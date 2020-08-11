Clear
The 'law and order' Democrat that Biden should pick for VP

Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden describes what he's looking for in a vice president and why he and President Barack Obama were so close.

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Sharon Wright Austin

In a matter of days, Joe Biden is expected to announce his vice presidential pick. So far, he has only given a few clues -- she will be a highly qualified woman, and at least four Black women are under consideration.

While much of the media attention has focused on California Sen. Kamala Harris, former national security adviser Susan Rice and California Rep. Karen Bass, there is another qualified Black candidate who warrants a closer look -- Florida Rep. Val Demings. A former social worker turned police chief, Demings impressed so many people after her retirement that she was urged to run for Congress. After she won, she became a rising star, and most recently, she was asked to be one of seven managers in the impeachment efforts against Donald Trump, Demings would bring a set of important, albeit disparate, experiences to the number two position on the ticket.

Recent polls indicate that Biden would win if the election were held today, but he shouldn't be overly confident, given how Hillary Clinton's lead in the polls didn't bring her victory in 2016.

So, if Biden cannot rest easy, what should he do? Choose a candidate who is sure to attract voters, not just in the Democratic Party, but also among independents and moderate Republicans.

Demings, with her unique set of job experiences, has that ability.

First, Black women are the Democratic Party's most loyal constituency. In 2016, over 90% of Black women voted for Hillary Clinton. If there is a Black female nominee on the Democratic ticket, like Demings, they may be even more motivated to vote, seeing the prospect of electing someone who represents them as more real than ever before.

And their vote matters. Unlike other voting blocs, Black women turn out to vote. In 2008, 75% of Black women voted, and, in 2012, 74% voted. Though their participation dropped to 66% in 2016, Black women voted in large numbers (55%) once again in the 2018 midterm elections, according to the US Census. And that trend could continue with the right vice presidential nominee.

Of course, Demings is one of several Black women in contention. And so it's worth considering the advantages she has over the other candidates.

Demings, Orlando's first Black female police chief, could help attract voters who support a police presence in their communities. While in the wake of George Floyd's death -- and month of protests against police brutality -- Demings may not seem the obvious candidate to be Biden's running mate. But it's important to remember that for all the controversies that plagued her tenure in law enforcement, she has defended her record even though officers used force more often on black suspects. Also, an African American man unsuccessfully sued the city after an officer shot him in the back after mistaking him for a robbery suspect.

Despite these setbacks, she had quite a few successes as police chief. Demings developed initiatives that assisted the residents of the city's poorest neighborhoods while at the same time improving police-community relations. During her tenure as police chief, the Operation Positive Direction Program allowed police volunteers to mentor at- risk kids --many of whom were African Americans and Latinos-- and participate in community engagement activities.

She also implemented a community policing program and the Operation Free Palms Program at the Palms Apartments. This initiative was coordinated by public officials and faith-based communities to provide adequate child care, build playgrounds and provide residents with job skills at an apartment complex heavily plagued by crime.

Demings' law-and-order background may well appeal to voters across parties. Trump would struggle to persuade voters that a Biden-Demings ticket will be weak on crime. According to FBI data, police chief Demings helped reduce violent crimes in the city by over 40%, a dramatic decrease by almost any measure. Also, both Democrats and Republicans believe that law and order is extremely necessary. Demings' 27-year law enforcement career will impress voters who desire law and order in their communities.

Finally, Florida is a battleground state, and Demings has both name-recognition and stature to help Biden carry the state in a general election, having served as police chief and now as US representative. Although Florida has leaned red in recent elections, Democrats can and have won in Florida -- most recently Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. And, in 2016, Democrats Hillary Clinton and Andrew Gillum only narrowly lost their presidential and gubernatorial elections to Republican candidates.

While any one of the women under consideration for vice president would make a strong choice, Demings, with her ability to attract voters from all sides of the aisle and across the great swing state of Florida, would be the greatest asset to Biden's ticket.

