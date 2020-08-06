Clear

Another 1.2 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week

Continuing claims for benefits, which count people who have applied for government aid for at least two weeks in a row, came in at 16.1 million on a seasonally adjusted basis. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe and Tami Luhby, CNN Business

In recent weeks the recovery from America's jobs crisis seemed to have hit a roadblock, but last week's claims for first-time unemployment benefits fell more than expected.

That said, another 1.2 million Americans filed for initial jobless benefits in the week ending August 1 on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Department of Labor reported on Thursday. That was down from the prior week's 1.4 million claims.

It was a reversal of a trend in the past two reports, in which initial claims increased. First-time claims peaked at 6.9 million in the last week of March and then declined for four months. But around mid-July, they reversed directions and rose again.

That's not a good look for a labor market that desperately needs to recover after millions of workers were displaced by the pandemic. But last week offered hope that claims could head lower once again.

Not adjusting for seasonal factors, just under 1 million people filed initial unemployment claims last week. Normally seasonal adjustments help smooth out the data, but the huge numbers during the pandemic have instead distorted it.

The government's $600 weekly boost to regular unemployment benefits, which was introduced as part of the first stimulus package to combat the fallout from the pandemic, ran out on July 31.

As a result, the jobless in Oklahoma are seeing cuts of as much as 86%, for instance. Those in Massachusetts are getting 53% less than what they did when the $600 benefit was in effect.

This means millions of laid-off Americans are trying to survive on less than half of what they have received for the last four months.

Lawmakers in Washington continue to bicker over how much federal assistance should be provided. Republicans proposed a $200 weekly enhancement for at least two months before transitioning to replacing 70% of laid-off workers' former wages through the end of 2020. Democrats, on the other hand, are calling to continue the $600 supplement until early next year.

American workers continue to need help

While Washington is butting heads in negotiations, American workers continue to need help to make ends meet.

Rising Covid-19 infections across the country have stalled the reopening of the economy and have made it harder for people to return to work. In addition, money from government's paycheck protection program, which allowed companies to hire back workers, is running out.

Continuing claims for benefits, which count people who have applied for government aid for at least two weeks in a row, came in at 16.1 million on a seasonally adjusted basis, more than 800,000 claims lower than the week before. These continued claims trail first-time claims by a week.

And those numbers are only regular jobless benefits and don't include the pandemic assistance the government rolled out over the past months.

Last week, 656,000 people in 51 states filed initial claims to seek pandemic unemployment assistance, down from 909,000 claims in the week before. Continued claims for pandemic assistance were little changed around 13 million.

Counting all people who claimed benefits under the various government programs up until the week ending July 18, 31.3 million Americans filed claims -- up nearly 500,000 from the week before.

The government's pandemic emergency unemployment compensation program, which provides those who have exhausted their benefits with an additional 13 weeks of payments, had more than 1.1 million claimants -- up about 90,000 from the week before. Congress created it in March as part of its historic expansion of the nation's unemployment program. It expires Dec. 31.

Additionally, more than 413,000 people are participating in the Short-Time Compensation workshare program, which is designed to avoid layoffs by allowing employers to reduce workers' hours and employees to claim partial unemployment benefits. A year ago, there were fewer than 13,000 people in the program.

To fund all of these unemployment benefits programs, states are borrowing billions of dollars.

Some 18 states have received authorization to borrow a total of $13.8 billion this month. But so far in August, only eight states have drawn down just over $1 billion, according to the Treasury Department.

Among the states that recently joined the list are Georgia, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Ten states have already borrowed $19.2 billion to fund their share of unemployment benefits, which typically last 26 weeks. California tops the list with a balance of nearly $8.4 billion.

The jobless are guaranteed to receive their payments, regardless of where the money comes from. It's not unusual for states to turn to the federal government for loans during economic downturns.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunny and Nice
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 concerns lead to cancellation of popular Vigo County event

Image

Staffer at Vigo County middle school tests positive for COVID-19

Image

Indiana officials maintain it’s ‘safe’ for schools to reopen

Image

Man facing robbery charges after an incident at a Terre Haute gas station

Image

'It's always a good feeling to help someone else,' New program underway for at-risk kids

Image

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77°

Image

Atlantis Clendenin

Image

Vigo County Girl Scout honored for project

Image

Planning a wedding during COVID-19: You're not alone

Image

Program will help get food to kids in rural areas

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 187752

Reported Deaths: 7770
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1084254909
Lake12315443
DuPage11804515
Kane9417301
Will8821341
St. Clair3753159
Winnebago3730128
McHenry3020114
Madison232073
Kankakee170868
Rock Island164933
Champaign159319
Peoria144535
Unassigned1349197
Kendall131023
Sangamon109633
DeKalb88429
Boone74923
Jackson67619
McLean59515
LaSalle59021
Macon51723
Adams4615
Randolph4407
Tazewell4388
Coles42220
Ogle3925
Clinton36617
Williamson3495
Whiteside32916
Stephenson3246
Union30622
Grundy2965
Monroe29213
Knox2791
Iroquois2509
Vermilion2182
Henry2161
Cass21411
Jefferson21319
Morgan2136
Warren1850
Bureau1612
Montgomery1537
Lee1491
Marion1430
Macoupin1423
Franklin1410
Perry1361
McDonough13415
Christian1264
Woodford1213
Jo Daviess1191
Effingham1181
Saline1171
Douglas1042
Livingston992
Pulaski910
Logan900
Jersey741
Clark731
Mercer733
Shelby671
Moultrie660
Johnson620
White610
Washington600
Bond592
Fayette583
Jasper557
Wayne541
Piatt520
Menard500
Cumberland472
Carroll464
Ford451
Gallatin451
Lawrence440
Mason440
Hancock391
Alexander360
Massac350
Wabash330
De Witt320
Fulton320
Crawford290
Greene280
Edgar270
Hamilton250
Marshall210
Clay170
Hardin170
Pike170
Schuyler170
Edwards160
Richland140
Brown130
Scott120
Henderson100
Putnam90
Calhoun80
Pope80
Stark70
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 69975

Reported Deaths: 3007
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15152724
Lake7222273
Elkhart468079
Allen3695160
St. Joseph322479
Hamilton2572104
Vanderburgh180013
Hendricks1796105
Cass17609
Johnson1674118
Porter121339
Clark112646
Tippecanoe112311
Madison87265
LaPorte85029
Howard82965
Kosciusko82412
Marshall75222
Bartholomew74947
Floyd72945
Monroe69930
Delaware66552
Dubois65512
Boone64946
Noble63829
Hancock63438
Jackson5564
LaGrange54910
Warrick54030
Shelby53027
Vigo52810
Grant51129
Dearborn47728
Morgan44034
Clinton3883
Henry36519
White34910
Montgomery34321
Wayne33710
Lawrence33227
Decatur32232
Harrison30422
Miami2602
Scott25210
Daviess25119
Greene24034
Putnam2348
Franklin23113
DeKalb2224
Jasper2162
Jennings21412
Gibson2044
Steuben2033
Ripley1947
Perry17212
Starke1707
Orange16424
Fayette1637
Posey1610
Wabash1613
Jefferson1532
Carroll1522
Fulton1502
Whitley1496
Wells1442
Knox1400
Tipton1266
Huntington1193
Washington1171
Spencer1163
Newton11410
Randolph1094
Clay1025
Adams842
Sullivan831
Jay820
Owen821
Rush804
Pulaski751
Brown701
Fountain642
Benton600
Blackford562
Ohio564
Pike500
Parke491
Vermillion470
Crawford440
Switzerland430
Martin420
Union330
Warren191
Unassigned0202