Clear

US government slow to act as anti-vaxxers spread lies on social media about coronavirus vaccine

While some families in the US are concerned about the potential effects of taking a vaccine, others are exploiting fears by spreading misinformation online. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen speaks with vaccine advocate Chelsea Clinton about the battle for facts.

Posted: Aug 13, 2020 1:00 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2020 1:00 AM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen and Dana Vigue, CNN Health

While anti-vaxxers flood social media with lies about the upcoming coronavirus vaccine -- that it contains monkey brains, that it's a CIA plot to take over the world -- the government's multi-billion-dollar vaccine effort has yet to come up with a public education campaign to counteract that propaganda.

"We are behind here," said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health. "We haven't done a good job of getting [coronavirus vaccine] information out there."

The stakes are high. A CNN poll in May found one-third of Americans said they would not try to get vaccinated against coronavirus, even if the vaccine is widely available and low cost.

"Speaking for myself, I think I underestimated the level of public resistance," Collins said. "I didn't expect it to be that widespread."

A spokesman for "Operation Warp Speed," the Trump administration's effort to get a coronavirus vaccine on the market, said a public education campaign will "soon focus" on vaccine education.

"We see more vaccine hesitancy with the Covid vaccine than with other vaccines. We know that. This concerns us, of course," said Michael Caputo, an assistant secretary for the US Department of Health and Human Services.

There isn't much time to educate Americans about the Covid vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, and others say they expect a vaccine could be on the market in December or January.

"We know it's really important, especially for a new vaccine, to start these conversation early," said Chelsea Clinton, who does vaccine advocacy work with the Clinton Foundation. "We saw how important that was many decades ago when the polio vaccine first emerged in the mid-1950s. So we know what we need to be doing. We're just not doing it."

No word from the CDC

Traditionally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been the federal agency to develop vaccine education programs.

In June, CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield, said a plan was in the works.

"We're developing a plan as we speak to keep building on the efforts to rebuild vaccine confidence in this country, which is really critical," Redfield said at a Senate Health Committee hearing on Covid-19.

CNN asked a CDC spokeswoman what happened to that plan mentioned by Redfield, and what the CDC has done to educate Americans about the Covid vaccine. She did not respond.

CNN asked Clinton what kind of a job the CDC has done to educate Americans about the Covid vaccine.

"They're not doing a job," she said. "I wish [this] were work being done out of the Centers for Disease Control, but it just isn't happening."

Collins also noted that the CDC has been uncharacteristically inactive on this front.

"This is critical, and I know [the CDC has] tried in their own way to get the word out, but they have not been particularly successful," Collins said.

Over the past few months, Operation Warp Speed has taken over some of CDC's functions.

Operation Warp Speed "is developing a robust public health information campaign" that has already begun with public health service announcements requesting plasma donors, Caputo said, adding that "this campaign will soon focus on vaccine safety, efficacy and hesitancy."

He added that the program has been working on the effort with industry and community leaders and non-governmental organizations, and will be producing public service announcements with health experts and celebrities discussing various topics related to Covid-19.

But the public service announcements that deal with the vaccine won't be coming out until late November.

Caputo said to build confidence, they have to know which vaccines will be out first and if some vaccines might work particularly well for a certain group, such as the elderly. Six vaccine companies have received Operation Warp Speed funding.

Private groups, such as Vaccinate Your Family and Voices for Vaccines, have begun Covid-19 vaccine advocacy work to promote vaccine confidence.

The National Institutes of Health and the COVID-19 Prevention Network, which was created by the NIH, have started engagement efforts with various groups to talk about the vaccine.

But Clinton said a larger-scale vaccine education effort should have come out months ago, considering that anti-vaxxers have been flooding social media with scary lies about vaccines against Covid-19.

"Nothing is really happening in our country on this front in a coordinated level," Clinton said.

Those lies include social media memes stating the vaccine will leave an invisible digital, trackable tattoo; that Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leader in the vaccine effort, is actually Satan; and that the vaccine will hideously disfigure your face.

The power of the anti-vaccine movement

Clinton noted that the power of the anti-vaccine movement should not be underestimated. Last year's measles outbreak, the largest in nearly 25 years, was largely powered by the anti-vaccine movement, which is prolific on social media.

"Unfortunately, the anti-vax content is much more viral, much stickier than the pro-vaccine, pro-public health, pro-science content," she said.

Collins said he thought anti-vaccine efforts that enabled last year's measles outbreak were effective because the measles vaccine has been so successful over the decades that many people aren't aware how deadly the virus can be.

"People stopped believing it could kill a child," Collins said. "But I guess I thought because Covid-19 is killing people every day and thousands of them, it would be less of a temptation to say 'Oh, well maybe we don't need that for this.' But I was obviously wrong."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Partly cloudy, calm, and quiet.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tia Tolbert

Image

Sullivan football

Image

New restaurant set to open in southern Vigo County

Image

Oblong pays off late water bills with COVID-19 relief funding

Image

Southwest Sullivan Parent

Image

Local artist creates a piece for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Vermillion County added to Wabash River Regional Development Authority

Image

Local organization receives $400,000 in relief money to help area businesses and governments.

Image

How one Terre Haute senior living home is keeping its residents safe

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 198248

Reported Deaths: 7866
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1124844933
Lake12852447
DuPage12427522
Kane9878305
Will9413346
St. Clair4107161
Winnebago3797131
McHenry3250114
Madison270276
Kankakee180269
Rock Island176436
Champaign169319
Peoria166736
Kendall139823
Unassigned1347209
Sangamon129733
DeKalb94730
LaSalle80124
Boone76923
Jackson73120
McLean67015
Macon65023
Tazewell6108
Adams5576
Coles49221
Randolph4747
Williamson4346
Ogle4165
Clinton41517
Whiteside36617
Grundy3345
Stephenson3346
Union32723
Monroe32313
Knox3131
Jefferson29219
Morgan2696
Iroquois26711
Henry2531
Vermilion2342
Cass23311
Bureau2313
Franklin1941
Warren1910
Perry1842
Macoupin1823
Lee1781
Montgomery1717
Marion1650
Effingham1631
Woodford1583
Logan1571
McDonough14515
Christian1434
Saline1342
Jo Daviess1301
Livingston1223
Douglas1222
Jersey1172
Pulaski941
Clark872
Shelby861
Mercer764
Moultrie750
White710
Johnson710
Fayette693
Washington670
Wayne662
Piatt630
Hancock631
Bond623
Carroll614
Jasper607
Greene590
Cumberland573
Menard570
Mason560
Lawrence510
Gallatin512
Ford502
Massac410
Wabash400
Alexander370
Fulton350
De Witt340
Crawford300
Edgar290
Hamilton290
Marshall280
Clay260
Pike240
Scott210
Edwards200
Richland200
Hardin180
Schuyler180
Brown150
Putnam140
Henderson130
Pope110
Calhoun90
Stark70
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 75862

Reported Deaths: 3069
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16088730
Lake7688278
Elkhart492685
Allen4002163
St. Joseph357883
Hamilton2829104
Vanderburgh202213
Hendricks1927108
Cass18029
Johnson1789119
Porter135539
Clark128749
Tippecanoe123811
Madison100665
LaPorte93130
Howard91365
Kosciusko86812
Bartholomew81747
Floyd80948
Marshall79323
Monroe76631
Delaware74552
Dubois70812
Vigo69911
Noble68829
Boone68746
Hancock68339
Jackson5965
Warrick58830
Shelby56527
LaGrange56310
Grant52930
Dearborn51228
Morgan49334
Clinton4444
Henry40620
Wayne38510
White37611
Montgomery35921
Lawrence35227
Harrison34823
Decatur34132
Putnam3128
Daviess27720
Miami2772
Scott27210
Jasper2552
Greene25434
Franklin24615
DeKalb2384
Gibson2314
Jennings22712
Steuben2133
Ripley2138
Carroll1962
Fayette1947
Perry18713
Posey1790
Starke1787
Wells1742
Orange17424
Fulton1722
Wabash1703
Jefferson1672
Knox1610
Whitley1556
Tipton14312
Washington1421
Sullivan1381
Spencer1373
Clay1245
Huntington1243
Randolph1244
Newton12010
Adams1092
Owen991
Jay920
Rush854
Pulaski811
Fountain742
Brown741
Blackford652
Ohio656
Benton640
Pike590
Vermillion580
Switzerland530
Parke511
Martin480
Crawford450
Union410
Warren241
Unassigned0206