Clear

Nike, Under Armour and Adidas are among the biggest losers of canceled college football

Will postponement of swing state college football seasons affect fans' voting preferences in November? One pollster says it's a 'game changer' for Trump.

Posted: Aug 17, 2020 11:10 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2020 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Two of the country's top college football conferences will postpone their fall seasons. That could mean billions of dollars in losses — for universities, college towns and companies built around the American college football spectacle.

Sportswear companies in particular stand to lose out on one of their biggest investments and most lucrative marketing opportunities.

Nike, Adidas and Under Armour sign sponsorship deals sometimes worth hundreds of millions of dollars with universities with strong athletics programs. For the universities, the deals are an important revenue stream; for the companies, they're a key source of brand exposure to both high performance athletes and the broader consumer base.

"If you look at what the overall spend (on college apparel deals) is, I bet it's the companies' biggest expenditure from an advertising standpoint," said Eric Smallwood, president of Apex Marketing Group.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 on Tuesday voted to postpone college football and all other fall sports seasons in light of the potential risks to student athletes during the pandemic. The other members of college football's "Power Five" conferences — the Big 12, SEC and ACC — have stated plans to play football in the fall. Many smaller conferences, which apparel companies also work with (though the deals are less valuable), have also announced plans to postpone fall football.

Some of the most lucrative collegiate apparel deals are with schools in the Big Ten and Pac-12, according to a September 2019 accounting of the biggest deals by Forbes. They include Under Armour's 2016 15-year, $280 million deal with UCLA (which Under Armour is now trying to exit); Nike's 2016 15-year, $173.8 million deal with the University of Michigan; and Adidas' 2018 10-year, $119 million deal with the University of Washington.

During the 2020-21 school year, Michigan is set to receive $5 million in product and more than $4.8 million in cash from Nike, according to its contract, which was obtained by the Portland Business Journal. The deal also includes added bonuses if Michigan, a Big Ten school, plays in championship games, which now won't be happening this fall.

"Nike is synonymous with college football," Smallwood said. "So, it's very crucial for them."

Even the schools that plan to move forward with fall football face serious challenges in carrying out the season safely.

On Saturday, the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma, a Big 12 school, said nine players had tested positive for coronavirus. Last week, a wide receiver at Florida State University (an ACC conference member) accused the school's athletics department of lying about players' health safety conditions related to Covid-19 during the first week of football camp, though the school's athletic director and other athletes pushed back on the claims.

The apparel companies will lose out on merchandise sales and brand exposure during televised games — the companies' logos appear on players' jerseys and shoes and are also often plastered around stadiums.

Smallwood estimates that, on average, a Big Five conference school's regular football season would provide $4.74 million in marketing value to its apparel company through TV brand exposure. A single conference championship game could provide the company with more than $2 million in marketing value.

For both the schools and the apparel companies, missing a season would involve other losses, too.

As part of some collegiate apparel deals, some companies will work with a universities' student athletes to test gear and gather data on its performance. In return, some universities receive guaranteed internships for students or on-campus talks from corporate leaders. Sponsoring college athletics helps the apparel companies build relationships with student athletes, so that if they go pro, they're more likely to endorse and wear that company's gear.

The partnerships can also help build brand loyalty among fans of a college football team.

Most collegiate apparel deals include clauses that allow the companies to penalize the university or pull out of the agreement if players cover up the company logos on their apparel or shoes or if a team is sanctioned by the NCAA and can't play.

In the Michigan contract, the school acknowledges that "a principal inducement for Nike's entrance into this agreement is the exposure that the Nike brand receives through the prominent visibility of the Nike Marks that appear on the side ... of the football shoes worn by members of the football team."

But it's unclear whether the agreements account for a global pandemic that cancels play, or if apparel companies would pull out of the agreements even if they did. Smallwood said if the pandemic continues to push off the football season, or if it begins to encroach on college basketball, the companies may try to renegotiate their deals.

"Under Armour remains committed to defining multiple ways to support athletes, coaches and staff as society navigates the months ahead of us," Under Armour said in a statement to CNN Business. "We are focused on performance solutions for all athletes, regardless of sport, as they work towards accomplishing their training, competition and recovery goals."

Adidas declined to comment for this story. Nike did not return requests for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Warm and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The fate of Covered Bridge Festival uncertain

Image

North Vermillion Students to head back to school

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny with some clouds through the afternoon. High: 83

Image

Save the Children Walk

Image

Borrowed Hearts Foundation becomes SHINE

Image

Enrollment up at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

Image

Classes resume at ISU this week

Image

Back-to-School Sunday services

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Summer in the Village

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 207412

Reported Deaths: 7955
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1159604962
Lake13282450
DuPage12892526
Kane10184304
Will9874351
St. Clair4425162
Winnebago3861134
McHenry3389115
Madison311185
Peoria189037
Kankakee188670
Rock Island186940
Champaign176619
Kendall146123
Sangamon144735
Unassigned1372211
DeKalb98532
LaSalle95330
McLean77315
Jackson77220
Boone76923
Macon75523
Tazewell7009
Adams6437
Coles61221
Williamson5347
Randolph5237
Clinton48517
Ogle4335
Morgan39211
Whiteside39117
Grundy3845
Knox3611
Union36123
Monroe35413
Jefferson35320
Stephenson3456
Henry2971
Iroquois28014
Bureau2774
Vermilion2672
Cass25711
Franklin2421
Effingham2411
Macoupin2413
Perry2103
Warren2030
Logan1961
Lee1941
Montgomery1907
Woodford1863
Marion1820
McDonough15815
Christian1534
Jersey1512
Livingston1503
Douglas1463
Jo Daviess1411
Saline1382
Moultrie1110
Shelby1082
Pulaski1011
Clark952
Hancock921
Carroll844
White840
Bond803
Mercer794
Fayette783
Johnson780
Washington731
Greene720
Wayne722
Piatt690
Cumberland663
Jasper667
Wabash630
Lawrence620
Mason610
Menard610
Ford602
Gallatin532
Fulton450
Massac430
Richland410
Alexander400
Hamilton370
Clay360
De Witt360
Crawford350
Edgar350
Marshall350
Scott350
Pike340
Edwards250
Henderson230
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown150
Calhoun140
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 80415

Reported Deaths: 3133
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16640735
Lake8095283
Elkhart512092
Allen4277166
St. Joseph384483
Hamilton3144105
Vanderburgh218115
Hendricks2015109
Johnson1845119
Cass18219
Porter145039
Clark141050
Tippecanoe133712
Madison110066
LaPorte100030
Howard97965
Bartholomew91047
Floyd89050
Kosciusko88212
Vigo84013
Marshall80823
Delaware80253
Monroe80233
Dubois74313
Noble73729
Boone73446
Hancock71940
Warrick63030
Jackson6285
Shelby58228
LaGrange57310
Grant54030
Dearborn53528
Morgan50735
Henry50421
Clinton4744
Wayne43010
White39411
Harrison38124
Montgomery36921
Lawrence36427
Decatur35832
Putnam3418
Daviess31420
Scott28910
Miami2862
Jasper2712
Greene26634
Franklin25319
DeKalb2524
Gibson2474
Jennings23512
Carroll2276
Ripley2258
Steuben2223
Fayette2207
Perry19213
Orange19024
Posey1880
Starke1857
Jefferson1842
Knox1843
Wabash1835
Wells1812
Sullivan1801
Fulton1782
Clay1695
Whitley1676
Tipton16217
Washington1591
Spencer1413
Huntington1363
Adams1352
Randolph1355
Newton12210
Owen1151
Rush1034
Jay1000
Pulaski871
Brown792
Fountain762
Pike730
Benton690
Ohio687
Blackford672
Vermillion650
Parke611
Switzerland590
Martin540
Crawford520
Union470
Warren271
Unassigned0209