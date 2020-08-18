Clear

Wuhan hosts massive water park party as coronavirus concerns recede

Thousands of partygoers gathered in an open air water park for an electronic music festival in Wuhan, China, once the "ground zero" of the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Aug 18, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Nectar Gan, CNN

It was ground zero in the coronavirus pandemic and underwent the world's first -- and arguably strictest -- lockdown.

Now, the central Chinese city of Wuhan appears to have moved on from the virus, as thousands of revelers gathered in an open air water park for an electronic music festival -- without any masks or social distancing measures in sight.

Over the weekend, the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park was filled with partygoers in swimsuits bunched together shoulder to shoulder, waving to the beat of the music while cooling down in hip-high water; others relaxed on inflatable rubber tubes that packed the pool to the brim, with little space to float around.

The crowded party scene remains unthinkable in many parts of the world still grappling with the deadly virus. More than 21 million people have been infected across the globe, with tens of thousands of new cases reported every day in the United States, Brazil and India.

But in Wuhan, life has gradually returned to normal since the metropolis of 11 million people in Hubei province lifted a stringent 76-day lockdown in early April. The city hasn't reported any new cases since mid-May.

The Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park reopened in late June, but more than a month of seasonal rain had discouraged crowds from turning out. The number of visitors in early August only accounted for half of the level in the same period last year, according to Hubei Daily, a provincial Communist Party mouthpiece newspaper, citing a manager at the park.

Currently, the water park receives an average of 15,000 daily visitors during weekends, and is offering half-price discounts to some visitors, Hubei Daily reported.

Original epicenter

The novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in December last year. As the original epicenter of the outbreak, infections in the city account for nearly 60% of the more than 84,000 total confirmed cases across China, according to data from the country's National Health Commission and Hubei Provincial Health Commission.

On January 23, Wuhan was sealed off from the outside world in an unprecedented state-imposed lockdown to contain the fast spreading virus. All flights, trains and buses were canceled and highway entrances blocked. Public transport in the city was shut down, and residents were banned from leaving their communities -- even for grocery shopping.

Other cities in Hubei province soon followed suit, adopting similar restrictions.

The sweeping measures, which affected more than 60 million Hubei residents, have been heralded in China as having helped the country to turn a corner in its fight against the outbreak. In a major show of confidence, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan on March 10, three months after the outbreak was first detected in the city.

But the virus made a brief reemergence in mid-May, when six new cases were discovered in a residential community in the city. Municipal authorities rolled out an ambitious citywide nucleic acid testing drive, which saw more than 6.5 million tests conducted in just nine days, according to state media.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Spotty Showers Early
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 by the numbers in Vigo County - 192 new positive cases and three new deaths

Image

Power restored to busy intersection

Image

Officials cancel the 2020 Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Tuesday: Morning showers possible, then becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 81°

Image

West Vigo-Covington Tennis

Image

TH South-South Vermillion Soccer

Image

West Vigo football adds season opener

Image

Crews start major project on Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute

Image

New coffee shop to open in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Indiana makes a decision on absentee voting for the General Election

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 209185

Reported Deaths: 7967
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1166204964
Lake13375450
DuPage13032526
Kane10314304
Will10013351
St. Clair4484162
Winnebago3885135
McHenry3417115
Madison315285
Peoria191737
Kankakee190070
Rock Island188441
Champaign177619
Kendall147923
Sangamon146235
Unassigned1378211
DeKalb99332
LaSalle96033
McLean78216
Jackson77820
Boone77123
Macon76223
Tazewell7249
Adams6657
Coles63021
Williamson5527
Randolph5397
Clinton49217
Ogle4375
Morgan40211
Whiteside39917
Grundy3915
Knox3701
Union36323
Monroe35813
Jefferson35622
Stephenson3486
Henry3131
Iroquois28014
Bureau2764
Vermilion2732
Cass25811
Effingham2521
Franklin2491
Macoupin2453
Perry2133
Warren2050
Logan2011
Lee1981
Montgomery1927
Marion1880
Woodford1883
Christian1574
Jersey1572
McDonough15715
Douglas1513
Livingston1513
Jo Daviess1452
Saline1402
Moultrie1130
Shelby1092
Pulaski1011
Clark962
Hancock951
Carroll894
White870
Bond823
Mercer814
Fayette803
Johnson790
Washington751
Wayne752
Greene730
Jasper727
Piatt700
Wabash701
Cumberland693
Lawrence650
Mason630
Menard620
Ford602
Gallatin542
Fulton480
Massac450
Richland420
Alexander400
Clay380
De Witt380
Crawford370
Hamilton370
Edgar350
Marshall350
Pike350
Scott350
Edwards270
Henderson240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown160
Calhoun140
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 81006

Reported Deaths: 3135
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16706735
Lake8171284
Elkhart515392
Allen4314166
St. Joseph388485
Hamilton3169105
Vanderburgh220015
Hendricks2018109
Johnson1848119
Cass18209
Porter146939
Clark142150
Tippecanoe135212
Madison110666
LaPorte101030
Howard98261
Bartholomew92447
Floyd90250
Kosciusko88612
Vigo86013
Marshall81423
Delaware80653
Monroe80433
Dubois74713
Noble74129
Boone74046
Hancock72041
Warrick63330
Jackson6325
Shelby58228
LaGrange57410
Grant54430
Dearborn53628
Morgan51235
Henry50421
Clinton4784
Wayne43510
White39711
Harrison38924
Montgomery37021
Lawrence36827
Decatur35932
Putnam3438
Daviess32021
Scott29010
Miami2862
Greene27334
Jasper2722
DeKalb2544
Franklin25319
Gibson2494
Jennings23712
Carroll2307
Ripley2268
Steuben2253
Fayette2237
Knox1963
Perry19413
Orange19324
Sullivan1931
Posey1900
Starke1867
Jefferson1842
Wabash1845
Wells1832
Fulton1802
Clay1755
Whitley1706
Tipton16417
Washington1621
Spencer1413
Adams1392
Randolph1385
Huntington1373
Newton12210
Owen1151
Rush1054
Jay1020
Pulaski861
Brown792
Fountain762
Pike730
Benton690
Ohio687
Vermillion680
Blackford672
Parke641
Switzerland600
Martin560
Crawford520
Union470
Warren271
Unassigned0209