Clear

Lebanon's economy was already in crisis. Then the blast hit Beirut

The port of Beirut, where the massive explosion occurred, is the main hub for imports-dependent Lebanon. The effect of the blast will be another heavy blow to the country's already crippling economy. CNN's Nina Dos Santos reports.

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 1:00 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2020 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz and Nina dos Santos, CNN Business

A cataclysmic blast in Beirut, Lebanon's capital, is poised to send an economy already deep in crisis hurtling toward a dangerous unknown.

On Tuesday, a massive explosion at the city's port left at least 135 people dead and 5,000 injured. The number of deaths is expected to climb as search-and-rescue efforts continue.

The blast, which also leveled huge swaths of Beirut and displaced 300,000 people, couldn't come at a worse moment.

In the past year, a breakdown in the country's banking system and skyrocketing inflation had triggered mass protests. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the World Bank projected that 45% of people in Lebanon would be below the poverty line in 2020.

"It's an economic crisis, a financial crisis, a political crisis, a health crisis and now this horrible explosion," said Tamara Alrifai, spokesperson at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

European and Gulf countries have sent aid to help Lebanon manage the fallout from the blast, and the country's central bank instructed lenders to make zero-interest dollar loans to be repaid over the next five years so people and businesses can rebuild. But it's expected to fall far short of what the country needs to pull back from the brink, and some donors may be deterred by widespread corruption and mismanagement.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was mobbed by angry crowds during a tour of devastated Beirut neighborhoods on Thursday, said France would provide medication and food, but not via corrupt officials.

"This aid, I guarantee it, won't end up in corrupt hands," he told Lebanese protesters, according to a spokesperson.

Macron told reporters later that France would help organize an international conference to raise funds for Lebanon. He promised "clear and transparent governance, whether it's French or international" to ensure the money is "directly provided to the local population, the NGOs and teams on site that need it."

Economy in free fall

The economic situation in Lebanon was grim before the explosion.

The International Monetary Fund last forecast that Lebanon's economy — beset by soaring food prices, a collapsing currency and Covid-19 — would contract by 12% this year. That's far worse than the 4.7% average drop in output forecast for the Middle East and central Asia.

The country defaulted on some of its debt in March. And last week, Moody's cut Lebanon's credit rating to its lowest rank. It's now on par with Venezuela.

"The country is steeped in an economic, financial and social crisis, which very weak institutions ... appear unable to address," Moody's said in a statement. The currency's collapse and the related surge in inflation create a "highly unstable environment," it continued.

Lebanon had been looking to secure a $10 billion loan from the IMF, but talks stalled last month.

On Thursday, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva called for "national unity" to address the country's deep crisis, and she said the agency is "exploring all possible ways to support the people of Lebanon."

"It is essential to overcome the impasse in the discussions on critical reforms and put in place a meaningful program to turn around the economy and build accountability and trust in the future of the country," she added.

The explosion in Beirut, which has been declared a "disaster city," will only pile more pressure on the economy.

"There is not one apartment in Beirut that wasn't impacted, not one [business] that wasn't impacted — whether the storefront [or] the goods," Lebanon's Economy Minister Raoul Nehme told CNBC Arabia on Wednesday.

The port where the blast occurred is the nation's main maritime hub, and 60% of the country's imports pass through it. Nehme said it has been "practically erased."

Tourism accounted for nearly a fifth of Lebanon's GDP in 2018, when two million people visited the country. That sector has suffered another huge hit.

"It's a disaster for Lebanon," said Pierre Achkar, head of the Lebanon Hotel Federation for Tourism. He said occupancy rates at the hotels still open had already slumped to 5% and 15% because of coronavirus and political issues.

Achkar told the state news agency NNA on Wednesday that the explosion damaged 90% of the hotels in Beirut.

— Chris Liakos, Nada AlThaher, Schams Elwazer, Barbara Wojazer and Sharon Braithwaite contributed to this article.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Sunny and Nice
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 concerns lead to cancellation of popular Vigo County event

Image

Staffer at Vigo County middle school tests positive for COVID-19

Image

Indiana officials maintain it’s ‘safe’ for schools to reopen

Image

Man facing robbery charges after an incident at a Terre Haute gas station

Image

'It's always a good feeling to help someone else,' New program underway for at-risk kids

Image

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77°

Image

Atlantis Clendenin

Image

Vigo County Girl Scout honored for project

Image

Planning a wedding during COVID-19: You're not alone

Image

Program will help get food to kids in rural areas

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 187752

Reported Deaths: 7770
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1084254909
Lake12315443
DuPage11804515
Kane9417301
Will8821341
St. Clair3753159
Winnebago3730128
McHenry3020114
Madison232073
Kankakee170868
Rock Island164933
Champaign159319
Peoria144535
Unassigned1349197
Kendall131023
Sangamon109633
DeKalb88429
Boone74923
Jackson67619
McLean59515
LaSalle59021
Macon51723
Adams4615
Randolph4407
Tazewell4388
Coles42220
Ogle3925
Clinton36617
Williamson3495
Whiteside32916
Stephenson3246
Union30622
Grundy2965
Monroe29213
Knox2791
Iroquois2509
Vermilion2182
Henry2161
Cass21411
Jefferson21319
Morgan2136
Warren1850
Bureau1612
Montgomery1537
Lee1491
Marion1430
Macoupin1423
Franklin1410
Perry1361
McDonough13415
Christian1264
Woodford1213
Jo Daviess1191
Effingham1181
Saline1171
Douglas1042
Livingston992
Pulaski910
Logan900
Jersey741
Clark731
Mercer733
Shelby671
Moultrie660
Johnson620
White610
Washington600
Bond592
Fayette583
Jasper557
Wayne541
Piatt520
Menard500
Cumberland472
Carroll464
Ford451
Gallatin451
Lawrence440
Mason440
Hancock391
Alexander360
Massac350
Wabash330
De Witt320
Fulton320
Crawford290
Greene280
Edgar270
Hamilton250
Marshall210
Clay170
Hardin170
Pike170
Schuyler170
Edwards160
Richland140
Brown130
Scott120
Henderson100
Putnam90
Calhoun80
Pope80
Stark70
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 69975

Reported Deaths: 3007
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15152724
Lake7222273
Elkhart468079
Allen3695160
St. Joseph322479
Hamilton2572104
Vanderburgh180013
Hendricks1796105
Cass17609
Johnson1674118
Porter121339
Clark112646
Tippecanoe112311
Madison87265
LaPorte85029
Howard82965
Kosciusko82412
Marshall75222
Bartholomew74947
Floyd72945
Monroe69930
Delaware66552
Dubois65512
Boone64946
Noble63829
Hancock63438
Jackson5564
LaGrange54910
Warrick54030
Shelby53027
Vigo52810
Grant51129
Dearborn47728
Morgan44034
Clinton3883
Henry36519
White34910
Montgomery34321
Wayne33710
Lawrence33227
Decatur32232
Harrison30422
Miami2602
Scott25210
Daviess25119
Greene24034
Putnam2348
Franklin23113
DeKalb2224
Jasper2162
Jennings21412
Gibson2044
Steuben2033
Ripley1947
Perry17212
Starke1707
Orange16424
Fayette1637
Posey1610
Wabash1613
Jefferson1532
Carroll1522
Fulton1502
Whitley1496
Wells1442
Knox1400
Tipton1266
Huntington1193
Washington1171
Spencer1163
Newton11410
Randolph1094
Clay1025
Adams842
Sullivan831
Jay820
Owen821
Rush804
Pulaski751
Brown701
Fountain642
Benton600
Blackford562
Ohio564
Pike500
Parke491
Vermillion470
Crawford440
Switzerland430
Martin420
Union330
Warren191
Unassigned0202