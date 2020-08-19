Clear

5 things to know for August 19: Coronavirus, DNC, USPS, Russia, Mali

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali announced his resignation on state television, hours after he and the Prime Minister were detained by soldiers. CNN's David McKenzie reports.

Posted: Aug 19, 2020
Updated: Aug 19, 2020 8:00 AM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

It's World Photography Day, so feast your eyes on some of the most striking photo stories that have been published this year.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

More than 22 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide, and countries are getting their plans for a potential vaccine in place. Australia has secured a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca for a potential Covid-19 vaccine that it will offer to all citizens for free. The first coronavirus vaccine trial in the US is moving along at a good clip, but more diverse sets of trial volunteers are needed if testing is going to succeed. Officials are "very concerned" that the low number of minorities in the trial may delay the drug from getting to the marketplace. Once it does, Dr. Anthony Fauci says there's not likely to be any vaccine mandate in the US anyway. Health officials say there is something you can do to be safe while waiting for a breakthrough: Get your flu shot.

2. Democratic National Convention

The second night of the DNC featured more influential names -- and more Republican allies -- throwing their support behind nominee Joe Biden. They included former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, ex-Secretary of State John Kerry, former President Bill Clinton and Cindy McCain. The most talked-about part of the evening? A virtual roll call vote in which states showcased their geographic and cultural diversity, and which featured influential figures in the fight for equal rights and progressive values. Alabama celebrated the legacy of the late Rep. John Lewis, and in Wyoming, the parents of Matthew Shepard, who was killed in 1998 because he was gay, brought a message of LGTBQ equality.

3. Postal Service

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has halted changes to the US Postal Service that critics claim are slowing down mail service ahead of November's election -- but that's not the end of the story. It's not clear whether some of the changes, like the removal of sorting machines, can be undone before election time, and at least 20 state attorneys general have filed lawsuits against potential mail delays. Some are already feeling the consequences of the changes, like the Department of Veterans Affairs, which has been forced to find other ways to ship mail-order prescriptions because of mail delays.

4. Russia investigation

The Senate Intelligence Committee has released the most comprehensive examination so far into how Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. The report reveals the Trump campaign welcomed the foreign adversary's help, and contains new information about contacts between Russian officials and associates of President Trump during and after the campaign. The bipartisan report goes beyond the findings former special counsel Robert Mueller released last year because it wasn't limited by the questions of criminality that drove that probe. It also comes as the intelligence community warns that Russia is again seeking to interfere in the US election process.

5. Mali

The President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, announced his resignation after he and the country's Prime Minister were reportedly arrested in a suspected coup. The upheaval, reportedly led by mutinous military leaders, follows months of anti-government mass protests and a rising insurgency from Islamist militants. Now, the West African nation is likely to face even more instability. Keita announced he has no choice but to step down, and the country's national assembly and government would now be dissolved. The military leaders of the coup promised the public a reasonable political transition and new elections. But for the near future, they have closed all land and sea borders and instituted a nationwide curfew.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Atlantic hurricane season could break more records with more storms

Ah yes, just what this year needs: more destructive forces of nature.

Why people talk to chatbots during times of isolation 

Chatbots will always laugh at your jokes.

Mississippi selects its final designs for a new state flag 

Magnolias feature heavily, and who doesn't love a good floral?

Take your vacation days before you regret it 

Just because you can't go anywhere doesn't mean you haven't earned the right to turn your brain off.

TODAY'S NUMBER

21

That's how many anti-Asian hate crimes have been reported in New York City since the pandemic took hold on March 21, according to the New York Police Department. The NYPD has created an Asian Hate Crime Task Force to deal with the increase in racist attacks.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Sell the fear. Pour gasoline on the fire."

Josh Powell, former chief of staff to NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, explaining how the gun group reportedly decided to handle the aftermath of 2012's Sandy Hook shooting. Powell is set to release a tell-all book about his time with the organization.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Just how smart are dolphins?

Can they recognize their own reflection? Are they, too, capable of crushing identity crises? (Click here to view.)

