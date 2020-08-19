It's looking like another record day for the US stock market: August 19, 2020

Not Available
Apple is the first company in the United States to reach $2 trillion in value. It took just over two years after passing the $1 trillion level to reach that milestone.
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2020 12:20 PM
