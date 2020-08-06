Clear

Some teachers wrote their own obituaries as part of their back to school prep

Art teacher Jeremy Dumkrieger wrote his own mock obituary describing a lonely and isolated death due to Covid-19 in the hopes that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will mandate masks ahead of schools reopening.

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Sarah Backstrom knew this school year was going to be different, even without the Covid-19 pandemic. The veteran teacher moved to Des Moines, Iowa, with her young daughters to teach in a new school district -- but this is the first time she's been scared about returning to the classroom.

So, in addition to all her back-to-school preparations this summer, Backstrom wrote her own obituary and sent it to Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.

"It wasn't something at all that I took lightly. It was something that I really hoped that my governor would read and hear that if something were to happen to me, that this is who is no longer here," she told CNN. "I'm hoping that she will start to realize that these are real people, and these are real lives."

In her obituary, which she provided to CNN, she wrote, "Sarah loved her friends and family with her whole heart. She had a laugh that was infectious and could always be counted on for an off-hand remark or a joke. She was known for finding sunshine even in the darkest of times."

Backstrom, 43, said that she was known for her "rainbow hair and eccentric fashion sense," and urged her friends and loved ones to wear leopard prints or a funny T-shirts and rainbow wigs to celebrate her life.

She will be teaching gifted students at three elementary schools, and recently found out that her work will be 100% virtual to minimize the risk of her tracking the coronavirus from building to building.

Backstrom said she loves being in the classroom and is sad that she won't be able to greet her students with hugs and enjoy the back-to-school rituals that are so important to children.

"There's really nothing that can take the place of face-to-face talking with a student," she said. "There's something really magical that happens in a classroom when you're all in this space and kind of sharing energy."

She and her ex-husband also have two daughters going into preschool and fifth grade, so she knows firsthand how tough home schooling is on parents.

"More than anything, I want to be in the classroom, and I want to be in my schools, but I also don't want to get sick and I don't want my mom to get sick," she said.

Gov. Reynolds released guidance July 30 that said at least half of schools' instruction must be conducted in person and that schools couldn't request online-only education unless their county's positivity rate is 15% or higher.

Iowa has reported 46,656 cases across the state and a 9.4% positivity rate as of Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Health.

On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds said that school districts that hold online-only instruction without authorization would be defying state law and that those days would not be counted as instructional days.

"Children need to be in a classroom," she said in the news conference.

Gov. Reynolds told reporters that she appreciates educators' concerns, and that the state is doing everything it can to keep everyone safe.

"I have grandchildren that are going back to school. I would never do anything that would put them in harm's way intentionally. I don't think any of us would," she said, adding that her daughter, who's expecting, is a teacher in the state.

President Trump has also called for schools to reopen in the fall, but many of the country's largest districts are planning for remote learning.

Backstrom said she was inspired to write after reading an article about Sioux City teacher Jeremy Dumkrieger, who published his own obituary in the Iowa Starting Line website.

In it, he joked about his wife's cold feet and wrote that "his only regret in life was not meeting her sooner, frozen feet and all." He also expressed his love for their children and their dachshund Steve.

More seriously, he wrote that because of Covid-19 "he died alone, isolated from the family who meant the world to him."

Dumkrieger, 43, said he decided to write the obituary because he's concerned about being in a classroom full of kids -- especially since the state does not require people to wear masks. Iowa did launch an initiative last month to encourage people to wear masks.

He said putting his feelings for his wife and kids on paper was more emotional than he expected, and he got a little choked up talking about it.

"It took me a couple days to write it," he said. "It was tough, and I know a lot of teachers that told me that they started writing, but then stopped because they just couldn't get through it."

Dumkrieger said he has heard from some people who were offended by his mock obituary, but said they'll be even more upset when they start seeing real ones for teachers who actually die.

He feels that a mask mandate would reduce the spread of Covid-19 in the community and make it easier for schools to protect their students, teachers and staff.

Dumkrieger said he considered looking for a different job, but said teaching is what he loves and it's how he serves his country.

"I'm going to go back and teach. I'm going to wear a mask and make sure I'm keeping everybody safe," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunny and Nice
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 concerns lead to cancellation of popular Vigo County event

Image

Staffer at Vigo County middle school tests positive for COVID-19

Image

Indiana officials maintain it’s ‘safe’ for schools to reopen

Image

Man facing robbery charges after an incident at a Terre Haute gas station

Image

'It's always a good feeling to help someone else,' New program underway for at-risk kids

Image

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77°

Image

Atlantis Clendenin

Image

Vigo County Girl Scout honored for project

Image

Planning a wedding during COVID-19: You're not alone

Image

Program will help get food to kids in rural areas

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 187752

Reported Deaths: 7770
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1084254909
Lake12315443
DuPage11804515
Kane9417301
Will8821341
St. Clair3753159
Winnebago3730128
McHenry3020114
Madison232073
Kankakee170868
Rock Island164933
Champaign159319
Peoria144535
Unassigned1349197
Kendall131023
Sangamon109633
DeKalb88429
Boone74923
Jackson67619
McLean59515
LaSalle59021
Macon51723
Adams4615
Randolph4407
Tazewell4388
Coles42220
Ogle3925
Clinton36617
Williamson3495
Whiteside32916
Stephenson3246
Union30622
Grundy2965
Monroe29213
Knox2791
Iroquois2509
Vermilion2182
Henry2161
Cass21411
Jefferson21319
Morgan2136
Warren1850
Bureau1612
Montgomery1537
Lee1491
Marion1430
Macoupin1423
Franklin1410
Perry1361
McDonough13415
Christian1264
Woodford1213
Jo Daviess1191
Effingham1181
Saline1171
Douglas1042
Livingston992
Pulaski910
Logan900
Jersey741
Clark731
Mercer733
Shelby671
Moultrie660
Johnson620
White610
Washington600
Bond592
Fayette583
Jasper557
Wayne541
Piatt520
Menard500
Cumberland472
Carroll464
Ford451
Gallatin451
Lawrence440
Mason440
Hancock391
Alexander360
Massac350
Wabash330
De Witt320
Fulton320
Crawford290
Greene280
Edgar270
Hamilton250
Marshall210
Clay170
Hardin170
Pike170
Schuyler170
Edwards160
Richland140
Brown130
Scott120
Henderson100
Putnam90
Calhoun80
Pope80
Stark70
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 69975

Reported Deaths: 3007
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15152724
Lake7222273
Elkhart468079
Allen3695160
St. Joseph322479
Hamilton2572104
Vanderburgh180013
Hendricks1796105
Cass17609
Johnson1674118
Porter121339
Clark112646
Tippecanoe112311
Madison87265
LaPorte85029
Howard82965
Kosciusko82412
Marshall75222
Bartholomew74947
Floyd72945
Monroe69930
Delaware66552
Dubois65512
Boone64946
Noble63829
Hancock63438
Jackson5564
LaGrange54910
Warrick54030
Shelby53027
Vigo52810
Grant51129
Dearborn47728
Morgan44034
Clinton3883
Henry36519
White34910
Montgomery34321
Wayne33710
Lawrence33227
Decatur32232
Harrison30422
Miami2602
Scott25210
Daviess25119
Greene24034
Putnam2348
Franklin23113
DeKalb2224
Jasper2162
Jennings21412
Gibson2044
Steuben2033
Ripley1947
Perry17212
Starke1707
Orange16424
Fayette1637
Posey1610
Wabash1613
Jefferson1532
Carroll1522
Fulton1502
Whitley1496
Wells1442
Knox1400
Tipton1266
Huntington1193
Washington1171
Spencer1163
Newton11410
Randolph1094
Clay1025
Adams842
Sullivan831
Jay820
Owen821
Rush804
Pulaski751
Brown701
Fountain642
Benton600
Blackford562
Ohio564
Pike500
Parke491
Vermillion470
Crawford440
Switzerland430
Martin420
Union330
Warren191
Unassigned0202