump says is bad, and absentee voting, which he thinks is good.

There is some distinction between universal mail-in voting and requested absentee voting. But it's rhetorical at best.

Refer to this every time Trump rails against universal mail-in voting but encourages Republicans to vote absentee, as he did in Florida's primary and almost surely will do in the general election.

Somebody else Trump could commemorate

One more thought on the 19th Amendment. Trump commemorated 100 years of women's suffrage by announcing Tuesday that he'd pardon Susan B. Anthony, who died in 1906, 14 years before the 19th Amendment was enacted.

She was convicted of illegally voting in the 1872 presidential election and used the trial to build support for her movement.

But she was fined $100 and never went to jail.

Instead, Trump might have considered something to commemorate Alice Paul, who was sentenced to seven months in jail for obstructing traffic in front of the White House while protesting for the 19th Amendment in 1917, three years before it passed.

She went on a hunger strike, was force fed and sent to a psychiatric ward. All for picketing in front of the White House during Woodrow Wilson's administration.

Later, after the 19th Amendment passed, she helped write the Equal Rights Amendment, which was never added to the Constitution. Paul died in 1977, but the Equal Rights Amendment lives on and there's a new effort to enact it. Trump could have signed on to that too, since voting rights is very much a concern right now. Here's a photo of her from the Library of Congress website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Fantastic Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS-Linton girls golf

Image

North Vermillion football

Image

THN-NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

TH Chamber of Commerce 107th Annual Meeting Part 2

Image

TH Chamber of Commerce 107th Annual Meeting Part 1

Image

Happiness Bag receives $1,700 donation from local business

Image

Children's book hopes to educate kids about the pandemic

Image

Saint Ben's set to hold raffle that could land you some cash

Image

Commissioners support bringing fighter jets back to Terre Haute

Image

Two charged after two-county high-speed chase

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 210924

Reported Deaths: 7994
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1171714974
Lake13485452
DuPage13151527
Kane10384305
Will10102353
St. Clair4551163
Winnebago3901135
McHenry3446115
Madison324186
Peoria196637
Kankakee190971
Rock Island189744
Champaign179319
Kendall149523
Sangamon148735
Unassigned1370211
DeKalb100432
LaSalle99234
McLean83416
Jackson79620
Boone77823
Macon77223
Tazewell7659
Adams6727
Coles64821
Williamson5687
Randolph5507
Clinton51217
Ogle4395
Whiteside40617
Morgan40512
Grundy3925
Knox3841
Monroe36913
Union36823
Jefferson35724
Stephenson3516
Henry3181
Bureau2824
Iroquois28014
Vermilion2732
Effingham2661
Cass25911
Franklin2581
Macoupin2523
Perry2284
Warren2090
Logan2041
Woodford2003
Lee1991
Marion1960
Montgomery1937
Jersey1732
Christian1614
McDonough15715
Douglas1523
Livingston1513
Jo Daviess1482
Saline1452
Moultrie1150
Shelby1122
Hancock1021
Pulaski1011
Clark962
White950
Carroll924
Bond883
Mercer824
Fayette813
Johnson810
Greene780
Wayne772
Washington761
Cumberland753
Jasper737
Piatt700
Wabash701
Lawrence670
Mason640
Menard620
Ford612
Gallatin562
Fulton480
Edgar460
Massac450
Richland420
Alexander400
Clay400
Crawford380
De Witt380
Hamilton380
Pike380
Marshall360
Scott350
Edwards280
Henderson240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown150
Calhoun150
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 81847

Reported Deaths: 3165
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16869738
Lake8256286
Elkhart519093
Allen4350169
St. Joseph393887
Hamilton3231106
Vanderburgh222216
Hendricks2038109
Johnson1862120
Cass18189
Porter148139
Clark145850
Tippecanoe136312
Madison112466
LaPorte101130
Howard98861
Bartholomew93648
Floyd92054
Kosciusko88812
Vigo88314
Marshall81423
Delaware81353
Monroe80833
Dubois75814
Boone74846
Noble74529
Hancock72341
Warrick63830
Jackson6326
Shelby58728
LaGrange57510
Grant54530
Dearborn53928
Morgan52035
Henry51521
Clinton4794
Wayne43610
White39811
Harrison39524
Lawrence37027
Montgomery37021
Putnam3648
Decatur35932
Daviess33221
Scott29110
Miami2882
Jasper2762
Greene27534
DeKalb2564
Gibson2544
Franklin25322
Jennings23812
Fayette2358
Carroll2337
Ripley2278
Steuben2263
Knox2053
Sullivan2031
Orange19524
Perry19513
Posey1910
Clay1875
Jefferson1872
Wabash1855
Fulton1842
Starke1847
Wells1832
Whitley1716
Tipton16618
Washington1621
Adams1412
Spencer1413
Randolph1396
Huntington1373
Newton12310
Owen1171
Rush1054
Jay1040
Pulaski871
Brown802
Fountain762
Pike760
Benton720
Ohio687
Blackford672
Vermillion670
Parke651
Switzerland610
Martin550
Crawford520
Union470
Warren281
Unassigned0211