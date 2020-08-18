Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Why the Susan B. Anthony pardon is perfectly Trumpian

Article Image

President Trump is trying to sow doubts about the validity of the election, saying the only way he is going to lose 'is if the election is rigged.' CNN's Erin Burnett fact checks his claim about mail-in ballots.

Posted: Aug 18, 2020 6:10 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jill Filipovic

President Donald Trump is gunning for the women's vote, and so to great fanfare, he announced his plans to pardon one very prominent woman: Susan B. Anthony, who died in 1906.

Anthony was arrested for voting in Rochester, New York, in 1872, a time when it was illegal for women to do so. She was on the frontlines of the movement for women's suffrage, and by the time her fight was at least partly won and women secured voting rights in 1920, Anthony was long dead -- and even then, women of color continued to be excluded from the ballot box by widespread racist attacks on voting rights.

It was the conservatives of Anthony's time who fought back against women's rights, arguing that politics was harsh business too vulgar for women's participation, and that women, as the moral centers of the family, were essentially too good (and too intellectually lacking) to participate. Politics, their argument went, could even drive a wedge between husbands and wives -- better to have women serve as private keepers of the house and home and let men dominate public, political and economic life. Now, 100 years after Anthony's cause was attained and the 19th Amendment was ratified, it is this anti-feminist legacy that Trump and his Republican Party carry forward.

Trump ran against the first woman who had real potential to be the president of the United States, and ran a campaign that was shockingly and often crassly misogynistic. He has appointed fewer women to his cabinet than any president taking office this century. And he's not an outlier in his party. While Democrats ran a record number of women in the 2018 midterms and a record number won, the number of Republican women in both Congress and state legislatures actually went down. The number of GOP women in the House is the lowest it's been in 25 years.

Women make up nearly a quarter of House seats and close to 40% of House Democrats, but Republican women do far worse: Women make up less than 7% of Republicans in the House. And those anti-suffragists did get one thing right: Letting women vote would indeed allow them increased independence, including from their husbands. Today, the gender gap in voting is wider than ever. A majority of men vote for Republicans, and have since 1980. Most women vote for Democrats, including huge majorities of women of color.

Yet despite waning Republican support both to and from women, conservative groups have gone so far as to lay claim to Anthony's legacy -- which is perhaps one reason why Trump chose her for a pardon. Right-wing groups claim she was anti-abortion, without any substantial historical evidence, and in the face of ample proof that she was a radical progressive in her time and a vocal advocate for women's freedoms.

Today's GOP continues to oppose many of the feminist goals Anthony advocated for, and certainly the feminist movement she helped to found. But as always happens with social progress, conservatives claim ownership of the gains made by liberals -- even as they try to walk those gains back.

That's what's happening now. As Trump announces that he is pardoning a woman whose life's work was expanding voting rights and was arrested for voting, he's simultaneously trying to make it more difficult for Americans to carry out their fundamental civic duty of political participation. In the midst of a deadly pandemic when it's simply not safe to be in close proximity with other people indoors for extended periods of time, Trump has been hard at work undermining the US Postal Service -- the agency that will be in charge of ferrying millions of absentee and mail-in ballots to the vote counters.

Trump and his wife have requested mail-in ballots, despite claiming (without presenting evidence, even when told to do so in a court of law) that voter fraud is a rampant and serious problem with voting by mail. In fact, thanks in part to the Supreme Court's dismantling of the Voting Rights Act in 2013, the Republican Party is planning a widespread campaign of vote suppression and voter intimidation, or as they put it, rooting out fraud; to this end, they're "recruiting up to 50,000 volunteers in 15 key states to monitor polling places and challenge ballots and voters deemed suspicious," The New York Times reported in May.

And Trump has more or less admitted he is using his office to suppress the vote. The US Postal Service has requested emergency funding to keep them afloat -- like many businesses, they have been hit hard by the coronavirus, and an impending election with what is on track to be a record number of ballots cast by mail is going to require an injection of resources. Trump gets that: "They need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," he said. And that's also, he said, why he's refusing to fund the post office (though he did also say after outcry he'd sign a bill including it). He doesn't want them to be able to take all of these millions and millions of ballots.

One hundred years after women won the right to vote, American women are still underrepresented in politics; our basic rights are still up for debate; women who run for office are attacked as unfeminine harpies; and the President of the United States is a man who has boasted about sexual assault and denigrates women with misogynist slurs.

Now, while he's paying lip service to a fighter for women's suffrage, he's working to disenfranchise millions of American women. Trump praising a woman who fought for the right to vote while undermining the voting rights of millions of Americans is perfectly Trumpian: An empty spectacle notable only for its shameless hypocrisy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Clear, Cool, Gentle Breeze
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Progress moving ahead on new Terre Haute Police Department building

Image

ISU and SMWC starts first day of in-person learning

Image

Return to school going well for Washington Community Schools

Image

Vigo County School Corporation heads back to school

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Dobbs Park to closed for pavement work

Image

Crews were called to the Knox County Jail for a fire on Monday - here's what police say happened

Image

Cancellation of the Covered Bridge Festival brings economic impact to the community

Image

COVID-19 by the numbers in Vigo County - 192 new positive cases and three new deaths

Image

Power restored to busy intersection

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 209185

Reported Deaths: 7967
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1166204964
Lake13375450
DuPage13032526
Kane10314304
Will10013351
St. Clair4484162
Winnebago3885135
McHenry3417115
Madison315285
Peoria191737
Kankakee190070
Rock Island188441
Champaign177619
Kendall147923
Sangamon146235
Unassigned1378211
DeKalb99332
LaSalle96033
McLean78216
Jackson77820
Boone77123
Macon76223
Tazewell7249
Adams6657
Coles63021
Williamson5527
Randolph5397
Clinton49217
Ogle4375
Morgan40211
Whiteside39917
Grundy3915
Knox3701
Union36323
Monroe35813
Jefferson35622
Stephenson3486
Henry3131
Iroquois28014
Bureau2764
Vermilion2732
Cass25811
Effingham2521
Franklin2491
Macoupin2453
Perry2133
Warren2050
Logan2011
Lee1981
Montgomery1927
Marion1880
Woodford1883
Christian1574
Jersey1572
McDonough15715
Douglas1513
Livingston1513
Jo Daviess1452
Saline1402
Moultrie1130
Shelby1092
Pulaski1011
Clark962
Hancock951
Carroll894
White870
Bond823
Mercer814
Fayette803
Johnson790
Washington751
Wayne752
Greene730
Jasper727
Piatt700
Wabash701
Cumberland693
Lawrence650
Mason630
Menard620
Ford602
Gallatin542
Fulton480
Massac450
Richland420
Alexander400
Clay380
De Witt380
Crawford370
Hamilton370
Edgar350
Marshall350
Pike350
Scott350
Edwards270
Henderson240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Calhoun140
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 81006

Reported Deaths: 3135
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16706735
Lake8171284
Elkhart515392
Allen4314166
St. Joseph388485
Hamilton3169105
Vanderburgh220015
Hendricks2018109
Johnson1848119
Cass18209
Porter146939
Clark142150
Tippecanoe135212
Madison110666
LaPorte101030
Howard98261
Bartholomew92447
Floyd90250
Kosciusko88612
Vigo86013
Marshall81423
Delaware80653
Monroe80433
Dubois74713
Noble74129
Boone74046
Hancock72041
Warrick63330
Jackson6325
Shelby58228
LaGrange57410
Grant54430
Dearborn53628
Morgan51235
Henry50421
Clinton4784
Wayne43510
White39711
Harrison38924
Montgomery37021
Lawrence36827
Decatur35932
Putnam3438
Daviess32021
Scott29010
Miami2862
Greene27334
Jasper2722
DeKalb2544
Franklin25319
Gibson2494
Jennings23712
Carroll2307
Ripley2268
Steuben2253
Fayette2237
Knox1963
Perry19413
Orange19324
Sullivan1931
Posey1900
Starke1867
Jefferson1842
Wabash1845
Wells1832
Fulton1802
Clay1755
Whitley1706
Tipton16417
Washington1621
Spencer1413
Adams1392
Randolph1385
Huntington1373
Newton12210
Owen1151
Rush1054
Jay1020
Pulaski861
Brown792
Fountain762
Pike730
Benton690
Ohio687
Vermillion680
Blackford672
Parke641
Switzerland600
Martin560
Crawford520
Union470
Warren271
Unassigned0209