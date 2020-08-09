Clear

In the US, five states account for more than 40% of the country's nearly 5 million Covid-19 cases

Preventive medicine specialist Dr. David Katz discusses an article in the journal Nature Reviews Immunology that suggests some immune systems are resistant to COVID-19.

Posted: Aug 9, 2020 5:20 AM
Updated: Aug 9, 2020 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

The US is nearing five million cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic -- and as experts have highlighted in the past, the true number of infections could be many times higher.

The staggering number means the country holds about a fourth of global cases of the virus and also tops the list with the most reported deaths in the world. More than,162,000 Americans have died.

The pandemic shows no sign of slowing and health officials from coast to coast have urged the use of face masks in public places and pleaded with residents to avoid all kinds of social gatherings until the spread of the virus is under control.

As of this week, five states together hold more than 40% of all US infections: California (with the most cases in the country), Florida, Texas, New York and Georgia.

New York, once the country's epicenter, has been surpassed by several states that have seen spikes in cases in recent months. The state now reports a positivity rate -- how many people are testing positive compared to how many were tested -- of about 0.93%, according to the governor's office.

"Despite increasing infection rates across the country and in our region, we continue to see our numbers hold at low levels, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers to change their behavior and our data-driven, phased reopening," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Saturday.

California, reporting more than 7,000 new cases Saturday for a total of more than 545,000, had a statewide positivity rate of about 6% over the past two weeks, according to health officials. Hospitalizations across the state are dropping, and there are now about 5,746 patients in hospitals across the state -- down by more than 1,000 people from two weeks ago.

In Texas, the governor extended his disaster declaration in response to coronavirus as the state reported its highest seven-day positivity rate: 19.41%. The previous high, 17.43%, was recorded around mid-July. More than 481,000 infections have been reported statewide and about 7,872 people remain in hospitals.

Track the virus

Thousands gather in small South Dakota city

As the virus still runs rampant across many US communities, one South Dakota city has begun to see visitors pour in for the 80th annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The state has so far recorded one of the lowest number of cases with about 9,477 infections, according to the state's health department.

The event, hosted in the city of about 7,000, has brought in crowds of about 500,000 each year. And while officials say this year will be a scaled-back version, hundreds of thousands of visitors are still expected from all over the country -- including hotspots like Florida, Texas and Arizona.

In nearby campgrounds, there will be concerts, races and contests every day. City officials say they have recommended social distancing guidelines and capacity limits for bars and restaurants, but none of that is legally enforcable, the city manager told CNN.

Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease professor at Emory University, says he's not worried about the rally itself because it will mostly be outside. Instead, he fears what will happen after-hours, when people go to restaurants, bars and begin congregating in indoor spaces.

"I'm quite concerned that this event could potentially be a disaster," he said. "There could not only be a lot of transmission there, but a lot of people could get infected there and go back to their home states and take the virus over there."

The event runs through August 16.

Coronavirus: Your questions, answered

Schools begin welcoming students back

As schools begin reopening for classes, researchers are still working to understand the spread and effects of the virus when it comes to children.

Research has shown older children can transmit coronavirus just as much as adults and another study said children younger than five have a higher viral load from the virus in their noses compared to older children and adults, also raising questions about how likely they are to transmit the virus.

And while some US officials have said an infection poses less risks to younger populations, a 7-year-old boy with no underlying health conditions died in Georgia last week, becoming the youngest victim in the state. Earlier this month, two teenagers died in Florida from coronavirus complications, bringing the total number of minors who have died in relation to the virus in the state to seven.

In New York, which maintains a positivity rate of less than 1%, all school districts across the state were cleared to reopen, Cuomo said Friday, adding that plans may change if infection rates begin spiking again ahead of the scheduled reopenings.

In Georgia, many schools have already reopened.

At least 260 students and eight teachers in the Cherokee County School District were quarantined after multiple students and teachers tested positive for the virus during the first week of school. In a statement on its website, the district reported positive cases in at least 11 students and two staff members. Among them was a second grader who tested positive for the virus after attending the first day of school.

Barrow County Schools announced it would be starting the year virtually after more than 90 staff members were forced to quarantine because they had a confirmed or suspected case of the virus or were exposed to someone who did.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 67°
Partly Cloudy tonight with isolated rain chances west
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sister responds to ACLU lawsuit

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Terre Haute South volleyball team, coaching staff placed in quarantine

Image

ISU Postpones 2020 football season

Image

Local small business creating custom masks for kids

Image

Knox County holds Watermelon Festival

Image

Substance abuse and overdoses up 20 percent in pandemic

Image

Work continues on Pantheon Theatre project

Image

Vigo County School Corporation to stagger school days - here's a breakdown of what that means.

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 191808

Reported Deaths: 7822
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1100024920
Lake12491445
DuPage12021519
Kane9629303
Will9053344
St. Clair3897160
Winnebago3755129
McHenry3123114
Madison247074
Kankakee172568
Rock Island167934
Champaign162519
Peoria152535
Unassigned1365209
Kendall134323
Sangamon119433
DeKalb91730
Boone75823
Jackson69519
LaSalle68424
McLean62415
Macon57823
Adams5065
Tazewell4868
Randolph4527
Coles44820
Ogle4035
Clinton38717
Williamson3746
Whiteside33916
Stephenson3256
Union31823
Grundy3075
Monroe30513
Knox2911
Iroquois25711
Jefferson24719
Henry2321
Morgan2296
Vermilion2292
Cass22311
Warren1890
Bureau1792
Lee1651
Montgomery1617
Franklin1560
Macoupin1563
Marion1520
Perry1491
Effingham1391
McDonough13915
Christian1344
Woodford1343
Saline1302
Jo Daviess1241
Douglas1082
Logan1060
Livingston1052
Jersey982
Pulaski920
Clark792
Shelby751
Mercer733
Moultrie720
Johnson660
Washington640
White640
Fayette603
Bond593
Jasper597
Wayne591
Piatt560
Cumberland532
Menard530
Carroll504
Ford492
Gallatin492
Hancock471
Lawrence450
Mason450
Greene380
Massac370
Alexander360
Wabash340
De Witt330
Fulton330
Crawford290
Edgar280
Hamilton280
Marshall240
Clay200
Pike200
Hardin180
Richland180
Edwards170
Schuyler170
Scott160
Brown130
Putnam110
Henderson100
Calhoun90
Pope80
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 72254

Reported Deaths: 3023
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15503725
Lake7447274
Elkhart476082
Allen3789161
St. Joseph337381
Hamilton2668105
Vanderburgh188813
Hendricks1833106
Cass17749
Johnson1719118
Porter126639
Clark117846
Tippecanoe117711
Madison91565
LaPorte88330
Howard87265
Kosciusko84012
Marshall77122
Bartholomew76647
Floyd76045
Monroe72230
Delaware70152
Dubois67612
Boone66246
Noble65929
Hancock64138
Vigo58610
Jackson5725
Warrick57030
LaGrange55610
Shelby54227
Grant52130
Dearborn49328
Morgan45934
Clinton4093
Henry37320
Wayne35410
White35410
Montgomery34821
Lawrence33627
Decatur33232
Harrison32123
Putnam2868
Miami2672
Daviess26320
Scott26310
Greene24634
Franklin23813
Jasper2272
DeKalb2264
Jennings22012
Gibson2144
Steuben2063
Ripley1977
Fayette1837
Perry18112
Carroll1772
Starke1767
Posey1670
Orange16624
Wabash1633
Wells1622
Fulton1612
Jefferson1552
Whitley1506
Knox1490
Tipton1336
Spencer1313
Washington1311
Huntington1213
Newton11510
Randolph1154
Clay1095
Sullivan1031
Adams952
Jay860
Owen841
Pulaski761
Rush744
Brown731
Fountain682
Blackford622
Ohio624
Benton600
Pike520
Parke511
Vermillion500
Switzerland450
Crawford440
Martin430
Union370
Warren221
Unassigned0202