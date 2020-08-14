Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Last decade was Earth's hottest on record, exposing grim reality of climate change

This past decade was the hottest decade in Earth's history. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam discusses the effects of global warming on our planet.

Posted: Aug 14, 2020 5:50 AM
Updated: Aug 14, 2020 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Helen Regan, CNN

A new report released Wednesday details how 2019 was another year of extremes for Earth's climate, adding to a litany of evidence exposing the grim reality of our warming world.

Last year saw devastating wildfires burn through Australia; large regions including Europe, Japan, Pakistan, and India experienced deadly heat waves; almost 100 tropical cyclones created havoc; glaciers and sea ice continued to melt at worrying levels; and drought and floods destroyed vital crops and infrastructure.

Among the key findings of the State of the Climate in 2019, published by the American Meteorological Society, was that 2019 was among the warmest years on record, that greenhouse gases in the Earth's atmosphere are at their highest recorded levels and this decade is the hottest since records began in the mid-1800s.

"Each decade since 1980 has been successively warmer than the preceding decade, with the most recent (2010-1019) being around 0.2°C warmer than the previous (2000-2009)," the report said. "As a primary driver for our changing climate, the abundance of many long-lived greenhouse gases continues to increase."

The study also reported other key findings:

  • The six warmest years on record have all occurred in the past six years, since 2014.
  • 2019 was among the three hottest years since records began in the mid-1800s. Only 2016, and for some datasets 2015, were warmer than 2019.
  • Average sea surface temperatures in 2019 was the second highest on record, surpassed only by 2016.
  • Sea levels rose to a new record high for the eighth consecutive year.
  • Surface air temperatures for the Arctic were the second highest in 120 years of records, trailing only 2016. In the Antarctic, 2019 was the second warmest year for the continent since 1979.
  • Glaciers continue to melt at a concerning rate for the 32nd straight year.

The warming influence of the major greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere -- including carbon dioxide (CO2), methane and nitrous oxide -- was 45% higher than in 1990, the researchers found. The burning of fossil fuels in our cars, airplanes, and factories releases heat-trapping pollution into the air, warming up our planet.

Global carbon dioxide concentrations, which represent the bulk of the gases' warming power, rose during 2010 to a record 409.8 parts per million, the study found. That was the "highest in the modern 61-year measurement record as well as the highest ever measured in ice core records dating back as far as 800,000 years," the report said.

The report was led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Centers for Environmental Information and was based on contributions from more than 520 scientists from 60 countries. The annual report is often described by meteorologists as the "annual physical of the climate system."

Robert Dunn, one of the report's lead editors from the UK Met Office, said in a statement that, "The view for 2019 is that climate indicators and observations show that the global climate is continuing to change rapidly."

"A number of extreme events, such as wildfires, heatwaves and droughts, have at least part of their root linked to the rise in global temperature. And of course the rise in global temperature is linked to another climate indicator: the ongoing rise in emissions of greenhouse gases, notably carbon-dioxide, nitrous oxide and methane," Dunn said.

Record heat, rising seas

July 2019 was Earth's hottest month on record, the report found.

More than a dozen countries across Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Caribbean reported record high annual temperatures last year. It was so warm that Belgium and the Netherlands saw 40°C (104°F) temperatures for the time.

Deadly and intense heat waves last year exacerbated India's water crisis -- which saw entire cities running out of water -- worsened drought conditions in Australia that led to months of destructive wildfires, and scorched Europe's cities -- which are not designed to deal with such temperatures.

Dunn said that the start of this millennium has been warmer than any other period since the start of the Industrial Revolution.

"Global average temperature is perhaps the simplest climate indicator through which to view the changes taking place in our climate. 2019 was one of the top three warmest years in the historical record dating back to 1850. It also marks the end of a decade in which the average global temperature had risen by 0.2 °C when compared with the previous decade," he said.

Increasing ocean temperatures have continued to reduce sea ice at alarming levels. The extent and magnitude of ice loss over the Greenland ice sheet -- the second biggest in the world -- last year rivaled 2012, the previous year of record ice loss.

Scientists found that after months of record temperatures, Greenland's ice sheet lost 197 billion tons of ice -- the equivalent of around 80 million Olympic swimming pools in July 2019 alone.

Melting of glaciers and ice sheets, along with warming oceans, account for the trend in rising global sea levels, the report said.

In 2019, sea levels rose for the eighth consecutive year and hit a record high for the 27 years since satellite recordings began, having risen about 3.4 inches, or 87.6 millimeters, in that time above the 1993 average.

The report comes as the world is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which is overwhelming many healthcare systems, and shattering economies across the world.

Scientists have repeatedly warned that the impacts of the climate crisis to our health systems and economies will be much more severe if left unchecked. Experts say the pandemic has valuable lessons on preparing for future crises, such as acting early to mitigate against climate impacts, reducing emissions, developing green technology and implementing effective climate policies.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Partly cloudy with AM patchy fog.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH South Tennis

Image

Vincennes Lincoln football

Image

Regional Trails System in the process of coming to the Wabash Valley

Image

'Students attending crowded bars and parties will spread the virus...' ISU's president welcomes, war

Image

Health officials expect an increase in West Nile activity

Image

Vincennes Community Schools complete first week of in-person classes

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Reading books, watching movies, and playing video games can help you pass the time during COVID-19

Image

Local organization receives $10,000 grant

Image

Terre Haute receives $4 million through CARES Act for COVID-19 response

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 201727

Reported Deaths: 7905
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1137884943
Lake13047450
DuPage12592523
Kane10027305
Will9576347
St. Clair4215162
Winnebago3814134
McHenry3308114
Madison285579
Kankakee182969
Rock Island179638
Peoria175837
Champaign172919
Kendall143123
Unassigned1382209
Sangamon134533
DeKalb96031
LaSalle87828
Boone77023
Jackson74320
McLean70315
Macon70223
Tazewell6129
Adams5817
Coles54621
Randolph4957
Williamson4777
Clinton43317
Ogle4215
Whiteside36817
Grundy3535
Union33723
Stephenson3366
Monroe33413
Knox3311
Jefferson31720
Morgan2916
Iroquois27412
Henry2661
Vermilion2572
Bureau2473
Cass24511
Macoupin2093
Franklin2051
Warren1960
Perry1933
Effingham1921
Lee1861
Logan1791
Montgomery1757
Woodford1723
Marion1680
McDonough14715
Christian1444
Jersey1412
Jo Daviess1361
Livingston1343
Saline1342
Douglas1333
Pulaski1011
Moultrie1000
Shelby922
Clark882
Mercer774
White750
Fayette733
Hancock721
Johnson710
Washington691
Bond683
Carroll684
Wayne672
Greene660
Piatt650
Jasper617
Cumberland603
Mason580
Menard580
Ford522
Lawrence520
Gallatin512
Wabash440
Massac430
Alexander370
Fulton370
De Witt340
Marshall330
Clay310
Crawford310
Hamilton310
Edgar300
Pike300
Scott280
Edwards240
Richland240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown150
Henderson150
Putnam130
Calhoun120
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 77565

Reported Deaths: 3105
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16304733
Lake7840283
Elkhart499287
Allen4103164
St. Joseph368183
Hamilton2941104
Vanderburgh208215
Hendricks1972109
Cass18099
Johnson1800119
Porter139139
Clark133350
Tippecanoe126312
Madison104866
LaPorte95730
Howard93865
Kosciusko87212
Bartholomew84447
Floyd83750
Marshall80123
Monroe77732
Delaware76852
Vigo75213
Dubois71812
Noble70829
Boone70446
Hancock69439
Jackson6065
Warrick60030
Shelby57228
LaGrange56910
Grant53230
Dearborn52228
Morgan49235
Henry46020
Clinton4564
Wayne40210
White38011
Montgomery36321
Lawrence35827
Harrison35524
Decatur34732
Putnam3288
Daviess28420
Miami2792
Scott27810
Jasper2592
Greene25634
Franklin24915
Gibson2434
DeKalb2424
Jennings23212
Ripley2208
Steuben2173
Fayette2057
Carroll2033
Perry18813
Posey1810
Starke1817
Orange17924
Wabash1795
Wells1782
Fulton1742
Jefferson1722
Knox1681
Whitley1606
Tipton15416
Sullivan1521
Washington1481
Clay1415
Spencer1393
Randolph1325
Huntington1303
Newton12110
Adams1202
Owen1101
Jay940
Rush914
Pulaski841
Fountain762
Brown752
Blackford662
Pike660
Ohio656
Benton630
Vermillion610
Parke591
Switzerland560
Martin500
Crawford480
Union410
Warren251
Unassigned0207