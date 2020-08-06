Clear

When a nearly 12-foot alligator came toward his 4-year-old, this dad sprung into action

Andrew Grande, a Texas father, saved his kids from an approximately 12-foot alligator looming in a canal they were near.

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Jennifer Henderson, CNN

Andrew Grande didn't hesitate before jumping into action when he saw a massive alligator making its way to his 4-year-old daughter.

"When I first saw him, the only thing I was thinking of was just getting my daughter, just getting her out of the way, " he said. "What his intentions were, I'm not 100% sure, but I wasn't going to find out."

The child was with her brother and a babysitter by a canal behind their home in late July, Grande told CNN, fishing and catching crabs. When their father spotted the nearly 12-foot alligator heading toward them, he said he ran out, picked his daughter up, and got the babysitter and his son within their home's fence.

He says he then threw his daughter over the fence to safety as the alligator neared his feet.

"He was by far the biggest one we've ever seen, and in fact, they have never done that before. Usually they keep their distance, just pass by," the League City, Texas, resident said. "You don't even know they're there, but this guy's intentions were definitely a little different."

The alligator was 11 feet and seven inches long and weighed close to 600 pounds, Grande said.

"He was just so big that if he had jumped out he would have just broken the fence, he was just that heavy," Grande said.

But as the father quickly entered into his home's fence, the alligator retreated and came back several times, he recalled.

"This lasted for like at least 20 or 30 minutes," Grande said.

He called a game warden, who said the scenario was unusual, as alligators usually like to stay away from people. The alligator eventually disappeared and didn't make another entrance until Grande's daughter came out to the fence with her father.

Soon, the alligator hunter that the family had called made their way to the home, where eventually the alligator was captured with the help of several people.

Five hours after Grande first saw the alligator, he was taken alive and relocated to Gator Country, who told the brave father they were excited to receive the animal because they had lost most of their alligators when Hurricane Harvey hit.

At some point, Grande says he plans to take his children to Gator Country to see the alligator.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunny and Nice
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 concerns lead to cancellation of popular Vigo County event

Image

Staffer at Vigo County middle school tests positive for COVID-19

Image

Indiana officials maintain it’s ‘safe’ for schools to reopen

Image

Man facing robbery charges after an incident at a Terre Haute gas station

Image

'It's always a good feeling to help someone else,' New program underway for at-risk kids

Image

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77°

Image

Atlantis Clendenin

Image

Vigo County Girl Scout honored for project

Image

Planning a wedding during COVID-19: You're not alone

Image

Program will help get food to kids in rural areas

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 187752

Reported Deaths: 7770
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1084254909
Lake12315443
DuPage11804515
Kane9417301
Will8821341
St. Clair3753159
Winnebago3730128
McHenry3020114
Madison232073
Kankakee170868
Rock Island164933
Champaign159319
Peoria144535
Unassigned1349197
Kendall131023
Sangamon109633
DeKalb88429
Boone74923
Jackson67619
McLean59515
LaSalle59021
Macon51723
Adams4615
Randolph4407
Tazewell4388
Coles42220
Ogle3925
Clinton36617
Williamson3495
Whiteside32916
Stephenson3246
Union30622
Grundy2965
Monroe29213
Knox2791
Iroquois2509
Vermilion2182
Henry2161
Cass21411
Jefferson21319
Morgan2136
Warren1850
Bureau1612
Montgomery1537
Lee1491
Marion1430
Macoupin1423
Franklin1410
Perry1361
McDonough13415
Christian1264
Woodford1213
Jo Daviess1191
Effingham1181
Saline1171
Douglas1042
Livingston992
Pulaski910
Logan900
Jersey741
Clark731
Mercer733
Shelby671
Moultrie660
Johnson620
White610
Washington600
Bond592
Fayette583
Jasper557
Wayne541
Piatt520
Menard500
Cumberland472
Carroll464
Ford451
Gallatin451
Lawrence440
Mason440
Hancock391
Alexander360
Massac350
Wabash330
De Witt320
Fulton320
Crawford290
Greene280
Edgar270
Hamilton250
Marshall210
Clay170
Hardin170
Pike170
Schuyler170
Edwards160
Richland140
Brown130
Scott120
Henderson100
Putnam90
Calhoun80
Pope80
Stark70
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 69975

Reported Deaths: 3007
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15152724
Lake7222273
Elkhart468079
Allen3695160
St. Joseph322479
Hamilton2572104
Vanderburgh180013
Hendricks1796105
Cass17609
Johnson1674118
Porter121339
Clark112646
Tippecanoe112311
Madison87265
LaPorte85029
Howard82965
Kosciusko82412
Marshall75222
Bartholomew74947
Floyd72945
Monroe69930
Delaware66552
Dubois65512
Boone64946
Noble63829
Hancock63438
Jackson5564
LaGrange54910
Warrick54030
Shelby53027
Vigo52810
Grant51129
Dearborn47728
Morgan44034
Clinton3883
Henry36519
White34910
Montgomery34321
Wayne33710
Lawrence33227
Decatur32232
Harrison30422
Miami2602
Scott25210
Daviess25119
Greene24034
Putnam2348
Franklin23113
DeKalb2224
Jasper2162
Jennings21412
Gibson2044
Steuben2033
Ripley1947
Perry17212
Starke1707
Orange16424
Fayette1637
Posey1610
Wabash1613
Jefferson1532
Carroll1522
Fulton1502
Whitley1496
Wells1442
Knox1400
Tipton1266
Huntington1193
Washington1171
Spencer1163
Newton11410
Randolph1094
Clay1025
Adams842
Sullivan831
Jay820
Owen821
Rush804
Pulaski751
Brown701
Fountain642
Benton600
Blackford562
Ohio564
Pike500
Parke491
Vermillion470
Crawford440
Switzerland430
Martin420
Union330
Warren191
Unassigned0202