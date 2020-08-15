Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump is undermining the post office to increase his reelection chances

As President Donald Trump battles with Democrats over funding the United States Postal Service, there are new questions about the president's influence on the service and an inspector general investigation into its restructuring by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. CNN's Abby Phillip reports.

Posted: Aug 15, 2020 6:00 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by David Axelrod, CNN Senior Political Commentator

The President of the United States had a busy day on Thursday.

He began by admitting on TV that he wants to block emergency funding for the US Postal Service and state election authorities because he fears voting by mail would threaten his reelection.

Then, he all but demanded his attorney general produce politically motivated indictments before the presidential election to support his baseless conspiracy theory about the origins of the Russia probe.

(The first minor indictment against a former FBI agent was announced 24 hours later.)

And at day's end, the Birther-in-Chief stood at a White House lectern and slimily revived one of his famous canards, questioning whether Sen. Kamala Harris, the proud daughter of immigrants and born in Oakland, California, meets the constitutional standards to be Vice President. (There is no question she does.)

Another 1,500 Americans had died only the day before of Covid-19, the disease President Donald Trump has assured us is going away. Wednesday's toll alone eclipsed all the Covid deaths to date in Japan, a country that on Monday the President falsely insinuated was doing far worse than the US.

It is Covid-19, of course, that has caused many Americans to want to vote by mail rather than risk their health and their lives in crowded polling places. Local election authorities are reporting difficulty even recruiting poll workers and election judges to run the precincts in November.

This is why congressional Democrats are insisting on emergency aid to the beleaguered Postal Service and to state and local election agencies that expect to be flooded with mail-in ballots. Their well-founded fear is that with the mail slowed, ballots won't arrive in time to be counted, and millions of Americans will be disenfranchised.

That concern compounded Friday when, the Postal Service informed many states that they could not guarantee the timely delivery of ballots this fall.

Polls show that since the President started attacking mail-in voting, Republicans have begun to shy away from it.

The disproportionate share of voters who say they plan to vote by mail are Democrats. Problems with the delivery or counting of mail-in ballots would fall more heavily on Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, than the President. A Wisconsin poll last week showed that 81% of those who said they would vote by mail would vote for Biden. Just 14% said they would vote for Trump.

For months, the President has been loudly proclaiming, without evidence, that widespread mail-in voting would lead to "massive fraud."

It's a familiar rant.

In 2016, Trump dismissed his 3 million popular-vote loss to Hillary Clinton with similar nonsense. A presidential panel he commissioned to investigate found no evidence to support such assertions.

Now Trump, trailing in the polls, is pre-spinning the election results, setting up what could be a winter of litigation and turmoil centered around the counting of mail-in ballots. But state election authorities and nonpartisan experts have been clear: The risk of mail-in voting, which has been practiced in America since the Civil War, is not fraud. The risk is whether the embattled US Postal Service can deliver ballots on time.

And here, Trump seems determined to muck up the works.

A few months ago, the President installed one of his million-dollar donors, Louis DeJoy, as the new Postmaster General, and DeJoy has chosen this moment to make deep cuts, end overtime pay and fire 23 experienced top managers at the Postal Service less than a hundred days before the election.

The Postal Service has long struggled financially due to the advent of email and stiff competition from shipping companies. But the timing of these changes and the resulting slowdown in mail delivery have raised suspicions that it was intended all along.

In an interview with Fox News Business on Thursday, the President removed all mystery: "Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots ... But if they don't get those two items (aid to the Postal Service and election assistance for the states) that means you can't have universal mail-in voting..."

Normally, a president would see it as his responsibility during a pandemic to do everything within his power to ensure that every eligible voter who wants to cast a ballot can do so safely

Not this President.

When CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked him Thursday about voters who feel unsafe about voting in person, Trump brushed their concerns aside. "Well, they're going to have to feel safe, and they will be safe, and we will make sure that they're safe," he said.

Congressional leaders are pressing for a compromise with the White House on a stimulus plan that would allow for aid to the Postal Service and state and local election units. Instead, Trump is literally undermining the Postal Service to bolster his reelection chances.

If President Trump had been half as fervent about subduing Covid-19 as he is about stopping the mail-in voting that the virus has made more necessary, America would be in a far better position today.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Mostly cloudy with a low chance of a shower overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Vigo County School Corporation gears up for the start of the school year

Image

'This is it. Just relaxing.' Reconnecting with nature during the pandemic

Image

Knox County begins steps to increase voter security

Image

Ask Rose ready to help students for the upcoming school year

Image

SMWC welcomes students for fall semester

Image

Tips and tricks on preventing acne and not smudging your makeup while "Masking-up"

Image

New Knox County program to recognize 'Unsung Heroes'

Image

Fork in the Road: Getting a little help from Governor Holcomb

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 204023

Reported Deaths: 7932
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1147244951
Lake13144450
DuPage12693525
Kane10100305
Will9692348
St. Clair4289162
Winnebago3835134
McHenry3335114
Madison296985
Kankakee185769
Rock Island183138
Peoria180737
Champaign173719
Kendall144323
Sangamon139135
Unassigned1381211
DeKalb97032
LaSalle91028
Boone76823
Jackson75520
McLean73015
Macon72123
Tazewell6539
Adams6077
Coles56421
Williamson4997
Randolph4977
Clinton45417
Ogle4295
Whiteside38417
Grundy3685
Morgan3539
Knox3441
Stephenson3406
Monroe33913
Union33923
Jefferson32020
Iroquois27613
Henry2741
Bureau2624
Vermilion2592
Cass25211
Franklin2221
Macoupin2223
Effingham2081
Warren1960
Perry1933
Lee1911
Logan1871
Montgomery1797
Marion1720
Woodford1713
McDonough14915
Christian1464
Jersey1432
Livingston1403
Jo Daviess1391
Saline1362
Douglas1353
Moultrie1030
Pulaski1011
Shelby942
Clark912
White800
Hancock761
Johnson760
Mercer764
Fayette733
Carroll724
Wayne722
Bond693
Greene690
Washington691
Piatt660
Cumberland613
Jasper617
Mason600
Menard600
Ford572
Lawrence550
Gallatin512
Wabash490
Massac430
Fulton420
De Witt390
Alexander370
Crawford350
Marshall350
Edgar340
Hamilton330
Clay320
Pike320
Scott320
Edwards240
Richland240
Henderson210
Hardin180
Schuyler180
Brown150
Putnam130
Calhoun120
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 78632

Reported Deaths: 3113
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16437734
Lake7952283
Elkhart505191
Allen4161164
St. Joseph376683
Hamilton3033104
Vanderburgh212215
Hendricks1978109
Johnson1819119
Cass18139
Porter141539
Clark135250
Tippecanoe129312
Madison106266
LaPorte96730
Howard94865
Kosciusko87812
Bartholomew86747
Floyd86150
Marshall80523
Monroe78432
Vigo77913
Delaware77752
Dubois72912
Noble71729
Boone71646
Hancock70239
Warrick61230
Jackson6075
Shelby57328
LaGrange57110
Grant53330
Dearborn52828
Morgan50135
Henry46720
Clinton4624
Wayne41010
White38411
Montgomery36721
Harrison36524
Lawrence35927
Decatur35332
Putnam3318
Daviess29620
Scott28110
Miami2792
Jasper2662
Greene25934
Franklin25116
Gibson2464
DeKalb2444
Jennings23312
Ripley2218
Steuben2173
Carroll2135
Fayette2097
Perry18913
Orange18824
Posey1840
Starke1817
Wabash1805
Wells1802
Fulton1752
Jefferson1752
Knox1711
Sullivan1631
Whitley1626
Tipton15516
Washington1531
Clay1505
Spencer1403
Randolph1345
Huntington1303
Adams1242
Newton12110
Owen1131
Rush1004
Jay970
Pulaski841
Brown762
Fountain762
Pike670
Blackford662
Benton640
Ohio636
Vermillion620
Switzerland590
Parke581
Martin530
Crawford500
Union420
Warren251
Unassigned0207