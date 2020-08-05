Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Megan Rapinoe says 'we all have a responsibility to make the world a better place'

Megan Rapinoe, soccer world champion, discusses her new HBO special 'Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe' and the movement for racial justice.

Posted: Aug 5, 2020 6:20 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2020 6:20 AM
Posted By: By Glen Levy and Christiane Amanpour, CNN

Megan Rapinoe has always been about goals, both the scoring and achieving of them.

On the football field, the 35-year-old forward has plundered them for fun, notching 52 for her country over the best part of 15 years -- not to mention the 68 assists during 168 appearances.

On her watch, the co-captain has helped the United States win two World Cups, Olympic gold, and countless other trophies for the United States Women's National Soccer team (USWNT) and her club sides.

Individual goals are also synonymous with Rapinoe's remarkable career: In 2019 alone, she swept the board at the World Cup, being awarded the Golden Boot (top goalscorer), Golden Ball (best player) and Player of the Match for victory over the Netherlands in the final (she opened the scoring in the 2-0 win).

Rapinoe then went on to be recognized as the second ever female recipient of the Ballon d'Or --Norway's Ada Hegerberg was the first winner in 2018 -- in addition to being named Best FIFA Women's player.

But when all is said and done, Rapinoe's accomplishments off the field may trump her sporting prowess.

Activism is at the forefront of her mind, from kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 in support of Colin Kaepernick -- Rapinoe was among the first White professional athletes to show solidarity with the NFL player, soon after it was observed he was kneeling -- to being outspoken throughout the 2019 World Cup in France, reiterating her refusal to visit the White House if the team emerged victorious.

Through it all, Rapinoe has been an advocate in her national team's quest for equality and inclusivity.

READ: Rapinoe has been named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year

Fair and equitable society

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that in this next phase of her personal campaign for women's rights, civil rights and racial justice, Rapinoe has now joined the ranks of talk show hosts, with new HBO Sports special "Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe" airing this past Saturday (HBO and CNN are both part of the WarnerMedia family).

Rapinoe was joined by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, and her fellow TV presenter Hasan Minhaj.

"I believe that we all have a responsibility to make the world a better place," Rapinoe explained to CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour.

"I clearly am very lucky to have a platform to get to play for the United States and be able to take on some of these issues ... I think that we can live in a more fair and equitable society; I think that we can have a better life.

"And I think we don't have to live particularly with what's happening right now. I don't think we have to live in this world; I think it can be better, and so, for me, I try to use all of the resources, or platform, or a microphone if it's given to me to do what I can to make the world a better place."

READ: Rapinoe says fight for equal pay is about more than money

'We have a choice'

Rapinoe's words and actions have turned the soccer star into a role model for thoughtful political activism within the sports world.

Though a relatively recent development, the days of sports stars being told to "stay in your lane," or "shut up and dribble" seem a lifetime ago, with the protests around the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as the wider recognition of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Yet Rapinoe says further change is tied to the ballot box in America a few months from now, when the election takes place.

"If we do this together, and if we show up in November, and if we hold the people who are supposed to be representing us accountable, there is a way forward," Rapinoe begins.

"We can choose to make this world and make our country a more fair and equitable place. I think sports is a good analogy for that. You get people from all over the country, from every different background coming together, for a common goal and obviously when the group comes together like that, you get something that's more special than you could ever do on your own.

"I hope people see that we do have a choice, and we have a choice who we elect into office to hold accountable. Representative [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez said, 'We're not electing our saviors; we're electing the people who we get to hold accountable, who we get to work with and who we think that can help us shape our country into a better place.'

"And so I hope people feel energized and feel like they have not only a responsibility, but they can be the changemaker in the world in a really special way."

READ: As champions for equality, USWNT to be admired in its fight for lasting change

'You Can't Stop Us'

Her star continues to shine, even if Rapinoe has not been playing soccer with her team OL Reign of late. She has just narrated an advert from Nike's "You Can't Stop Us" campaign, which delves into areas of equality, gender and race.

Whereas in the past it has not been easy to combine politics and sports, does the 2020 version of Rapinoe ignore the pushback from her critics and proceed with her agenda?

"Oh yeah, absolutely. I mean, it's always been easy for me to mix it, some people just don't like the cocktail, they're still getting used to it," beams Rapinoe.

"I find it very easy. I think that our world is very dynamic and everybody in it is very dynamic, and so to do a number of different things at one time seems normal."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Sunny and Nice
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton football

Image

Daviess County prepares for potential surge in COVID-19

Image

CODA announces new executive director

Image

United Way announces its first grant opportunity from new program

Image

Children who have special needs and going back to school

Image

Sullivan Chamber of Commerce hosts Ice Cream Social

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

New restaurant open for business in Farmersburg

Image

Cumberland County man to return to court later this month on a first-degree murder charge

Image

Washington, Ind. stand-off ends with police using non-lethal gas to bring suspect out

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 185993

Reported Deaths: 7742
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1077444902
Lake12223440
DuPage11689513
Kane9336298
Will8729340
Winnebago3704127
St. Clair3696156
McHenry2991114
Madison226673
Kankakee169868
Rock Island161532
Champaign157619
Peoria139935
Unassigned1365197
Kendall129523
Sangamon105733
DeKalb87129
Boone73923
Jackson65819
McLean58415
LaSalle57720
Macon50223
Adams4545
Randolph4357
Coles41119
Tazewell4068
Ogle3835
Clinton35317
Williamson3445
Stephenson3216
Whiteside32016
Union30521
Grundy2875
Monroe28413
Knox2651
Iroquois2509
Vermilion2182
Henry2081
Morgan2056
Cass20311
Jefferson19117
Warren1840
Bureau1542
Lee1482
Montgomery1477
Macoupin1423
Marion1400
Franklin1340
McDonough13315
Perry1261
Effingham1191
Christian1174
Jo Daviess1161
Saline1151
Woodford1063
Douglas1032
Livingston962
Pulaski910
Logan870
Jersey731
Mercer733
Clark700
Shelby631
Moultrie620
White600
Johnson590
Washington590
Fayette583
Bond572
Jasper557
Piatt510
Wayne501
Menard490
Cumberland472
Carroll463
Gallatin450
Lawrence430
Mason430
Ford421
Alexander360
Hancock351
Massac340
Wabash330
De Witt310
Crawford290
Fulton280
Edgar260
Hamilton230
Marshall220
Greene210
Hardin170
Schuyler170
Clay150
Edwards140
Richland140
Brown130
Pike130
Scott110
Henderson90
Putnam90
Calhoun80
Pope80
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 69255

Reported Deaths: 2996
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15029724
Lake7139273
Elkhart463077
Allen3662158
St. Joseph320379
Hamilton2543104
Hendricks1774105
Vanderburgh176312
Cass17549
Johnson1667118
Porter120939
Tippecanoe111811
Clark110945
Madison86265
LaPorte84329
Howard82465
Kosciusko82213
Bartholomew74847
Marshall74422
Floyd71845
Monroe69530
Delaware65452
Boone64446
Dubois64312
Noble63729
Hancock62838
Jackson5544
LaGrange54610
Warrick52830
Shelby52226
Vigo50910
Grant50729
Dearborn47328
Morgan43732
Henry36418
Clinton3603
White34710
Montgomery34221
Wayne33410
Lawrence33127
Decatur31832
Harrison30022
Miami2592
Scott25210
Daviess24919
Greene24034
Putnam2338
Franklin22911
DeKalb2214
Jennings21312
Jasper2102
Gibson2024
Steuben2013
Ripley1907
Perry17212
Orange16424
Starke1647
Fayette1627
Wabash1613
Posey1600
Jefferson1522
Carroll1482
Whitley1486
Fulton1472
Knox1340
Wells1342
Huntington1193
Tipton1176
Washington1171
Spencer1123
Newton11110
Randolph1074
Clay1015
Adams822
Owen821
Jay810
Rush804
Sullivan781
Pulaski711
Brown701
Fountain642
Benton600
Blackford552
Ohio514
Parke481
Pike470
Crawford440
Switzerland430
Martin420
Vermillion420
Union330
Warren191
Unassigned0202