Reluctant shoppers could slow the coronavirus recovery

Warby Parker Co-CEO Neil Blumenthal explains how the company's 120 brick-and-mortar stores have been impacted by the pandemic and what that means for its online sales.

Posted: Aug 14, 2020 8:11 AM
Updated: Aug 14, 2020 8:11 AM
Posted By: By Charles Riley, CNN Business

Retail sales data from the world's two largest economies could set the tone on Wall Street on Friday. The first round, from China, suggest the coronavirus recovery could take longer than expected.

Retail sales in China declined 1.1% in July compared to the previous year, surprising analysts who had expected a return to growth after months of falling sales caused by the pandemic.

Months have passed since China eased its most restrictive lockdown measures, and continued retail weakness suggests that some shoppers have not yet returned to their pre-pandemic spending habits.

More bad news: While fixed asset investment contracted by less than expected, industrial output figures fell short of analyst estimates.

"The latest data suggest that China's economy continued to recover in July, though less quickly than expected," said Martin Rasmussen of Capital Economics.

"A slowdown in the recovery was always likely at some point as the initial boost from re-opening faded. And we still anticipate a further gradual improvement in activity in the coming months on the back of policy support," he added.

US retail sales are up next.

Economists expect an increase of 1.9%, according to data provider Refinitiv. That would be a significant drop off from June, when shoppers flooded back to stores and boosted sales by 7.5%, compared to the previous month.

The surge in coronavirus cases in July has dashed hopes for another strong month. Instead, some analysts wonder whether retail sales turned negative last month.

"The recent spike in Covid-19 cases is hurting confidence," analysts at ING wrote in a recent research note.

"It is also leading many state governors to reverse course on their re-opening plans as they worry about strains on their healthcare systems if rising infection rates are left unchecked. The result is that businesses that had re-opened are being forced to close again with workers losing their jobs," they added.

For the latest on America's recovery, check out our dashboard here.

Fortnite maker goes to war with Apple and Google

The maker of Fortnite is suing Apple and Google after the tech giants removed the wildly popular online video game, which boasts hundreds of millions of registered players, from their app stores Thursday.

The companies said they blocked Fortnite because its developer, Epic Games, violated their guidelines by announcing a way for players to make in-game purchases without using Apple and Google's proprietary payment systems.

It quickly became clear that the suits were not a spur of the moment decision by Epic. The complaints ran to 60 pages each, and one of the lawyers involved is Christine Varney, who ran the Justice Department's antitrust division during the Obama administration.

Epic then added insult to injury, releasing a video parodying Apple's iconic "1984" ad, casting Apple in the role of villain. It also threw Google's "Don't Be Evil" slogan back at the tech company, and accused the firm of having "relegated its motto to nearly an afterthought."

The parody video is a trip: Watch it here.

The controversy began when Epic Games announced Thursday it will offer a permanent 20% discount on Fortnite's in-game currency if players purchase directly from Epic, instead of going through Apple or Google.

At issue: Apple and Google app stores take a 30% cut of in-app sales. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney thinks that's too much.

"The 70/30 percent split was a breakthrough more than a decade ago with the advent of Steam, the Apple App Store, and Google Play," Sweeney said in an interview with Game Informer. "But today, digital software stores have grown into a $25,000,000,000+ business worldwide across all platforms, yet the economies of scale have not benefited developers."

The play: Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google are being investigated in the United States for potential anticompetitive behavior.

"Apple's removal of Fortnite is yet another example of Apple flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100% monopoly over the iOS in-app payment processing market," Epic said in its legal complaint.

Apple's policies have attracted the attention of international competition regulators, as well. Earlier this year, the European Commission opened two antitrust investigations into Apple's App Store, citing a complaint by Spotify.

The Netflix of China faces US probe

US regulators are examining allegations of inflated earnings at iQiyi, the online streaming provider often referred to as the "Netflix of China."

Shares of the Nasdaq-listed company fell more than 10% in premarket trading after iQiyi said the US Securities and Exchange Commission had opened an investigation following a controversial report alleging massive fraud at the firm.

The report, released in April by Wolfpack Research, accused iQiyi of "committing fraud well before its IPO in 2018," and continuing to do so since then. It alleged that the company had inflated its revenue and user numbers by up to 44% and 60%, respectively.

Response: iQiyi pushed back on the allegations at the time, asserting in a statement that "the report contains numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements and misleading conclusions and interpretations."

The company has launched its own internal review and said it expects a "positive" outcome.

US retail sales data for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Also today:

  • US industrial production numbers are out at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report is also on tap.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 201727

Reported Deaths: 7905
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1137884943
Lake13047450
DuPage12592523
Kane10027305
Will9576347
St. Clair4215162
Winnebago3814134
McHenry3308114
Madison285579
Kankakee182969
Rock Island179638
Peoria175837
Champaign172919
Kendall143123
Unassigned1382209
Sangamon134533
DeKalb96031
LaSalle87828
Boone77023
Jackson74320
McLean70315
Macon70223
Tazewell6129
Adams5817
Coles54621
Randolph4957
Williamson4777
Clinton43317
Ogle4215
Whiteside36817
Grundy3535
Union33723
Stephenson3366
Monroe33413
Knox3311
Jefferson31720
Morgan2916
Iroquois27412
Henry2661
Vermilion2572
Bureau2473
Cass24511
Macoupin2093
Franklin2051
Warren1960
Perry1933
Effingham1921
Lee1861
Logan1791
Montgomery1757
Woodford1723
Marion1680
McDonough14715
Christian1444
Jersey1412
Jo Daviess1361
Livingston1343
Saline1342
Douglas1333
Pulaski1011
Moultrie1000
Shelby922
Clark882
Mercer774
White750
Fayette733
Hancock721
Johnson710
Washington691
Bond683
Carroll684
Wayne672
Greene660
Piatt650
Jasper617
Cumberland603
Mason580
Menard580
Ford522
Lawrence520
Gallatin512
Wabash440
Massac430
Alexander370
Fulton370
De Witt340
Marshall330
Clay310
Crawford310
Hamilton310
Edgar300
Pike300
Scott280
Edwards240
Richland240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown150
Henderson150
Putnam130
Calhoun120
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 77565

Reported Deaths: 3105
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16304733
Lake7840283
Elkhart499287
Allen4103164
St. Joseph368183
Hamilton2941104
Vanderburgh208215
Hendricks1972109
Cass18099
Johnson1800119
Porter139139
Clark133350
Tippecanoe126312
Madison104866
LaPorte95730
Howard93865
Kosciusko87212
Bartholomew84447
Floyd83750
Marshall80123
Monroe77732
Delaware76852
Vigo75213
Dubois71812
Noble70829
Boone70446
Hancock69439
Jackson6065
Warrick60030
Shelby57228
LaGrange56910
Grant53230
Dearborn52228
Morgan49235
Henry46020
Clinton4564
Wayne40210
White38011
Montgomery36321
Lawrence35827
Harrison35524
Decatur34732
Putnam3288
Daviess28420
Miami2792
Scott27810
Jasper2592
Greene25634
Franklin24915
Gibson2434
DeKalb2424
Jennings23212
Ripley2208
Steuben2173
Fayette2057
Carroll2033
Perry18813
Posey1810
Starke1817
Orange17924
Wabash1795
Wells1782
Fulton1742
Jefferson1722
Knox1681
Whitley1606
Tipton15416
Sullivan1521
Washington1481
Clay1415
Spencer1393
Randolph1325
Huntington1303
Newton12110
Adams1202
Owen1101
Jay940
Rush914
Pulaski841
Fountain762
Brown752
Blackford662
Pike660
Ohio656
Benton630
Vermillion610
Parke591
Switzerland560
Martin500
Crawford480
Union410
Warren251
Unassigned0207