Jamie Dimon: The stock market doesn't reflect Americans' pain

In an interview around the launch of the New York Jobs CEO Council, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon tells CNN Business' Christine Romans how he expects the US economic recovery to look.

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 9:00 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

The stock market's huge run-up in recent months doesn't capture everyday Americans' pain. That's why the government and Big Business should act to help ease the burden on the least fortunate, said JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in an interview with CNN Business.

"When you have 13 million people out of work, and you've got people suffering and small business suffering, that's far more important than the vicissitudes of Wall Street," Dimon told CNN's Christine Romans. "That's what we should worry about."

Dimon said businesses must do more to help low-income and minority Americans. That's why he joined a new initiative to work with educational institutions and nonprofits in the New York area to provide more job opportunities for Black, Latinx and Asian workers. He said that government alone cannot solve society's biggest problems.

"The pace is quick, the world has become more complex, and these problems of education, and jobs, infrastructure, immigration, if you fixed these things we will have a far more just society," Dimon told Romans.

Dimon, along with City University of New York Chancellor Félix Matos Rodriguez, spoke with Romans last week about the launch of the New York Jobs CEO Council, a coalition of 27 business leaders that is pledging to hire 100,000 New Yorkers by 2030 and provide apprenticeships for 25,000 CUNY students.

Dimon is one of the council's co-chairs, along with EY global chairman and CEO Carmine Di Sibio, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, McKinsey and Company global managing partner Kevin Sneader and Accenture CEO Julie Sweet.

The goal of the council, according to Matos Rodriguez, is to build new connections for his school's students — many of whom are the first in the family to go to college.

"The idea is to build new networks," Matos Rodriguez said. "That internship is going to be the beginning of those building of networks. And then everybody's going to see what kind of talent there is."

LaGuardia Community College student Matthew Wilson was one of the beneficiaries of the jobs program. Wilson, who has a criminal background, earned college credits while in prison before he was released from jail in 2016.

Wilson enrolled at LaGuardia in 2017 and was recommended for the college's honors society and honors internship programs. Through that, Wilson was chosen for an internship with NBC, working as a production assistant for the network's local news channel in New York.

Dimon said that for many younger people, the opportunities to work with major companies show them that "jobs create dignity, better social outcomes and that ... there's always the first rung in the ladder."

Dimon hopeful that worst of pandemic will soon be over

During the wide-ranging interview, Dimon also said he thought the US was "slowly getting the virus under control, and other countries have."

"We will win that war," Dimon said, adding that he's hopeful that the unemployment rate, currently at 10.2%, will fall under 7% sometime in 2021.

He praised leaders in Washington for stimulus efforts so far.

"The government did get it right," Dimon said. "You can criticize some of these programs, but I think the administration, Secretary Mnuchin, the Democrats, the Republicans, they did it within weeks. Have you ever seen our government do something within weeks?"

But Dimon also said that more government stimulus is needed, adding that there shouldn't be a sense of complacency just because the stock market has roared back to life in recent months.

'We'll be fine'

Dimon did not tip his hand when asked about what might happen for the bank after the presidential and congressional elections in November either.

"My job is to run JPMorgan, serve our clients, serve our communities, our countries, et cetera, and the United States of America. And that's the job and we'll be fine, with a Democrat or Republican," he said.

But Dimon did say he wishes for more civility and humanity in any political discourse — a return to people putting country before partisan interests.

"What I really hope for is that any president says, we got to fix infrastructure, we got to help education. We've got to do these things right. And do it in a way that it creates good, healthy growth," he said.

Still, the economy may be forever changed as a result of Covid-19. Dimon said that JPMorgan Chase will continue to be "very flexible" about letting people work from home, noting that the bank has about 150,000 people working remotely.

"We're going to try to enhance childcare benefits, or let people know where the childcare is," he added.

Dimon's health

Dimon also said he is once again working in the bank's New York headquarters, despite having emergency heart surgery in March.

"I'm almost back to normal today, I like going to work, I get much more done here," Dimon told Romans. The bank is doing temperature checks of employees, the offices have new air filters and workers are practicing social distancing, he said.

Dimon, who said two years ago that he did not plan to retire until 2023, didn't address the issue of succession planning — despite his health scare and the fact that figuring out who might replace Dimon is a favorite game of Wall Street analysts and investors.

"I feel terrific, I'm back to doing most of the stuff I was doing before. I think people having a purpose in life is a good thing," he said. "I love what I do."

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 196699

Reported Deaths: 7846
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1119484928
Lake12741446
DuPage12312520
Kane9803305
Will9315344
St. Clair4028161
Winnebago3784131
McHenry3218114
Madison263476
Kankakee178768
Rock Island175636
Champaign168619
Peoria163035
Kendall137923
Unassigned1358209
Sangamon127433
DeKalb93830
LaSalle78324
Boone76623
Jackson72219
McLean65515
Macon64123
Tazewell5918
Adams5425
Coles48720
Randolph4707
Clinton41117
Ogle4115
Williamson4096
Whiteside35917
Stephenson3306
Grundy3265
Union32423
Monroe31813
Knox3031
Jefferson29019
Morgan2686
Iroquois26511
Henry2481
Vermilion2362
Cass23111
Bureau2153
Franklin1910
Warren1910
Perry1841
Macoupin1813
Lee1731
Montgomery1697
Effingham1621
Marion1610
Woodford1523
McDonough14615
Christian1434
Saline1322
Jo Daviess1271
Douglas1222
Logan1220
Livingston1162
Jersey1152
Pulaski941
Clark832
Shelby801
Mercer764
Moultrie740
Johnson690
White690
Fayette673
Washington670
Piatt630
Bond623
Hancock621
Wayne621
Carroll594
Jasper597
Greene580
Cumberland573
Menard560
Mason530
Gallatin512
Lawrence500
Ford492
Massac400
Alexander370
Wabash350
Fulton340
De Witt330
Crawford290
Edgar290
Hamilton290
Marshall270
Clay230
Pike230
Scott210
Richland200
Edwards180
Hardin180
Schuyler180
Brown140
Henderson130
Putnam130
Calhoun100
Pope90
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 74992

Reported Deaths: 3044
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15963725
Lake7632275
Elkhart488385
Allen3937163
St. Joseph354682
Hamilton2803104
Vanderburgh199713
Hendricks1901108
Cass17969
Johnson1767118
Porter133839
Clark124447
Tippecanoe122111
Madison98765
LaPorte92130
Howard90565
Kosciusko86212
Bartholomew80147
Floyd79146
Marshall79022
Monroe75930
Delaware73852
Dubois70012
Noble68429
Boone68346
Hancock67038
Vigo66810
Jackson5885
Warrick58630
LaGrange55910
Shelby55827
Grant52830
Dearborn50828
Morgan48334
Clinton4403
Henry38520
Wayne37710
White37210
Montgomery35421
Lawrence35027
Harrison34123
Decatur33832
Putnam2908
Miami2742
Daviess27320
Scott26810
Greene25134
Jasper2452
Franklin24314
DeKalb2354
Gibson2284
Jennings22612
Steuben2113
Ripley2087
Carroll1932
Fayette1907
Perry18612
Starke1787
Posey1770
Orange17324
Wells1712
Wabash1703
Fulton1692
Jefferson1652
Knox1590
Whitley1546
Tipton14311
Washington1421
Spencer1363
Sullivan1341
Clay1245
Huntington1243
Randolph1234
Newton11810
Adams1022
Jay920
Owen911
Pulaski831
Rush804
Brown741
Fountain742
Blackford652
Ohio655
Benton620
Pike560
Vermillion550
Parke521
Switzerland520
Crawford450
Martin450
Union410
Warren231
Unassigned0206