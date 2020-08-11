Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa 'wants more' glory after debut major victory

Just 15 months after leaving university, American golfer Collin Morikawa is on top of the world having won the PGA Championship.

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 1:40 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Don Riddell and Ben Morse, CNN

Just 15 months ago, Collin Morikawa was an amateur, college golf player. In fact, he remembers watching the final round of Brooks Koepka's PGA Championship victory in 2019 with some friends and his team.

But now, aged just 23, he is a major winner himself, having brilliantly won the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco Sunday, finishing on 13-under and two shots ahead of Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey.

While his victory in just his second major may have come as a surprise to many, it didn't to Morikawa, who said that he "felt very comfortable from day one."

"I'm never satisfied to its fullest," Morikawa told CNN Sport's Don Riddell. "And who knows when I will be, but I just want more.

"I got a little taste of what it's like to win a major championship, to what those other players have won before, and I definitely want it again."

READ: 16-year-old with one-armed swing gets golf lesson from six-time major winner

'Learn every single day'

Morikawa became the third-youngest PGA Championship winner since World War II, behind only Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus. But while people have drawn comparisons between him and Tiger Woods -- who also won the competition aged 23 -- Morikawa believes Woods is on a "completely different level."

"It means that I'm doing something right. Whatever I've been doing, whatever I've been practising, gearing up for, it's all been on the right path to hopefully one day be in the conversation of maybe some of the game's greats," he explained.

"I learn every single day. I'm going to learn a lot from this win, obviously, but I really have to sit down and figure out what I can do a little better because there's always something that someone else is trying to beat you at or trying to copy you, or really get better and beat you every single day."

Although the Californian course was eerily quiet as Morikawa sunk the winning putt on the 16th hole, the rising star -- who describes himself as a "competitor" -- credits his success in part to having his girlfriend, Kat, at one of his tournaments for the first time since lockdown.

And, he says, having a strong family set up has been the platform his success has been built on.

"I think I was just very fortunate to have amazing parents, an amazing family, an amazing support system," he said. "My girlfriend, Kat, and I have been dating for over three years now.

"I've really built a team and it's all about building a team. Everyone just pays attention to the leaderboard; you only see one name at the top. But there's so much that goes into building this team."

And he celebrated with his family following his victory on Sunday, calling his parents who were "screaming" when they answered the phone.

"My girlfriend and I, we Facetimed them after the round when I was waiting for everyone to finish up and they were flipping out, they were moving the camera, covering up the camera, just absolutely enthusiastic for the win.

"It was crazy because on Friday -- my mom never told me this -- but they had a balloon fly up from someone else's yard into their trees in our house, and it was just a number one (balloon). It was a one balloon just floating in the trees, and it never popped, it stayed there. So, you know that's pretty special. I think that balloon meant something, and they might have known that from the start of the week."

READ: Is Bryson DeChambeau irreversibly changing golf?

Back to his roots

Morikawa was born and raised in the US, but is also of Chinese and Japanese heritage. However, he admits that his ties to Asia "are not as strong as many people would think or believe," with his family either living in California or Hawaii.

He hopes his victory at the first major of 2020 has helped increase his reputation in Asia.

"But every time I've been able to go back to Japan -- I've never been to China, we went to Korea -- it felt nice," he outlined.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

"It felt like I was going back to this is where a lot of my history had started. So it's always cool going back to the roots. It has that extra sense of feeling and emotion that you might not get anywhere else in the world other than your nationality or ethnicity.

"So it's very cool but have I been able to really go out there and put my name out? I don't think so. Who knows what my name is spreading like out there, but hopefully I'm getting bigger out there because the next time I'm back, hopefully it'll be a very, very exciting week or so."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Afternoon showers possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clay County officials search for man accused of skipping out on home detention

Image

Terre Haute man charged for sex crimes involving a child

Image

School board approves change to reopen plan

Image

Southwest Parke Community School Corporation dismisses early due to COVID-19

Image

'We're going to give them hope again,' Homeless house for women just days away from opening up

Image

Tuesday: Showers and storms, warm. High: 84

Image

Parke Heritage football

Image

Olney Central College plans new technology center

Image

Sullivan month-long cleanup and increasing population numbers

Image

Indiana State University sets capacity limits for all events

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 196699

Reported Deaths: 7846
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1119484928
Lake12741446
DuPage12312520
Kane9803305
Will9315344
St. Clair4028161
Winnebago3784131
McHenry3218114
Madison263476
Kankakee178768
Rock Island175636
Champaign168619
Peoria163035
Kendall137923
Unassigned1358209
Sangamon127433
DeKalb93830
LaSalle78324
Boone76623
Jackson72219
McLean65515
Macon64123
Tazewell5918
Adams5425
Coles48720
Randolph4707
Clinton41117
Ogle4115
Williamson4096
Whiteside35917
Stephenson3306
Grundy3265
Union32423
Monroe31813
Knox3031
Jefferson29019
Morgan2686
Iroquois26511
Henry2481
Vermilion2362
Cass23111
Bureau2153
Franklin1910
Warren1910
Perry1841
Macoupin1813
Lee1731
Montgomery1697
Effingham1621
Marion1610
Woodford1523
McDonough14615
Christian1434
Saline1322
Jo Daviess1271
Douglas1222
Logan1220
Livingston1162
Jersey1152
Pulaski941
Clark832
Shelby801
Mercer764
Moultrie740
Johnson690
White690
Fayette673
Washington670
Piatt630
Bond623
Hancock621
Wayne621
Carroll594
Jasper597
Greene580
Cumberland573
Menard560
Mason530
Gallatin512
Lawrence500
Ford492
Massac400
Alexander370
Wabash350
Fulton340
De Witt330
Crawford290
Edgar290
Hamilton290
Marshall270
Clay230
Pike230
Scott210
Richland200
Edwards180
Hardin180
Schuyler180
Brown140
Henderson130
Putnam130
Calhoun100
Pope90
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 74992

Reported Deaths: 3044
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15963725
Lake7632275
Elkhart488385
Allen3937163
St. Joseph354682
Hamilton2803104
Vanderburgh199713
Hendricks1901108
Cass17969
Johnson1767118
Porter133839
Clark124447
Tippecanoe122111
Madison98765
LaPorte92130
Howard90565
Kosciusko86212
Bartholomew80147
Floyd79146
Marshall79022
Monroe75930
Delaware73852
Dubois70012
Noble68429
Boone68346
Hancock67038
Vigo66810
Jackson5885
Warrick58630
LaGrange55910
Shelby55827
Grant52830
Dearborn50828
Morgan48334
Clinton4403
Henry38520
Wayne37710
White37210
Montgomery35421
Lawrence35027
Harrison34123
Decatur33832
Putnam2908
Miami2742
Daviess27320
Scott26810
Greene25134
Jasper2452
Franklin24314
DeKalb2354
Gibson2284
Jennings22612
Steuben2113
Ripley2087
Carroll1932
Fayette1907
Perry18612
Starke1787
Posey1770
Orange17324
Wells1712
Wabash1703
Fulton1692
Jefferson1652
Knox1590
Whitley1546
Tipton14311
Washington1421
Spencer1363
Sullivan1341
Clay1245
Huntington1243
Randolph1234
Newton11810
Adams1022
Jay920
Owen911
Pulaski831
Rush804
Brown741
Fountain742
Blackford652
Ohio655
Benton620
Pike560
Vermillion550
Parke521
Switzerland520
Crawford450
Martin450
Union410
Warren231
Unassigned0206