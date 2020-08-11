Clear

Vaccines and asymptomatic spreaders may hold keys to answering Covid-19 mysteries, experts say

In an interview on ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir," Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he feels that universal wearing of masks in addition to other public health measures are "very important" in preventing the spread of Covid-19 as schools reopen.

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 4:30 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

As US leaders work to control the spread of coronavirus, researchers across the country -- and globe -- are working to answer the mysteries that remain around infections.

One of those mysteries: why the experience can be so vastly different from person to person. One expert says the answer may mean taking a closer look at previous vaccines individuals have had.

"When we looked in the setting of Covid disease, we found that people who had prior vaccinations with a variety of vaccines -- for pneumococcus, influenza, hepatitis and others -- appeared to have a lower risk of getting Covid disease," Dr. Andrew Badley, an infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic told CNN's Anderson Cooper Monday night.

It's what immunologists call immune training: how your immune system creates an effective response to fight off infections, Badley says.

"A good analogy is to think of your immune system as being a muscle," he said. "The more you exercise that muscle, the stronger it will be when you need it."

There's been no definitive evidence of any other vaccines boosting immunity against Covid-19. But some researchers have suggested it's possible.

In June, a team of researchers in the US proposed giving a booster dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to people to see if it helps prevent the most severe effects of a coronavirus infections. And last month, researchers found that countries where many people have been given the tuberculosis vaccine Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) had less mortality from coronavirus, a finding that fits with other research suggesting the vaccine can boost people's immunity in general.

But once you're infected, how much of the virus made it into your body could also have an impact on what your experience is, another expert told CNN Monday.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at University of California, San Francisco, has been working with a team of researchers to understand how more people could go through their infections with minimal or no symptoms. About 40% of people infected with the virus don't have symptoms, according to an estimate last month by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gandhi's team found masks make a difference.

"What the mask does is really reduce the amount of virus that you get in, if you do get infected," she said. "And by reducing that ... you have a lower dose, you're able to manage it, you're able to have a calm response and you have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all."

So far, more than five million Americans have tested positive for the virus and at least 163,461 have died.

Coronavirus: Your questions, answered

90% increase in child cases in a month

More research is also emerging around children and coronavirus amid back-to-school season.

According to a report published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, there has been a 90% increase in the number of coronavirus cases among US children over four weeks.

The new report, expected to be updated weekly, said there were 179,990 new Covid-19 cases among US children between July 9 and August 6.

More than 380,000 children had been infected as of August 6, according to the report, making up just over 9% of the total cases in states that report cases by age.

The report comes as recent studies suggest children could play an important role in transmission of the virus. One study said older children can transmit coronavirus just as much as adults and another found children younger than 5 carried a higher load of the virus, which also raised questions about their role in its spread.

And while some US officials, including the President, have said the virus doesn't pose a big risk to children, experts say that's not the case.

"It's not fair to say that this virus is completely benign in children," said Dr. Sean O'Leary, vice-chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases. "We've had 90 deaths in children in the US already, in just a few months. Every year we worry about influenza in children, and there are roughly around 100 deaths in children from influenza every year."

Still, many schools and universities across the country are moving forward with plans to begin in-person instruction, despite protests nationwide from teachers who say a return to class could be deadly.

In Georgia, multiple school districts have reported cases of the virus after reopening. In the Cherokee County School District, more than 480 students have been quarantined since school began earlier this month. The district is now reporting 25 positive cases among students and six cases among staff.

In Mississippi, at least 22 schools across the state have reported positive cases, State Health Director Dr. Thomas Dobbs said during a news conference this week. There have been 19 cases reported among students and 15 cases among staff.

These states require face masks

More volunteers added to antibody therapy trials

Meanwhile, two late-stage antibody therapy clinical trials are enrolling more volunteers through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Covid-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN), giving the studies a wider number of sites and a larger pool of people.

These therapies are antibodies created in the lab to target a particular infection or toxin. If they work, the treatments could provide protection against the virus immediately, compared to a vaccine, which can take a few weeks before it starts providing protection and can't provide protection once someone is already infected. But antibody therapies typically only work for a couple of months, while vaccines provide long-term protection.

In the first trial, volunteers are given a placebo or a dose REGN-COV-2, an antibody treatment made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, that has shown success in lab and animal studies and shown to be safe in human trials.

The trial will test to see if the antibody cocktail provides protection against the disease and if someone is infected, if the treatment limits the number of symptoms and if it helps keep people out of the hospital.

Scientists hope to enroll 2,000 asymptomatic adults who have had contact with someone in their household who has an infection. Volunteers would get the treatment within a 96-hour window after they come in contact with the infected person and scientists will check back in with them for seven months to ensure the treatment was safe and effective.

The second trial will test to see how the Eli Lilly and Company's LY-CoV555 antibody treatment works with people who work or live at a nursing home or assisted living facility that's had a positive case.

That trial, looking for 2,400 volunteers, will test to see if the therapy prevents infections in this vulnerable population and will also test if the therapy prevents symptoms or reduces the severity of the illness.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Possible strong storms tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Parke Heritage football

Image

Olney Central College plans new technology center

Image

Sullivan month-long cleanup and increasing population numbers

Image

Indiana State University sets capacity limits for all events

Image

South Vermillion students head back to school for in-person learning

Image

Popular coffee and donut chain opens second Terre Haute location

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

Terre Haute police investigate after several gunshots fired at security guard's truck

Image

Here's how Illinois residents impacted by COVID-19 can get help with their rent

Image

As kids head back to the classroom, here's what parents should watch out for

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 195380

Reported Deaths: 7845
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1114474928
Lake12670446
DuPage12233520
Kane9759305
Will9236344
St. Clair4006161
Winnebago3779131
McHenry3189114
Madison259176
Kankakee178268
Rock Island174536
Champaign166919
Peoria160735
Kendall137723
Unassigned1368209
Sangamon124733
DeKalb93630
LaSalle76624
Boone76523
Jackson71719
McLean65115
Macon62423
Adams5195
Tazewell5188
Coles47220
Randolph4647
Ogle4105
Clinton40717
Williamson3996
Whiteside35517
Stephenson3276
Grundy3235
Union32123
Monroe31813
Knox2991
Jefferson28619
Iroquois26311
Morgan2496
Henry2341
Vermilion2342
Cass23111
Bureau2053
Warren1900
Perry1841
Macoupin1793
Franklin1780
Lee1711
Montgomery1707
Marion1560
Effingham1551
Woodford1513
McDonough14315
Christian1424
Saline1322
Jo Daviess1251
Douglas1162
Livingston1152
Logan1120
Jersey1052
Pulaski931
Clark822
Shelby791
Mercer754
Moultrie730
White680
Johnson670
Fayette663
Washington660
Piatt610
Wayne611
Bond603
Jasper597
Carroll564
Menard560
Cumberland552
Hancock531
Gallatin512
Ford492
Lawrence470
Mason470
Greene430
Massac390
Alexander370
Wabash350
De Witt330
Fulton330
Crawford290
Hamilton290
Edgar280
Marshall260
Clay230
Pike210
Scott210
Richland190
Edwards180
Hardin180
Schuyler180
Brown140
Putnam130
Henderson120
Calhoun90
Pope90
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 74328

Reported Deaths: 3041
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15860725
Lake7570275
Elkhart484384
Allen3902163
St. Joseph350081
Hamilton2763104
Vanderburgh196313
Hendricks1887108
Cass17959
Johnson1757118
Porter131639
Clark123347
Tippecanoe121111
Madison97965
LaPorte91130
Howard89065
Kosciusko85212
Bartholomew79347
Marshall78422
Floyd77946
Monroe75630
Delaware73052
Dubois69612
Boone67846
Noble67829
Hancock66038
Vigo65110
Jackson5865
Warrick58130
LaGrange55910
Shelby55327
Grant52630
Dearborn50828
Morgan47634
Clinton4343
Henry38320
Wayne37710
White36910
Montgomery35421
Lawrence34627
Harrison33823
Decatur33732
Putnam2888
Miami2742
Daviess27320
Scott26810
Greene25034
Jasper2432
Franklin24214
DeKalb2324
Gibson2254
Jennings22512
Steuben2103
Ripley2087
Carroll1912
Fayette1897
Perry18612
Starke1787
Orange17124
Posey1710
Wabash1693
Fulton1682
Wells1682
Jefferson1632
Knox1540
Whitley1526
Washington1401
Tipton13810
Spencer1363
Sullivan1261
Huntington1223
Randolph1224
Clay1215
Newton11810
Adams1012
Jay910
Owen901
Pulaski831
Rush804
Fountain742
Brown731
Ohio655
Blackford642
Benton610
Pike530
Switzerland520
Vermillion520
Parke511
Crawford450
Martin450
Union410
Warren221
Unassigned0206