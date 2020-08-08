Clear

History professor who has accurately predicted every election since 1984 says Trump will lose

Article Image

American University history professor Allan Lichtman developed a system that has accurately predicted every presidential election since 1984 (with one exception: he predicted Al Gore, who did win the popular vote but lost to George W. Bush. Licthman stands by that prediction).

Posted: Aug 8, 2020 1:00 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2020 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Allison Gordon

History professor Allan Lichtman is used to being right.

He has correctly predicted the winner of each presidential race since Ronald Reagan's reelection victory in 1984 using his "13 keys" system. (It's worth mentioning that in 2000, Lichtman predicted that Al Gore would win the election. Although Gore won the popular vote, he ultimately lost the presidency to George W. Bush after the Supreme Court ruled to stop the recount for Florida's electoral votes. Lichtman stands by validity of his prediction.)

Now, Lichtman and his "13 keys" are ready to call 2020.

In an interview with CNN, Lichtman was definitive in his answer: "The keys predict that Donald Trump will lose the White House this year."

Lichtman bases his prediction on a model of "13 keys" that can be answered as either true or false for any given election. The "13 keys" in his system include factors such as the economy, incumbency, social unrest and scandals, as well as the candidates' personal charisma.

"The secret is keeping your eye on the big picture of incumbent strength and performance. And don't pay any attention to the polls, the pundits, the day-to-day ups and downs of the campaign. And that's what the keys gauge. The big picture," Lichtman explained.

After 2016, Americans have been (understandingly) wary of presidential prediction models. But "dismissing Lichtman's findings would seem like sticking your head in the proverbial sand," CNN's Editor at Large Chris Cillizza said in his political audio briefing this week.

When asked if the key model could account for something as cataclysmic as the Covid-19 pandemic, Lichtman remained confident. "Look, retrospectively and prospectively, the keys go all the way back to 1860. They are what we call a robust system. So, I don't fiddle with them. They've lasted through enormous changes in our politics, in our economy, in our democracy. Don't fiddle with the keys," he explained.

Although Lichtman has been predicting elections since 1982, he explained that he still feels the same amount of pressure every four years. "I'm 73 years old," he said to CNN. "But every time, without fail, I get butterflies."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Mostly sunny and slightly warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Terre Haute South volleyball team, coaching staff placed in quarantine

Image

ISU Postpones 2020 football season

Image

Local small business creating custom masks for kids

Image

Knox County holds Watermelon Festival

Image

Substance abuse and overdoses up 20 percent in pandemic

Image

Work continues on Pantheon Theatre project

Image

Vigo County School Corporation to stagger school days - here's a breakdown of what that means.

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Closures planned for a section of State Road 159

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 191808

Reported Deaths: 7822
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1100024920
Lake12491445
DuPage12021519
Kane9629303
Will9053344
St. Clair3897160
Winnebago3755129
McHenry3123114
Madison247074
Kankakee172568
Rock Island167934
Champaign162519
Peoria152535
Unassigned1365209
Kendall134323
Sangamon119433
DeKalb91730
Boone75823
Jackson69519
LaSalle68424
McLean62415
Macon57823
Adams5065
Tazewell4868
Randolph4527
Coles44820
Ogle4035
Clinton38717
Williamson3746
Whiteside33916
Stephenson3256
Union31823
Grundy3075
Monroe30513
Knox2911
Iroquois25711
Jefferson24719
Henry2321
Morgan2296
Vermilion2292
Cass22311
Warren1890
Bureau1792
Lee1651
Montgomery1617
Franklin1560
Macoupin1563
Marion1520
Perry1491
Effingham1391
McDonough13915
Christian1344
Woodford1343
Saline1302
Jo Daviess1241
Douglas1082
Logan1060
Livingston1052
Jersey982
Pulaski920
Clark792
Shelby751
Mercer733
Moultrie720
Johnson660
Washington640
White640
Fayette603
Bond593
Jasper597
Wayne591
Piatt560
Cumberland532
Menard530
Carroll504
Ford492
Gallatin492
Hancock471
Lawrence450
Mason450
Greene380
Massac370
Alexander360
Wabash340
De Witt330
Fulton330
Crawford290
Edgar280
Hamilton280
Marshall240
Clay200
Pike200
Hardin180
Richland180
Edwards170
Schuyler170
Scott160
Brown130
Putnam110
Henderson100
Calhoun90
Pope80
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 72254

Reported Deaths: 3023
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15503725
Lake7447274
Elkhart476082
Allen3789161
St. Joseph337381
Hamilton2668105
Vanderburgh188813
Hendricks1833106
Cass17749
Johnson1719118
Porter126639
Clark117846
Tippecanoe117711
Madison91565
LaPorte88330
Howard87265
Kosciusko84012
Marshall77122
Bartholomew76647
Floyd76045
Monroe72230
Delaware70152
Dubois67612
Boone66246
Noble65929
Hancock64138
Vigo58610
Jackson5725
Warrick57030
LaGrange55610
Shelby54227
Grant52130
Dearborn49328
Morgan45934
Clinton4093
Henry37320
Wayne35410
White35410
Montgomery34821
Lawrence33627
Decatur33232
Harrison32123
Putnam2868
Miami2672
Daviess26320
Scott26310
Greene24634
Franklin23813
Jasper2272
DeKalb2264
Jennings22012
Gibson2144
Steuben2063
Ripley1977
Fayette1837
Perry18112
Carroll1772
Starke1767
Posey1670
Orange16624
Wabash1633
Wells1622
Fulton1612
Jefferson1552
Whitley1506
Knox1490
Tipton1336
Spencer1313
Washington1311
Huntington1213
Newton11510
Randolph1154
Clay1095
Sullivan1031
Adams952
Jay860
Owen841
Pulaski761
Rush744
Brown731
Fountain682
Blackford622
Ohio624
Benton600
Pike520
Parke511
Vermillion500
Switzerland450
Crawford440
Martin430
Union370
Warren221
Unassigned0202