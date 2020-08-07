Clear

A new video shows another Black man in custody pleading, 'I can't breathe,' before his death

A judge ordered the release of video showing the events that led to the death of inmate John Neville. Five corrections officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with his death.

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 7:40 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Tina Burnside, Jennifer Henderson and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Video that shows a Black man in apparent medical distress repeatedly telling officers, "I can't breathe," days before he died in a hospital was released this week following a North Carolina judge's order.

John Elliott Neville, 56, of Greensboro, also can be heard telling officers, "Let me go!" and "Help me!" and calling out, "Mama!" during the episode a day after his December 1 arrest. He became unresponsive during the incident and died later at a hospital.

The five corrections officers and the nurse who attended to Neville leading up to his death have been charged with involuntary manslaughter by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill. They have been relieved of duty, the sheriff's office said.

The case marks the latest chapter in an unfolding, nationwide reckoning over how police treat Black people. Protests from coast to coast have continued since the May death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, who cried out that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck; Floyd also pleaded for his mother's aid in his dying moments.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. apologized to the Neville family on Wednesday, following the court order to release the footage.

"I want to take this opportunity to say how much I appreciate the class in which you have handled the passing of your father," Kimbrough said. "I have stood with you from the beginning and will continue to stand with you."

CNN has reached out to the district attorney's office and the attorney for Neville's family.

He fell from a top bunk to the floor

Neville was arrested by the Kernersville Police Department on a charge of assault on a female out of Guilford County, according to the sheriff's office.

While in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Center, he experienced an unknown medical emergency while he slept that caused him to fall out of his top bunk to the floor, O'Neill said last month during a news conference.

Corrections officers and a nurse were dispatched to his cell, where they found Neville disoriented and confused, O'Neill said. The decision was made to move him to an observation cell to see what was causing his distress. Over the next 45 minutes, Neville sustained injuries that caused him to lose his life, O'Neill said.

Videos taken from body and handheld cameras inside the detention facility on December 2 show at least five officers attending to Neville in his cell where he is on the ground. Officers can be heard in the 45-minute video asking him to stay down and informing him that he'd just had a seizure.

Neville can be heard screaming, "Hold on, let me up, and let me up," while officers restrain him on the ground and he struggles with them. Neville yells, "Help me, help me," several times and can be heard yelling, "Mama! Mama! Mama!" and several expletives.

An officer can be heard telling him several times, "John, Listen to me. You are having a medical problem. You need to calm down." Neville continues to yell and struggle saying, "Let me go! Let me go! Move your hands, let me up! Come on!"

As Neville continues pleading with officers, he is told to relax and to stop resisting. For several minutes, officers are seen attempting to take handcuffs off Neville, who is seen lying motionless on the ground with a white bag on his head meant to protect the officers from his spittle. Neville is eventually wheeled out of his cell by officers and down the hall.

While walking him down the hall, an officer can be heard asking, "John, you doing OK, buddy?" Neville responds, "No, help me." The officer said, "We're helping you. We've got medical here. You've got a medical condition going on, you need to calm down, OK?"

Neville is wheeled to another room where a nurse checks his blood pressure. The nurse asks Neville if he knows where he is, and he says he does not. The nurse can be heard telling him to "stay relaxed," and Neville continues to struggle and yell, "Help me, somebody! Help me, somebody!" The nurse tells him they are helping him and to calm down.

Moments later, Neville is moved into another cell where he is placed on the ground and restrained by officers who appear to be trying again to take handcuffs off him. Neville continues to yell, "Help! My wrists! Help me! Help Me. I can't breathe." An officer tells him, "I hear you. You're talking, you can breathe."

Neville continues, saying, "Please. I can't breathe. Let me go! I can't breathe, let me go. Please."

An officer responds, "John, Relax."

Neville continues to cry out in despair, saying, "I can't breathe" several times.

One officer is heard telling Neville, "You need to settle down. We are trying to get these cuffs off you, and you're making it hard. You are breathing because you are talking, you're yelling, and you're moving. You need to stop. You need to relax. Quit resisting us. The quicker you relax the quicker we'll be out of here, man."

Officers continue to try to remove the restraints from Neville, who at this point is no longer yelling and appears to be unresponsive on the ground.

An officer says, "Alright, John, we're almost there. We are almost there, bud," as the others continue to work to remove the cuffs.

Lawyers for 5 defendants respond

CNN has obtained statements from the attorneys for the five officers charged with involuntary manslaughter -- Lavette Williams, Antonio Woodley, Edward Roussel, Christopher Stamper and Sarah Poole.

David Freedman, attorney for Roussel, says his client has worked 30 years ijn law enforcement.

"The video shows there was no criminal activity," Freedman said. "My client was acting consistent in how he was trained and they were acting under supervision of the health care provider on staff. While the events were tragic, the results to Neville were accidental."

Woodley's attorney, Niles Gerber, said the situation should not be compared to the George Floyd case.

"My client did everything he could to try and help this man who is clearly having medical or emotional episode, in my opinion," Gerber said. "I don't know what else they were supposed to do. ... I believe there were intervening circumstances that contributed, including the key breaking and the bolt cutters not functioning."

Williams' attorney, Karen Gerber, said her client has worked 17-20 years at the jail. The detention officers followed their training, she said.

"And though the death is a tragic, they dealt with this situation under adverse circumstances, following the training provided by the agency," Gerber said. "The equipment they were given broke. The handcuffs broke. All the while they were doing the best they could due to help this man out."

J.D. Byers, lawyer for Stampers, said the video "shows that the officers were doing exactly what they were trained to do. There was no intention of harming Mr. Neville. It is an incredibly sad incident for everyone involved. I am confident that the court of law will determine the case and I hope people view the video fairly."

Terrence Hines, lawyer for Sarah Poole, said the defendants were just trying to do their job.

"Her intent and everyone else's intent was to help Mr. Neville, not harm him," Hines said. "They were trying to do their job to make sure he wasn't going to harm them or the nurse trying to assist him. It was a sad situation that no one wants to see someone lose their life and honestly, they were doing everything they could to help. It's an unfortunate and tragic situation."

CNN has reached out to the attorney for the nurse who was charged, Michelle Heughins, and has not head back.

'Prone restraint' mentioned among causes of death

Neville became unresponsive at some point while officers were attempting to remove the handcuffs, according to an investigation report from the Forsyth County Medical Examiner. CPR was started by medical personnel, and EMS was called.

Upon EMS arrival, Neville's pupils were dilated and nonreactive, the report states. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died December 4.

Neville's cause of death is listed as "complications of hypoxic ischemic brain injury due to cardiopulmonary arrest due to positional and compressional asphyxia during prone restraint," according to the autopsy report released by the medical examiner's office. Other significant conditions were listed as "acute altered mental status" and asthma."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Clear, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local small business creating custom masks for kids

Image

Knox County holds Watermelon Festival

Image

Substance abuse and overdoses up 20 percent in pandemic

Image

Work continues on Pantheon Theatre project

Image

Vigo County School Corporation to stagger school days - here's a breakdown of what that means.

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Closures planned for a section of State Road 159

Image

Wabash Valley Community Foundation extends scholarship application deadline

Image

Vigo County college launches Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' office

Image

Vigo County deputy cleared of wrong-doing in fatal shooting

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 189705

Reported Deaths: 7791
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1091504912
Lake12376444
DuPage11926519
Kane9509302
Will8932344
St. Clair3845159
Winnebago3746128
McHenry3060114
Madison241074
Kankakee171368
Rock Island165634
Champaign161519
Peoria148835
Unassigned1342197
Kendall131923
Sangamon115133
DeKalb89830
Boone75423
Jackson68519
LaSalle66621
McLean61115
Macon55023
Adams4865
Tazewell4488
Randolph4417
Coles43320
Ogle4005
Clinton37817
Williamson3646
Whiteside33516
Stephenson3256
Union30923
Grundy2995
Monroe29913
Knox2852
Iroquois2529
Henry2241
Morgan2226
Vermilion2222
Cass21911
Jefferson21819
Warren1870
Bureau1702
Lee1621
Montgomery1617
Macoupin1543
Marion1530
Franklin1470
Perry1421
McDonough13715
Effingham1291
Christian1284
Saline1262
Woodford1253
Jo Daviess1211
Douglas1062
Livingston1032
Pulaski910
Logan900
Jersey851
Clark761
Mercer733
Moultrie690
Shelby681
Johnson660
White640
Fayette603
Washington600
Bond593
Jasper557
Wayne551
Piatt540
Menard530
Cumberland512
Ford511
Carroll484
Gallatin482
Hancock461
Mason450
Lawrence440
Alexander360
Massac360
Wabash340
Greene330
De Witt320
Fulton320
Crawford290
Edgar280
Hamilton260
Marshall220
Clay180
Hardin180
Pike180
Edwards170
Schuyler170
Richland150
Brown130
Scott130
Putnam110
Henderson100
Calhoun90
Pope80
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 71015

Reported Deaths: 3013
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15322723
Lake7343274
Elkhart471380
Allen3725160
St. Joseph330179
Hamilton2610104
Vanderburgh184213
Hendricks1814106
Cass17669
Johnson1694118
Porter123839
Clark114846
Tippecanoe114611
Madison89565
LaPorte86930
Howard85565
Kosciusko82712
Marshall75822
Bartholomew75447
Floyd74045
Monroe70830
Delaware68052
Dubois65812
Boone65346
Noble64529
Hancock63838
Jackson5625
LaGrange55410
Warrick55330
Vigo54310
Shelby53527
Grant52029
Dearborn47928
Morgan45134
Clinton4043
Henry36919
White35110
Montgomery34621
Wayne34610
Lawrence33727
Decatur32432
Harrison30923
Putnam2778
Miami2642
Daviess25920
Scott25710
Greene24134
Franklin23413
DeKalb2234
Jasper2192
Jennings21512
Gibson2084
Steuben2043
Ripley1947
Perry17912
Fayette1777
Starke1747
Orange16624
Posey1650
Wabash1613
Fulton1592
Carroll1572
Wells1542
Jefferson1532
Whitley1476
Knox1420
Tipton1296
Huntington1213
Washington1211
Spencer1193
Newton11410
Randolph1144
Clay1045
Sullivan911
Adams892
Jay840
Owen831
Pulaski751
Brown711
Rush714
Fountain642
Benton600
Blackford592
Ohio574
Pike520
Parke501
Vermillion480
Crawford440
Switzerland440
Martin420
Union350
Warren201
Unassigned0202