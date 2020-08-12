Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sumner Redstone, billionaire media mogul, dead at 97

Sumner Redstone, a media titan and billionaire who, as chairman of Viacom and National Amusements, drew headlines both for his deal-making as well as his turbulent personal life, has died. He was 97.

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Brian Lowry, CNN Business

Sumner Redstone, a media titan and billionaire who, as chairman of Viacom and National Amusements, drew headlines both for his deal-making as well as his turbulent personal life, died on Tuesday. He was 97.

At his peak, Redstone's sprawling empire included CBS and Viacom, corporations that were the parents of a host of subsidiaries ranging from Paramount Pictures and MTV to Comedy Central and Spike TV.

"My father led an extraordinary life that not only shaped entertainment as we know it today, but created an incredible family legacy," Sumner's daughter Shari Redstone said in a statement on Wednesday. "Through it all, we shared a great love for one another and he was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. I am so proud to be his daughter and I will miss him always."

News of his passing was announced on Wednesday by a family spokesperson.

Redstone's final years, however, descended into controversy and legal battles, including court proceedings in which a former girlfriend described the media baron as a "living ghost" obsessed with daily sex, and dueling lawsuits over his fortune built around proving his mental incompetence.

In the wake of those struggles, Shari Redstone eventually emerged with control, and pushed for a merger that would reunite CBS -- rocked by the sexual misconduct allegations that led to the departure of CEO Leslie Moonves -- and Viacom. Such a combination would undo her father's impulsive decision to split the two companies in 2006.

The uncertainty regarding the media assets that Redstone built owe a good deal to the tumult that has surrounded him, and his loss of the once iron grip he held over his properties as he publicly descended in his later years.

The stakes included Redstone's fortune -- which Forbes magazine put at $4.6 billion on its most recent list -- as well as the disposition of his media empire.

The extended battle over the mogul's holdings messily spilled into court. Redstone's ex-girlfriend, Manuela Herzer, sought to prove he was incompetent — and under undue influence from Shari Redstone — when he kicked her out of his mansion and revoked her authority to make healthcare decisions for him. Those lawsuits were settled in January 2019. A judge threw out the suit after watching a videotaped deposition of Redstone, who struggled to answer questions but convinced the judge of his competence in part by spewing curses when the ex-girlfriend's name was raised.

As part of the legal fight, then-Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman accused Herzer -- who was roughly 40 years younger than Redstone -- of being concerned only with his money. Soon after the competency test, Redstone resigned from his positions as executive chairman of both Viacom and CBS.

Shari Redstone ultimately became her father's health-care proxy, and after further internal jockeying successfully ousted Dauman, who left the company in 2016, with a $72-million exit package.

Redstone was known for his brash and outspoken style. In a 2019 New York magazine profile of Shari, Dick Parsons, the former CEO of Time Warner, compared her to her father by saying, "Sumner didn't care about other people's feelings as far as I could tell. Sumner was very bright, very focused — Sumner could even be ruthless. And Shari has some of those qualities."

In a famous and telling moment in his life, Redstone survived a 1979 Boston hotel fire by hanging from the ledge of his hotel-room window. The episode left his hand and legs seriously burned and required multiple surgeries, but it was frequently used as a sign of the mogul's grit.

In a 1989 profile, media executive Barry Diller observed that Redstone's "sheer force of will is uncommonly strong."

Born in New England, Redstone attended Harvard and worked during World War II for a military intelligence unit assigned to decipher wartime codes.

Redstone's name at the time of his birth in 1923 was Sumner Rothstein, but in 1940 he convinced his father to change the family name to Redstone, a literal translation of Rothstein.

His father operated a chain of movie theaters under a company called National Amusements. Redstone joined National Amusements in 1954 and became CEO in 1967. He is credited with coining the term "multiplex."

Beginning in the 1980s, concerned that the movie-exhibition business was maturing, Redstone used his movie theater fortune to steadily amass marquee media properties.

In 1987 he took over Viacom Pictures and became chairman of the board. Seven years later he won a bidding war for Paramount Communications, the parent company of the Paramount movie studio.

Even after Redstone parlayed National Amusements into a conglomerate, he continued to run his empire almost like a family business. As he got older, Redstone dismissed talk of slowing down or ceding any of his responsibilities. "I have no intention of ever retiring, or of dying," he said in a 2009 interview, at the age of 85.

With Redstone as CEO, Viacom bought CBS for $36 billion in 2000, in what was then the biggest media merger ever. CBS and Viacom operated as a single company under the Viacom name until he abruptly fired Viacom's CEO, Tom Freston, in 2006, less than a year after naming him to the post and split the combined assets into separate entities.

Under Moonves, CBS kept the CBS broadcast network as well as The CW network, the premium cable network Showtime, and publisher Simon & Schuster. Viacom got Paramount Pictures as well as regular cable networks including MTV, Comedy Central, Spike and Nickelodeon. Redstone named separate CEOs of the two companies, but remained chairman of both.

Unlike some of his peers, such as Rupert Murdoch, Redstone controlled the majority of his media empire's voting shares. Privately-held National Amusements owns nearly 80% of a special class of stock in each company. That stock controls most of the two companies' voting shares.

Redstone was well paid by both companies. Filings show he received $125 million in compensation during his final six years as executive chairman of Viacom, and an additional $140 million from CBS.

When Redstone resigned from his position as executive chairman in 2016, his salary was slashed. He assumed the title of chairman emeritus of both corporations. Viacom stopped paying Redstone in May 2016.

The discord in Redstone's personal life included being sued by his son Brent in 2006, who alleged governance abuses and self-dealing by his father. Redstone eventually settled by buying out his son's stake in National Amusements. He was estranged from Shari for many years before they reconciled.

Redstone was married to his first wife, Phyllis Raphael, for more than 50 years before divorcing her in 1999. He wedded Paula Fortunato, a teacher roughly 40 years younger than Redstone, three years later. Their marriage of five years ended in divorce in 2008.

Herzer subsequently became his longtime companion. She claimed in court papers that he once proposed to her and she turned him down, but they remained friends, even during the four years he lived with another girlfriend, Sydney Holland.

Relations became bitter when Redstone evicted both Herzer and Holland from his Los Angeles mansion, revoked Herzer's authority to make healthcare decision on his behalf and eliminated her $70 million inheritance.

Redstone received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. He also made a major donation that year to Boston University — $18 million for expansion of the law school — and endowed a professorship there two years later.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Cloudy and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SMWC announces changes to 2020 homecoming

Image

Paris man facing multiple sex crime charges

Image

Terre Haute man on released to ankle monitor program charged in connection to infant death

Image

Concerns rise over Tik Tok, how the popular app could put users at risk

Image

Man who said house "saved his life" is trying to save the house

Image

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and thundershowers. High: 85

Image

South Vermillion football

Image

siple ams non active

Image

"I'll never forget the copper glean of his bullets going by me..." Vigo County deputy discusses fata

Image

Oaktown receives funding for storm water project

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 198248

Reported Deaths: 7866
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1124844933
Lake12852447
DuPage12427522
Kane9878305
Will9413346
St. Clair4107161
Winnebago3797131
McHenry3250114
Madison270276
Kankakee180269
Rock Island176436
Champaign169319
Peoria166736
Kendall139823
Unassigned1347209
Sangamon129733
DeKalb94730
LaSalle80124
Boone76923
Jackson73120
McLean67015
Macon65023
Tazewell6108
Adams5576
Coles49221
Randolph4747
Williamson4346
Ogle4165
Clinton41517
Whiteside36617
Grundy3345
Stephenson3346
Union32723
Monroe32313
Knox3131
Jefferson29219
Morgan2696
Iroquois26711
Henry2531
Vermilion2342
Cass23311
Bureau2313
Franklin1941
Warren1910
Perry1842
Macoupin1823
Lee1781
Montgomery1717
Marion1650
Effingham1631
Woodford1583
Logan1571
McDonough14515
Christian1434
Saline1342
Jo Daviess1301
Livingston1223
Douglas1222
Jersey1172
Pulaski941
Clark872
Shelby861
Mercer764
Moultrie750
White710
Johnson710
Fayette693
Washington670
Wayne662
Piatt630
Hancock631
Bond623
Carroll614
Jasper607
Greene590
Cumberland573
Menard570
Mason560
Lawrence510
Gallatin512
Ford502
Massac410
Wabash400
Alexander370
Fulton350
De Witt340
Crawford300
Edgar290
Hamilton290
Marshall280
Clay260
Pike240
Scott210
Edwards200
Richland200
Hardin180
Schuyler180
Brown150
Putnam140
Henderson130
Pope110
Calhoun90
Stark70
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 75862

Reported Deaths: 3069
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16088730
Lake7688278
Elkhart492685
Allen4002163
St. Joseph357883
Hamilton2829104
Vanderburgh202213
Hendricks1927108
Cass18029
Johnson1789119
Porter135539
Clark128749
Tippecanoe123811
Madison100665
LaPorte93130
Howard91365
Kosciusko86812
Bartholomew81747
Floyd80948
Marshall79323
Monroe76631
Delaware74552
Dubois70812
Vigo69911
Noble68829
Boone68746
Hancock68339
Jackson5965
Warrick58830
Shelby56527
LaGrange56310
Grant52930
Dearborn51228
Morgan49334
Clinton4444
Henry40620
Wayne38510
White37611
Montgomery35921
Lawrence35227
Harrison34823
Decatur34132
Putnam3128
Daviess27720
Miami2772
Scott27210
Jasper2552
Greene25434
Franklin24615
DeKalb2384
Gibson2314
Jennings22712
Steuben2133
Ripley2138
Carroll1962
Fayette1947
Perry18713
Posey1790
Starke1787
Wells1742
Orange17424
Fulton1722
Wabash1703
Jefferson1672
Knox1610
Whitley1556
Tipton14312
Washington1421
Sullivan1381
Spencer1373
Clay1245
Huntington1243
Randolph1244
Newton12010
Adams1092
Owen991
Jay920
Rush854
Pulaski811
Fountain742
Brown741
Blackford652
Ohio656
Benton640
Pike590
Vermillion580
Switzerland530
Parke511
Martin480
Crawford450
Union410
Warren241
Unassigned0206