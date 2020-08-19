Clear

Google Maps is getting a new look

Google Maps just unveiled its latest redesign. The new maps are more colorful and show more details so users can better understand what kind of terrain they're looking at.

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 4:10 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Google Maps is getting a colorful, more detailed redesign.

Google's new "color-mapping algorithmic technique" will help people more easily distinguish different types of terrain from tan beaches and lush green forests to varying types of blue for lakes, oceans and ravines. The update is rolling out immediately to users in 220 countries that have access to Google Maps.

"This update is visible no matter what area you're looking at — from the biggest metropolitan areas to small, rural towns," Google said in a post announcing the changes Tuesday.

To accomplish this, Google analyzed advanced satellite imagery and assigned more detailed colors to different types of areas. So, a forest now has dark green while a lighter patch of grass, like shrubs, has a lighter shade of green. People can even see snow caps in the mountains.

But it's not limited to nature: Google is also using the technology on city streets. Beginning soon in New York, London and San Francisco, streets, sidewalks and pedestrian islands will be redrawn so people can see them more clearly.

"These details are particularly helpful as more people are opting to walk or take other forms of solo transportation due to the pandemic," Google said.

Other cities will get the terrain updates "over time," it said.

This week's redesign is the second major facelift this year. Google Maps placed a greater emphasis on discovery and recommendations, along with a new logo, in a February update to celebrate its 15th birthday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Tonight at 7:30 PM: TH Chamber of Commerce 107th Annual Meeting

Image

Tonight at 7:30 PM: TH Chamber of Commerce 107th Annual Meeting

Image

The pandemic could transform higher education, experts weigh-in

Image

Borrowed Hearts Foundation SHINEs with a new name

Image

Vendors react to festival being canceled

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle breeze. High: 80°

Image

Vincennes Rivet-Sullivan girls soccer

Image

THN-Northview girls soccer

Image

Clay City West Vigo Volleyball

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 210924

Reported Deaths: 7994
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1171714974
Lake13485452
DuPage13151527
Kane10384305
Will10102353
St. Clair4551163
Winnebago3901135
McHenry3446115
Madison324186
Peoria196637
Kankakee190971
Rock Island189744
Champaign179319
Kendall149523
Sangamon148735
Unassigned1370211
DeKalb100432
LaSalle99234
McLean83416
Jackson79620
Boone77823
Macon77223
Tazewell7659
Adams6727
Coles64821
Williamson5687
Randolph5507
Clinton51217
Ogle4395
Whiteside40617
Morgan40512
Grundy3925
Knox3841
Monroe36913
Union36823
Jefferson35724
Stephenson3516
Henry3181
Bureau2824
Iroquois28014
Vermilion2732
Effingham2661
Cass25911
Franklin2581
Macoupin2523
Perry2284
Warren2090
Logan2041
Woodford2003
Lee1991
Marion1960
Montgomery1937
Jersey1732
Christian1614
McDonough15715
Douglas1523
Livingston1513
Jo Daviess1482
Saline1452
Moultrie1150
Shelby1122
Hancock1021
Pulaski1011
Clark962
White950
Carroll924
Bond883
Mercer824
Fayette813
Johnson810
Greene780
Wayne772
Washington761
Cumberland753
Jasper737
Piatt700
Wabash701
Lawrence670
Mason640
Menard620
Ford612
Gallatin562
Fulton480
Edgar460
Massac450
Richland420
Alexander400
Clay400
Crawford380
De Witt380
Hamilton380
Pike380
Marshall360
Scott350
Edwards280
Henderson240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown150
Calhoun150
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 81847

Reported Deaths: 3165
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16869738
Lake8256286
Elkhart519093
Allen4350169
St. Joseph393887
Hamilton3231106
Vanderburgh222216
Hendricks2038109
Johnson1862120
Cass18189
Porter148139
Clark145850
Tippecanoe136312
Madison112466
LaPorte101130
Howard98861
Bartholomew93648
Floyd92054
Kosciusko88812
Vigo88314
Marshall81423
Delaware81353
Monroe80833
Dubois75814
Boone74846
Noble74529
Hancock72341
Warrick63830
Jackson6326
Shelby58728
LaGrange57510
Grant54530
Dearborn53928
Morgan52035
Henry51521
Clinton4794
Wayne43610
White39811
Harrison39524
Lawrence37027
Montgomery37021
Putnam3648
Decatur35932
Daviess33221
Scott29110
Miami2882
Jasper2762
Greene27534
DeKalb2564
Gibson2544
Franklin25322
Jennings23812
Fayette2358
Carroll2337
Ripley2278
Steuben2263
Knox2053
Sullivan2031
Orange19524
Perry19513
Posey1910
Clay1875
Jefferson1872
Wabash1855
Fulton1842
Starke1847
Wells1832
Whitley1716
Tipton16618
Washington1621
Adams1412
Spencer1413
Randolph1396
Huntington1373
Newton12310
Owen1171
Rush1054
Jay1040
Pulaski871
Brown802
Fountain762
Pike760
Benton720
Ohio687
Blackford672
Vermillion670
Parke651
Switzerland610
Martin550
Crawford520
Union470
Warren281
Unassigned0211