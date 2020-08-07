Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Couple standing less than 600 meters from blast site survives Beirut explosion

A couple standing less than 600 meters from the blast site survived the explosion in Beirut - they are now recovering in hospital.

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Paul P. Murphy, CNN

The glass and debris from Tuesday's explosion in Beirut injured Imad Khalil and Lina Alameh, but both say they are lucky to be alive.

The husband and wife now lay in a local hospital room, together, recovering from the glass and debris that tore through their apartment -- and them.

Lina needed three hours of surgery. Imad, whom Lina says was seriously injured and had to be transported down 10 flights of stairs on the back of a door, needed six hours in surgery.

They are among the thousands across Beirut who were injured in the blast. Their apartment, which they purchased only two years ago, is now almost destroyed.

It all began with what Lina says sounded like fireworks.

The first explosion

They say the fire at the port started small. They watched it grow from their balcony on the 11th floor. Through satellite images, CNN has calculated their apartment was roughly 640 yards -- or 585 meters -- away from the center of the water-filled crater that was left by the explosion.

At some point, they both began livestreaming video on their social media accounts.

"I told my husband there's something wrong," Lina told CNN on the phone from her hospital bed.

In her video, she is heard telling him to come inside; she remembers she felt like something bad was about to happen. Lina says Imad didn't answer her and says he looked like he was in shock by what was happening in front of them.

Then, a fireball with sparks is seen in the video. It was the first explosion, which occurred at 6:07 p.m. local time.

A large smoke cloud, which was occasionally filled with small, firework-like explosions, is seen, too. Those explosions, and the size of the flames, grow significantly as Lina's video progresses.

'All I remember is flying up in the air'

Thirty-three seconds after the first explosion, the massive second explosion happens. That explosion was at 6:08 p.m.

"All I remember is flying up in the air," Imad told CNN on the phone, from his hospital bed.

Both say they were knocked unconscious. When Lina woke up, she saw that her husband --still unconscious -- had been cut by glass all over his body and was bleeding profusely.

Lina says she had been thrown through a glass door, which broke her elbow, cut a tendon and injured her back. That's in addition to multiple cuts from the glass.

Imad was cut so severely, and in so many places, the majority of his body is bandaged. He told CNN it was easier to take a video of his injuries than to list them: he had wounds from head to feet, with severe cuts to his ankles and knees and a compound fracture of his right thigh.

Khalil transported down 10 flights on a door

When she came to, Lina says the only thing she was thinking about was whether Imad was still alive.

She remembers that when she was finally able to wake him, he told her, "I'm dying."

Lina tried to drag him toward the door, but says she wasn't strong enough. Despite her own wounds, she says she began to move down 10 flights of stairs.

She says she felt so weak, she thought she would faint again. So, she made that journey scooting on her rear end the entire time.

On the street, she found a policeman who is a friend. He and others climbed the stairs and were able to bring Imad down using a door as a stretcher.

Once on the ground, they were able to flag down an ambulance.

Their building is in ruins

In video taken on Wednesday by Lina's sister, the view from their once-gleaming apartment has completely changed. The only thing left by the explosion is catastrophic destruction.

Every window in their apartment has had the glass blown out. The kitchen and bedrooms are filled with debris and the doors have been blown off their hinges.

In their living room, debris litters the floor and a large blood stain is seen on the ground in front of their sofa.

The explosion was so powerful, that outside, the building façade of the entire port-facing side has been ripped clean off the building.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct the number of flights of stairs the victim was transported down.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Lafaette Garrett

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for August

Image

More mental health services headed to the Wabash Valley

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High: 82°

Image

Kids receive hands-on experience with tools and woodworking

Image

Lincoln Trail College unveils new process technology simulator

Image

First day of school for Indiana Connections Academy students

Image

New company to help entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses

Image

Local hospital reminds people to stay safe in the sun

Image

Cross Country Championships

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 189705

Reported Deaths: 7791
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1091504912
Lake12376444
DuPage11926519
Kane9509302
Will8932344
St. Clair3845159
Winnebago3746128
McHenry3060114
Madison241074
Kankakee171368
Rock Island165634
Champaign161519
Peoria148835
Unassigned1342197
Kendall131923
Sangamon115133
DeKalb89830
Boone75423
Jackson68519
LaSalle66621
McLean61115
Macon55023
Adams4865
Tazewell4488
Randolph4417
Coles43320
Ogle4005
Clinton37817
Williamson3646
Whiteside33516
Stephenson3256
Union30923
Grundy2995
Monroe29913
Knox2852
Iroquois2529
Henry2241
Morgan2226
Vermilion2222
Cass21911
Jefferson21819
Warren1870
Bureau1702
Lee1621
Montgomery1617
Macoupin1543
Marion1530
Franklin1470
Perry1421
McDonough13715
Effingham1291
Christian1284
Saline1262
Woodford1253
Jo Daviess1211
Douglas1062
Livingston1032
Pulaski910
Logan900
Jersey851
Clark761
Mercer733
Moultrie690
Shelby681
Johnson660
White640
Fayette603
Washington600
Bond593
Jasper557
Wayne551
Piatt540
Menard530
Cumberland512
Ford511
Carroll484
Gallatin482
Hancock461
Mason450
Lawrence440
Alexander360
Massac360
Wabash340
Greene330
De Witt320
Fulton320
Crawford290
Edgar280
Hamilton260
Marshall220
Clay180
Hardin180
Pike180
Edwards170
Schuyler170
Richland150
Brown130
Scott130
Putnam110
Henderson100
Calhoun90
Pope80
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 71015

Reported Deaths: 3013
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15322723
Lake7343274
Elkhart471380
Allen3725160
St. Joseph330179
Hamilton2610104
Vanderburgh184213
Hendricks1814106
Cass17669
Johnson1694118
Porter123839
Clark114846
Tippecanoe114611
Madison89565
LaPorte86930
Howard85565
Kosciusko82712
Marshall75822
Bartholomew75447
Floyd74045
Monroe70830
Delaware68052
Dubois65812
Boone65346
Noble64529
Hancock63838
Jackson5625
LaGrange55410
Warrick55330
Vigo54310
Shelby53527
Grant52029
Dearborn47928
Morgan45134
Clinton4043
Henry36919
White35110
Montgomery34621
Wayne34610
Lawrence33727
Decatur32432
Harrison30923
Putnam2778
Miami2642
Daviess25920
Scott25710
Greene24134
Franklin23413
DeKalb2234
Jasper2192
Jennings21512
Gibson2084
Steuben2043
Ripley1947
Perry17912
Fayette1777
Starke1747
Orange16624
Posey1650
Wabash1613
Fulton1592
Carroll1572
Wells1542
Jefferson1532
Whitley1476
Knox1420
Tipton1296
Huntington1213
Washington1211
Spencer1193
Newton11410
Randolph1144
Clay1045
Sullivan911
Adams892
Jay840
Owen831
Pulaski751
Brown711
Rush714
Fountain642
Benton600
Blackford592
Ohio574
Pike520
Parke501
Vermillion480
Crawford440
Switzerland440
Martin420
Union350
Warren201
Unassigned0202