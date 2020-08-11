Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

This 2020 nightmare scenario is looking more and more likely

Colorado has had universal mail-in voting for seven years. George Stern helps oversee elections in Colorado and has invited President Trump to see how it's done. Lucy Kafanov reports.

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 6:10 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Only 84 days until the 2020 presidential election!

Everywhere you turn these days -- especially if you turn to Twitter -- you will find these one-day-closer countdowns until November 3. We're almost there, people say! Soon this will all be over, they say!

Nah, man.

Yes, the national vote to either reelect President Donald Trump or replace him with former vice president Joe Biden is, technically, 84 days from today. But if you think that the election will be over on that day or the next day (or even the next week), well, you are almost certainly engaging in a whole lot of wishful thinking.

As The New York Times noted in a hugely important piece over the weekend:

"Imagine not just another Florida, but a dozen Floridas. Not just one set of lawsuits but a vast array of them. And instead of two restrained candidates staying out of sight and leaving the fight to surrogates, a sitting president of the United States unleashing ALL CAPS Twitter blasts from the Oval Office while seeking ways to use the power of his office to intervene."

In short: If you think the 34 days the country waited to see whether George W. Bush or Al Gore had won the presidency in 2000 was bad, you ain't seen nothing yet.

The reasons for this near-certain delay (and swath of litigation) are very clear.

1) The Covid-19 pandemic has made the idea of standing in long lines -- especially indoors -- to cast a ballot in the fall less than appealing to many. It's also raised questions about poll workers, more than 60% of whom were 61 or older in the 2018 election -- the group most susceptible to negative outcomes from coronavirus infections. Those concerns have, in turn, led to a number of states ramping up their vote-by-mail and absentee ballot efforts. According to The Washington Post, there are now 89 million Americans who can vote by mail. That includes 18 states and the District of Columbia, which changed their absentee ballot procedures to allow more people to vote that way due to Covid-19.

2) Trump has seized on mail-in-balloting as a way to potentially challenge the election results. "We don't want to have a rigged election, I know that," Trump said on Monday at the White House. "And you have to be very careful when you mention, as you constantly do, Russia, or you mention China or you mention Iran or others that attack our election system. And when you have this mail-in voting, it's very susceptible." He's sent innumerable tweets suggesting that increases in mail-in balloting will lead to a "rigged" and "biased" result. Worth noting here: There's scant evidence of widespread ballot fraud when it comes to absentee balloting (or in-person voting).

3) Early returns on mail-in vote counting speed are not encouraging. While many states have changed their vote-by-mail rules to accommodate those wishing to avoid going to the polls in person, the process of counting these ballots in a timely fashion seems to need a lot of work. As the Atlantic's Edward Isaac Dovere wrote recently of the New York primary vote:

"More than a month after New York's June 23 primary elections, state election officials are still counting votes. In some legislative districts, they haven't even started counting absentee votes. In the best-case scenario, election officials hope to declare winners by the first Tuesday in August -- six weeks after Election Day. It might take a lot longer than that. Election officials in New York City have already invalidated upwards of 100,000 absentee ballots -- about one of every five that were mailed in from the five boroughs. And furious candidates are already filing lawsuits charging discrimination and disenfranchisement.

"The chaos in New York is a warning about November's elections: Voting is being transformed by the pandemic. But no state has built new election infrastructure. No state has the time or the money to make sure vote-counting will go smoothly in November. And just about every state is about to be hit with a massive surge of absentee ballots."

Add it all up and you can see how bad things are likely to get -- particularly if the election is at all close and networks resist calling a winner on election night due to the huge uncertainties tied to the number of absentee ballots.

That would be a problem in any national election, but especially one in which the incumbent president is someone who a) seems likely, at the moment, to come up short in his bid for a second term and b) has shown a penchant throughout his life for being totally unwilling to accept defeat in any way, shape or form.

As far back as May 2019, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (California) warned publicly that her party needed to win "big" up and down the ballot to ensure that the public had faith in the results. "We have to inoculate against" Trump claiming the election was rigged, Pelosi told The New York Times back then. She noted that in the days leading up to the 2018 midterms, she pushed for a necessary big win because "if we win by four seats, by a thousand votes each, he's not going to respect the election. ... He would poison the public mind. He would challenge each of the races; he would say you can't seat these people."

Of course, what Pelosi had no way of knowing then was that a pandemic would sweep across the country -- and the world -- that would make gathering in large groups a very dangerous thing. And that winning "big" might not even be enough to stave off massive controversy because, well, it might not be clear that Biden (and Democrats) have either won or lost convincingly for days or weeks after the election.

Even with a normal-ish occupant of the White House, this would all be worrisome. With Trump, it borders on the nightmarish.

Trump is someone who loves chaos. Who tends to provoke rather than calm. And who is, as I noted above, fundamentally incapable of ever admitting he has lost. All of which means he sees the likely uncertainty surrounding the results on November 3 (and the ensuring days) as an opportunity to be exploited. For someone who has a vested interest in preserving the idea that he is always a winner, the delay in knowing who won where and by how much is a golden opportunity. And the longer it takes to affirm the result, the more doubt Trump can sow. And the more effective he will be in doing so.

For those counting the days until November 3, then, you might want to circle late November (or even later) as the realistic date that we know who won. Happy (early) Thanksgiving! You're welcome!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Partly cloudy and calm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 leads to cancellation of an annual Robinson festival

Image

Southwest Parke Community School Corporation dismisses early due to COVID-19

Image

Local woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum sees a nearly 80 percent drop in traffic

Image

Vermillion County COVID case

Image

Vigo County School Corporation to receive Chromebook shipments for students soon

Image

Hamilton Center give you tips on how to prepare your child for this school year

Image

Clay County officials search for man accused of skipping out on home detention

Image

Terre Haute man charged for sex crimes involving a child

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 196699

Reported Deaths: 7846
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1119484928
Lake12741446
DuPage12312520
Kane9803305
Will9315344
St. Clair4028161
Winnebago3784131
McHenry3218114
Madison263476
Kankakee178768
Rock Island175636
Champaign168619
Peoria163035
Kendall137923
Unassigned1358209
Sangamon127433
DeKalb93830
LaSalle78324
Boone76623
Jackson72219
McLean65515
Macon64123
Tazewell5918
Adams5425
Coles48720
Randolph4707
Clinton41117
Ogle4115
Williamson4096
Whiteside35917
Stephenson3306
Grundy3265
Union32423
Monroe31813
Knox3031
Jefferson29019
Morgan2686
Iroquois26511
Henry2481
Vermilion2362
Cass23111
Bureau2153
Franklin1910
Warren1910
Perry1841
Macoupin1813
Lee1731
Montgomery1697
Effingham1621
Marion1610
Woodford1523
McDonough14615
Christian1434
Saline1322
Jo Daviess1271
Douglas1222
Logan1220
Livingston1162
Jersey1152
Pulaski941
Clark832
Shelby801
Mercer764
Moultrie740
Johnson690
White690
Fayette673
Washington670
Piatt630
Bond623
Hancock621
Wayne621
Carroll594
Jasper597
Greene580
Cumberland573
Menard560
Mason530
Gallatin512
Lawrence500
Ford492
Massac400
Alexander370
Wabash350
Fulton340
De Witt330
Crawford290
Edgar290
Hamilton290
Marshall270
Clay230
Pike230
Scott210
Richland200
Edwards180
Hardin180
Schuyler180
Brown140
Henderson130
Putnam130
Calhoun100
Pope90
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 74992

Reported Deaths: 3044
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15963725
Lake7632275
Elkhart488385
Allen3937163
St. Joseph354682
Hamilton2803104
Vanderburgh199713
Hendricks1901108
Cass17969
Johnson1767118
Porter133839
Clark124447
Tippecanoe122111
Madison98765
LaPorte92130
Howard90565
Kosciusko86212
Bartholomew80147
Floyd79146
Marshall79022
Monroe75930
Delaware73852
Dubois70012
Noble68429
Boone68346
Hancock67038
Vigo66810
Jackson5885
Warrick58630
LaGrange55910
Shelby55827
Grant52830
Dearborn50828
Morgan48334
Clinton4403
Henry38520
Wayne37710
White37210
Montgomery35421
Lawrence35027
Harrison34123
Decatur33832
Putnam2908
Miami2742
Daviess27320
Scott26810
Greene25134
Jasper2452
Franklin24314
DeKalb2354
Gibson2284
Jennings22612
Steuben2113
Ripley2087
Carroll1932
Fayette1907
Perry18612
Starke1787
Posey1770
Orange17324
Wells1712
Wabash1703
Fulton1692
Jefferson1652
Knox1590
Whitley1546
Tipton14311
Washington1421
Spencer1363
Sullivan1341
Clay1245
Huntington1243
Randolph1234
Newton11810
Adams1022
Jay920
Owen911
Pulaski831
Rush804
Brown741
Fountain742
Blackford652
Ohio655
Benton620
Pike560
Vermillion550
Parke521
Switzerland520
Crawford450
Martin450
Union410
Warren231
Unassigned0206