Clear

Alyssa Milano thought she was dying and tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies

Alyssa Milano says she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after having tested negative for Covid-19. The actress and activist joined CNN's Chris Cuomo to discuss her experience with infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner.

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 12:30 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2020 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Alyssa Milano says she has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after having tested negative for Covid-19.

The actress and activist is now taking aim at what she says is a flawed testing system.

On Wednesday Milano posted a photo of herself using a breathing apparatus on her verified Instagram account and wrote in the caption, "This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks."

"I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell," she wrote. "It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks."

She said she felt confused, had a low grade fever and a terrible headache.

"I basically had every Covid symptom," Milano wrote. "At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. "

What followed, she wrote, was four months of lingering symptoms including vertigo, heart palpitations, shortness of breath and short-term memory loss. Milano went and had her blood drawn for another antibody test.

"I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies," she wrote. "I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don't know the real numbers."

"I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax," the "Charmed" star added. "I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying."

Milano, who also shared an image of her positive antibody test result, said she plans on donating her plasma in the hopes of helping others.

She also had words of advice for her followers.

"Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance," Milano wrote. "I don't want anyone to feel the way I felt."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Clear & Calm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids receive hands-on experience with tools and woodworking

Image

Lincoln Trail College unveils new process technology simulator

Image

First day of school for Indiana Connections Academy students

Image

New company to help entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses

Image

Local hospital reminds people to stay safe in the sun

Image

Cross Country Championships

Image

CANDLES Holocaust Museum launches resources to teach kids about Eva Kor and Holocaust

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Governor announces new resources for help with mental health and substance abuse

Image

Vincennes University is working to keep students safe from COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming school ye

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 187752

Reported Deaths: 7770
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1084254909
Lake12315443
DuPage11804515
Kane9417301
Will8821341
St. Clair3753159
Winnebago3730128
McHenry3020114
Madison232073
Kankakee170868
Rock Island164933
Champaign159319
Peoria144535
Unassigned1349197
Kendall131023
Sangamon109633
DeKalb88429
Boone74923
Jackson67619
McLean59515
LaSalle59021
Macon51723
Adams4615
Randolph4407
Tazewell4388
Coles42220
Ogle3925
Clinton36617
Williamson3495
Whiteside32916
Stephenson3246
Union30622
Grundy2965
Monroe29213
Knox2791
Iroquois2509
Vermilion2182
Henry2161
Cass21411
Jefferson21319
Morgan2136
Warren1850
Bureau1612
Montgomery1537
Lee1491
Marion1430
Macoupin1423
Franklin1410
Perry1361
McDonough13415
Christian1264
Woodford1213
Jo Daviess1191
Effingham1181
Saline1171
Douglas1042
Livingston992
Pulaski910
Logan900
Jersey741
Clark731
Mercer733
Shelby671
Moultrie660
Johnson620
White610
Washington600
Bond592
Fayette583
Jasper557
Wayne541
Piatt520
Menard500
Cumberland472
Carroll464
Ford451
Gallatin451
Lawrence440
Mason440
Hancock391
Alexander360
Massac350
Wabash330
De Witt320
Fulton320
Crawford290
Greene280
Edgar270
Hamilton250
Marshall210
Clay170
Hardin170
Pike170
Schuyler170
Edwards160
Richland140
Brown130
Scott120
Henderson100
Putnam90
Calhoun80
Pope80
Stark70
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 69975

Reported Deaths: 3007
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15152724
Lake7222273
Elkhart468079
Allen3695160
St. Joseph322479
Hamilton2572104
Vanderburgh180013
Hendricks1796105
Cass17609
Johnson1674118
Porter121339
Clark112646
Tippecanoe112311
Madison87265
LaPorte85029
Howard82965
Kosciusko82412
Marshall75222
Bartholomew74947
Floyd72945
Monroe69930
Delaware66552
Dubois65512
Boone64946
Noble63829
Hancock63438
Jackson5564
LaGrange54910
Warrick54030
Shelby53027
Vigo52810
Grant51129
Dearborn47728
Morgan44034
Clinton3883
Henry36519
White34910
Montgomery34321
Wayne33710
Lawrence33227
Decatur32232
Harrison30422
Miami2602
Scott25210
Daviess25119
Greene24034
Putnam2348
Franklin23113
DeKalb2224
Jasper2162
Jennings21412
Gibson2044
Steuben2033
Ripley1947
Perry17212
Starke1707
Orange16424
Fayette1637
Posey1610
Wabash1613
Jefferson1532
Carroll1522
Fulton1502
Whitley1496
Wells1442
Knox1400
Tipton1266
Huntington1193
Washington1171
Spencer1163
Newton11410
Randolph1094
Clay1025
Adams842
Sullivan831
Jay820
Owen821
Rush804
Pulaski751
Brown701
Fountain642
Benton600
Blackford562
Ohio564
Pike500
Parke491
Vermillion470
Crawford440
Switzerland430
Martin420
Union330
Warren191
Unassigned0202