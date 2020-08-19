Clear

Discovering the source of Biden's empathy on night two

Article Image

Fred Guttenberg lost his daughter in the 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Guttenberg, now an activist against gun violence, shares how former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden personally helped him deal with the grief of losing a child.

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Errol Louis

Throughout the second night of their national convention, Democrats wisely highlighted Joe Biden's encounters with personal tragedy. At a time when Americans are reeling from the raw horror of an average of 1,000 deaths a day from the coronavirus -- and with a president, Donald Trump, who has dismissed the death toll with a stoic "it is what it is" -- Democrats are showing that Biden would be a president capable of genuine empathy for families shaken and sorrowful in a time of catastrophe.

A biographical video noted that Biden, while still in his twenties, was sworn in as a US senator inside a hospital while still mourning the loss of his first wife and infant daughter in a car accident that also left his young sons with injuries. Multiple speakers referenced Beau Biden, the candidate's late son, who served as attorney general of Delaware and died of a brain tumor in 2015.

His wife, Jill Biden, in her speech says these experiences deeply affected Biden, noting "all those people Joe gives his personal phone number to, at rope lines and events — the ones he talks to for hours after dinner — helping them smile through their loss — letting them know that they aren't alone."

She explicitly connected his personal grief to his ability to lead. "How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole," she said. "With love and understanding — and with small acts of kindness. With bravery. With unwavering faith."

It's impossible to imagine anyone offering a comparable assessment of Trump, who in March famously answered a question about the nation's inability to implement a robust coronavirus testing program with a dismissive "I don't take responsibility at all."

Biden's close encounters with personal tragedy make him relatable to countless Americans who are still grappling with the loss of a friend, neighbor, co-worker or family member from Covid-19 during the global pandemic.

The number is vast: Back in May, when The New York Times tried to memorialize some of the 100,000 people who had died from the coronavirus up to that point, the mini-obituaries of 1,000 people took up pages and pages of the broadsheet newspaper -- even though those listed only represented 1% of losses. The death toll now stands at nearly 172,000, and the number keeps growing.

A big part of the Democratic case against Trump is that he lacks the emotional maturity to comfort the nation in this moment of fear and sorrow. As Michelle Obama put it on the first night of the convention, "Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy."

Democratic strategists are betting that Biden's ability to connect with people will translate into votes. A June Pew Research Poll found that Biden beats Trump by 13 points on the question of which candidate "cares about the needs of ordinary people."

In the era of the pandemic, ordinary people are lonely, frightened and grieving. A big part of Biden's appeal -- and a major theme of the convention -- is that he can connect with them because he's been there.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle breeze. High: 80°

Image

Vincennes Rivet-Sullivan girls soccer

Image

THN-Northview girls soccer

Image

Clay City West Vigo Volleyball

Image

THS Football preview

Image

Former SMWC President Sister Barbara Doherty passes away

Image

Leaders hold a ribbon-cutting for new Good Samaritan medical facility

Image

Progress moving ahead on new Terre Haute Police Department building

Image

ISU and SMWC starts first day of in-person learning

Image

Return to school going well for Washington Community Schools

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 210924

Reported Deaths: 7994
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1171714974
Lake13485452
DuPage13151527
Kane10384305
Will10102353
St. Clair4551163
Winnebago3901135
McHenry3446115
Madison324186
Peoria196637
Kankakee190971
Rock Island189744
Champaign179319
Kendall149523
Sangamon148735
Unassigned1370211
DeKalb100432
LaSalle99234
McLean83416
Jackson79620
Boone77823
Macon77223
Tazewell7659
Adams6727
Coles64821
Williamson5687
Randolph5507
Clinton51217
Ogle4395
Whiteside40617
Morgan40512
Grundy3925
Knox3841
Monroe36913
Union36823
Jefferson35724
Stephenson3516
Henry3181
Bureau2824
Iroquois28014
Vermilion2732
Effingham2661
Cass25911
Franklin2581
Macoupin2523
Perry2284
Warren2090
Logan2041
Woodford2003
Lee1991
Marion1960
Montgomery1937
Jersey1732
Christian1614
McDonough15715
Douglas1523
Livingston1513
Jo Daviess1482
Saline1452
Moultrie1150
Shelby1122
Hancock1021
Pulaski1011
Clark962
White950
Carroll924
Bond883
Mercer824
Fayette813
Johnson810
Greene780
Wayne772
Washington761
Cumberland753
Jasper737
Piatt700
Wabash701
Lawrence670
Mason640
Menard620
Ford612
Gallatin562
Fulton480
Edgar460
Massac450
Richland420
Alexander400
Clay400
Crawford380
De Witt380
Hamilton380
Pike380
Marshall360
Scott350
Edwards280
Henderson240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown150
Calhoun150
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 81847

Reported Deaths: 3165
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16869738
Lake8256286
Elkhart519093
Allen4350169
St. Joseph393887
Hamilton3231106
Vanderburgh222216
Hendricks2038109
Johnson1862120
Cass18189
Porter148139
Clark145850
Tippecanoe136312
Madison112466
LaPorte101130
Howard98861
Bartholomew93648
Floyd92054
Kosciusko88812
Vigo88314
Marshall81423
Delaware81353
Monroe80833
Dubois75814
Boone74846
Noble74529
Hancock72341
Warrick63830
Jackson6326
Shelby58728
LaGrange57510
Grant54530
Dearborn53928
Morgan52035
Henry51521
Clinton4794
Wayne43610
White39811
Harrison39524
Lawrence37027
Montgomery37021
Putnam3648
Decatur35932
Daviess33221
Scott29110
Miami2882
Jasper2762
Greene27534
DeKalb2564
Gibson2544
Franklin25322
Jennings23812
Fayette2358
Carroll2337
Ripley2278
Steuben2263
Knox2053
Sullivan2031
Orange19524
Perry19513
Posey1910
Clay1875
Jefferson1872
Wabash1855
Fulton1842
Starke1847
Wells1832
Whitley1716
Tipton16618
Washington1621
Adams1412
Spencer1413
Randolph1396
Huntington1373
Newton12310
Owen1171
Rush1054
Jay1040
Pulaski871
Brown802
Fountain762
Pike760
Benton720
Ohio687
Blackford672
Vermillion670
Parke651
Switzerland610
Martin550
Crawford520
Union470
Warren281
Unassigned0211