Clear

Hits and misses from Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

CNN's Chris Cillizza gives his hits and misses from night two of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 2:40 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2020 2:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

The second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention is over.

The oddness of the all-virtual gathering was slightly less jarring than on the opening night (or maybe I was just more used to it). Old hands like Bill Clinton were mixed with young stars like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a series of virtual speeches. It was, overall, a markedly better two hours than I witnessed on Monday night.

Below the best -- and worst -- of the night that was.

HITS

* The McCain video: I am a rarely swayed by a Republican speaking at a Democratic convention (or vice versa). But the video -- narrated by Cindy McCain -- documenting the longtime friendship of John McCain and Joe Biden was extremely well done and reinforced a central message of Biden's presidential campaign: He is someone with the willingness and ability to work across the aisle -- someone who believes more in people than partisan labels. Hearing McCain's voice again was both haunting and uplifting, and a reminder that politics can be a good thing.

*Ady Barkan: The story of the young father afflicted with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) is well-known, but no less powerful for it. The video of Barkan playing with his young child, the voiceover of him explaining why he is fighting so hard on health care -- it was a hugely powerful, emotional and human moment.

* Jill Biden: She isn't Michelle Obama. But, well, no one is. Jill Biden did what she needed to in her speech -- she told the Biden story (a life marked by both tragedy and resilience) in a way that no one else could. Her testimonial to her husband's faith and how he leaned on it to get him through the hardest of times was important, too, disrupting the narrative pushed by President Donald Trump that the former vice president doesn't care about God. Plus, I liked the Biden cameo and the "I'm Jill Biden's husband!" introduction. A little hokey, sure. But that's what conventions are!

* Jacquelyn Brittany: Having the New York Times elevator operator who went viral when she told Biden that she loved him when he came by the paper to interview with the editorial board was a stroke of genius. And her words about Biden -- "in the short time I spent with Joe Biden, I could tell he really saw me" -- were a powerful testimonial to the Democratic nominee's humanity and empathy.

* The state roll call vote: There isn't much about a virtual convention that is better than the real thing. But the state roll call vote -- which serves to formally nominate the presidential nominee -- is one of them. It was fun to see what every state chose as its background -- Rhode Island with a chef standing off to the side with a plate of calamari was the BEST -- and who each state chose to deliver the votes to Joe Biden (and Bernie Sanders). (Khizr Khan, a Gold Star dad attacked by Trump during the 2016 race, and the parents of Matthew Shepard, who was killed in anti-gay hate crime, were particularly powerful choices.) And for a country that has been forced by Covid-19 to stay close to home for months, it was like a mini-trip around the country that I at least found hugely refreshing. And I wasn't the only one.

* John Legend: Dude is just plain talented. Also: How many people can pull off the white suit with a black turtleneck? Not I.

MISSES

* Bill Clinton: The former president has spoken at every Democratic convention since 1980. And he is a former Democratic president of the United States. So it's not easy to tell him no. But for a party that has fully embraced the #MeToo movement and is leaning on women to beat Donald Trump, the image of Clinton was a jarring one. (You may remember that as President he has an extramarital affair with a White House intern.) Clinton didn't get much time to speak (five-ish minutes) and it was in the very early moments of the night's programming. But still...

* Chuck Schumer: I could just imagine the ever-media-aware Senate Majority Leader setting up the shot -- Statue of Liberty in the background! -- for his speech. Except that the statue was so blurry that you could barely recognize it. "I love that the planned symbolism of the shot was ruined by the need for a wide aperture to light it," tweeted AJ Chavar, a video journalist (and former colleague of mine at The Washington Post).

* Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Watching AOC deliver a 90-second nominating speech for Sanders in the first hour of the convention was sort of like going to a Yankees game and seeing Aaron Judge pinch-hit. It just felt sort of like a waste of talent. I understand that the Biden team didn't want AOC, a GOP lightning rod, to be front-and-center in a big primetime speech. But it felt like she could have been deployed in a much more effective way than she was.

* John Kerry: Meh. I mean, I understand the idea -- a former Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State using his perceived gravitas to help make the case that Donald Trump is dangerous to America's standing in the world. But another elder statesman of the Democratic old guard in a suit talking about why Trump is bad? In a decidedly senatorial tone? I could have done without it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Clear, Cool, Gentle Breeze
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Rivet-Sullivan girls soccer

Image

THN-Northview girls soccer

Image

ths football retry

Image

Clay City-West Vigo volleyball

Image

Clay City West Vigo Volleyball

Image

THS Football preview

Image

Former SMWC President Sister Barbara Doherty passes away

Image

Leaders hold a ribbon-cutting for new Good Samaritan medical facility

Image

Progress moving ahead on new Terre Haute Police Department building

Image

ISU and SMWC starts first day of in-person learning

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 209185

Reported Deaths: 7967
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1166204964
Lake13375450
DuPage13032526
Kane10314304
Will10013351
St. Clair4484162
Winnebago3885135
McHenry3417115
Madison315285
Peoria191737
Kankakee190070
Rock Island188441
Champaign177619
Kendall147923
Sangamon146235
Unassigned1378211
DeKalb99332
LaSalle96033
McLean78216
Jackson77820
Boone77123
Macon76223
Tazewell7249
Adams6657
Coles63021
Williamson5527
Randolph5397
Clinton49217
Ogle4375
Morgan40211
Whiteside39917
Grundy3915
Knox3701
Union36323
Monroe35813
Jefferson35622
Stephenson3486
Henry3131
Iroquois28014
Bureau2764
Vermilion2732
Cass25811
Effingham2521
Franklin2491
Macoupin2453
Perry2133
Warren2050
Logan2011
Lee1981
Montgomery1927
Marion1880
Woodford1883
Christian1574
Jersey1572
McDonough15715
Douglas1513
Livingston1513
Jo Daviess1452
Saline1402
Moultrie1130
Shelby1092
Pulaski1011
Clark962
Hancock951
Carroll894
White870
Bond823
Mercer814
Fayette803
Johnson790
Washington751
Wayne752
Greene730
Jasper727
Piatt700
Wabash701
Cumberland693
Lawrence650
Mason630
Menard620
Ford602
Gallatin542
Fulton480
Massac450
Richland420
Alexander400
Clay380
De Witt380
Crawford370
Hamilton370
Edgar350
Marshall350
Pike350
Scott350
Edwards270
Henderson240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Calhoun140
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 81006

Reported Deaths: 3135
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16706735
Lake8171284
Elkhart515392
Allen4314166
St. Joseph388485
Hamilton3169105
Vanderburgh220015
Hendricks2018109
Johnson1848119
Cass18209
Porter146939
Clark142150
Tippecanoe135212
Madison110666
LaPorte101030
Howard98261
Bartholomew92447
Floyd90250
Kosciusko88612
Vigo86013
Marshall81423
Delaware80653
Monroe80433
Dubois74713
Noble74129
Boone74046
Hancock72041
Warrick63330
Jackson6325
Shelby58228
LaGrange57410
Grant54430
Dearborn53628
Morgan51235
Henry50421
Clinton4784
Wayne43510
White39711
Harrison38924
Montgomery37021
Lawrence36827
Decatur35932
Putnam3438
Daviess32021
Scott29010
Miami2862
Greene27334
Jasper2722
DeKalb2544
Franklin25319
Gibson2494
Jennings23712
Carroll2307
Ripley2268
Steuben2253
Fayette2237
Knox1963
Perry19413
Orange19324
Sullivan1931
Posey1900
Starke1867
Jefferson1842
Wabash1845
Wells1832
Fulton1802
Clay1755
Whitley1706
Tipton16417
Washington1621
Spencer1413
Adams1392
Randolph1385
Huntington1373
Newton12210
Owen1151
Rush1054
Jay1020
Pulaski861
Brown792
Fountain762
Pike730
Benton690
Ohio687
Vermillion680
Blackford672
Parke641
Switzerland600
Martin560
Crawford520
Union470
Warren271
Unassigned0209