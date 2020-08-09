Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Democratic women leaders call out sexist news coverage of female vice presidential candidates

A group of women Democratic leaders wrote an open letter to top media executives warning them to avoid racist and sexist coverage of Joe Biden's potential running mate.

Posted: Aug 9, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

A group of Democratic women leaders is calling out sexist coverage of female Democratic vice presidential contenders — and they're asking that newsrooms to do better.

In an open letter to top newspaper and network executives, the group said newsrooms should not merely pay attention to problematic stereotypes of women being considered for the position, but "to actively work to be anti-racist and anti-sexist in your coverage."

The letter was signed by roughly a dozen women, including leaders at the National Women's Law Center, Planned Parenthood, TimesUp, Supermajority and more.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said he will soon select his running mate, and people close to the process told CNN he is believed to have narrowed his personal shortlist to a handful of women. California Representative and Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass, California Senator Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, Barack Obama's former national security adviser, are believed to be among the most serious contenders.

In the run-up to the selection, discussion and coverage of the women candidates have included sexist tropes, such as criticism of candidates' ambition and questions of electability.

"We've seen so many disappointing things," Hilary Rosen, a Democratic strategist involved in the group, told CNN's Brian Stelter on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. "A mocking of Kamala Harris' ambition, as if every politician running for president is not ambitious," she said. "Whether or not candidates are likable. There were just so many examples that kind of nauseated us."

Errin Haines, editor-at-large for The 19th* who has covered the vice presidential contest, concurred. (Haines was not involved in the writing of the letter.)

"We're all waiting to find out who Joe Biden is going to pick as his vice presidential running mate, but what is known are a couple of things," she told Stelter. "One, that she will be a woman. And the other is that she can expect to be attacked, vilified and criticized for daring to have ambition, capability and a voice in American politics."

The letter calls on newsrooms to improve their coverage of women in politics much as they have by reassessing their coverage of race, as well as their own internal issues with systemic racism, in the wake of the protests over George Floyd's death earlier this summer.

In the weeks and months following Floyd's death, newsrooms have reconsidered how they cover such issues — including what wording they should use and who is, and isn't, involved in reporting and leadership.

"That action included being more careful about the choice of narratives for stories, including more Black people and people of color on the front lines of reporting and behind the scenes producing and editing," the letter reads. "In short, the times and the experience made you, the most powerful people in media, stop and think about your role in perpetuating inequality and the opportunity you had to promote equality and simple justice with your reporting of the news."

Said Rosen: "What we're saying is: you ought to have this same kind of thinking around covering a woman."

In addition to sexist portrayals, the letter points out that Black women and other women of color vying for the VP position stand to face more unwarranted scrutiny and stereotyping.

"For the women of color in this conversation, what we have seen is a disrespect that is a dual assault on their race and gender," Haines said.

Taking on these issues is a natural continuation of the conversations newsrooms have had in recent months, according to the letter.

"Anything less than full engagement in this thoughtful oversight would be a huge step backwards for the progress you have pledged to make to expand diversity of thought and opportunity in your newsrooms and in your coverage," the letter reads.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Partly cloudy with a low rain chance
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Sister responds to ACLU lawsuit

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Terre Haute South volleyball team, coaching staff placed in quarantine

Image

ISU Postpones 2020 football season

Image

Local small business creating custom masks for kids

Image

Knox County holds Watermelon Festival

Image

Substance abuse and overdoses up 20 percent in pandemic

Image

Work continues on Pantheon Theatre project

Image

Vigo County School Corporation to stagger school days - here's a breakdown of what that means.

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 193998

Reported Deaths: 7840
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1108654924
Lake12617446
DuPage12155520
Kane9710305
Will9151344
St. Clair3953161
Winnebago3772131
McHenry3163114
Madison253076
Kankakee176868
Rock Island173136
Champaign166319
Peoria157435
Kendall136423
Unassigned1353209
Sangamon122933
DeKalb92730
Boone76123
LaSalle73924
Jackson70819
McLean63815
Macon61123
Adams5175
Tazewell4978
Coles47420
Randolph4577
Ogle4095
Clinton39617
Williamson3886
Whiteside35117
Stephenson3276
Union32123
Grundy3165
Monroe31213
Knox2971
Jefferson28219
Iroquois26111
Morgan2426
Henry2341
Vermilion2342
Cass23011
Bureau1903
Warren1900
Lee1701
Macoupin1703
Franklin1680
Montgomery1657
Marion1560
Perry1561
Effingham1501
Woodford1463
McDonough14115
Christian1374
Saline1312
Jo Daviess1241
Douglas1152
Logan1110
Livingston1102
Jersey1042
Pulaski930
Clark812
Shelby791
Mercer744
Moultrie730
White670
Johnson660
Washington660
Fayette653
Piatt610
Wayne611
Bond603
Jasper587
Carroll544
Cumberland542
Menard540
Hancock531
Gallatin512
Ford492
Lawrence480
Mason470
Greene390
Massac390
Alexander370
Wabash340
Fulton330
De Witt320
Crawford290
Edgar290
Hamilton290
Marshall260
Clay230
Pike210
Richland190
Scott190
Hardin180
Schuyler180
Edwards170
Brown130
Henderson120
Putnam110
Calhoun90
Pope90
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 73287

Reported Deaths: 3036
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15701725
Lake7496275
Elkhart480184
Allen3835163
St. Joseph342381
Hamilton2723104
Vanderburgh192213
Hendricks1871108
Cass17869
Johnson1741118
Porter129439
Clark120247
Tippecanoe118911
Madison94365
LaPorte89430
Howard88465
Kosciusko84712
Bartholomew78047
Marshall77422
Floyd77246
Monroe74630
Delaware71452
Dubois68712
Boone67246
Noble66329
Hancock64738
Vigo61910
Jackson5855
Warrick57930
LaGrange55710
Shelby54627
Grant52630
Dearborn49628
Morgan46734
Clinton4303
Henry37620
Wayne36810
White36110
Montgomery35221
Lawrence34227
Decatur33532
Harrison32723
Putnam2868
Miami2692
Scott26610
Daviess26420
Greene24634
Franklin24114
Jasper2342
DeKalb2304
Jennings22412
Gibson2214
Steuben2073
Ripley1997
Fayette1867
Carroll1852
Perry18412
Starke1777
Posey1700
Orange16924
Wabash1653
Fulton1642
Wells1622
Jefferson1602
Knox1510
Whitley1516
Washington1391
Tipton1379
Spencer1313
Huntington1223
Newton11810
Randolph1184
Clay1165
Sullivan1131
Adams962
Jay910
Owen871
Pulaski791
Rush764
Brown731
Fountain732
Blackford632
Ohio635
Benton610
Pike530
Parke511
Vermillion490
Switzerland460
Crawford440
Martin430
Union390
Warren221
Unassigned0202