5 things to know for August 3: Coronavirus, schools, election 2020, stimulus, TikTok

CNN's Brian Stelter discusses how the upcoming November election will look vastly different from previous ones, and concerns about President Donald Trump's baseless claims about election fraud.

Posted: Aug 3, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It may be a tropical storm now, but Isaias is still poised to threaten the Carolinas later today with potentially deadly storm surges and heavy rain. Stay safe, coastal friends.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

The coronavirus is causing new waves of pain and panic across the globe. The Australian state of Victoria declared a "state of disaster" as coronavirus cases rise once again. That means millions of people are on lockdown, including nightly curfews and limits on trips outside. In Manchester, England, a "major incident" has been declared because of new outbreaks. Mexico now has the third-highest number of coronavirus deaths with 47,000 known fatalities, second only to the US and Brazil. Speaking of Brazil, at least six top government officials have tested positive there. Experts agree August will be a pivotal month to see if Latin America can stave off skyrocketing numbers of infections. Meanwhile, in Berlin, a large crowd of far-right groups gathered to protest the German government's coronavirus restrictions. At the end of last week, Germany recorded 955 new infections in a 24-hour time span, the highest number since the beginning of May.

2. Schools

Students are already heading back to school in the US, and plans to keep the coronavirus out of the classroom are already showing some cracks. An Indiana junior high school student tested positive on the first day back, after attending class for part of the day. Another student in Mississippi tested positive after the first week of classes. And Georgia's largest school district confirmed that at least 260 employees have either tested positive for Covid-19 or have been exposed. In areas where school hasn't started yet, leaders are still considering plans. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he'll make a decision later this week about whether schools in his state should plan to reopen.

3. Election 2020

Will the Republican National Convention be closed to the press? The Republican National Committee says no decision has been made yet, even though a convention spokesperson said it would be, citing local coronavirus restrictions. Both the Democratic and Republican national conventions have made numerous changes to their convention plans this summer, with the DNC planning on only a few hours of programming a day. Meanwhile, the next few days will bring several pivotal political decisions: Joe Biden is supposed to announce his running mate this week, and Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota will face primary election challengers looking to break up the influence of the so-called Congressional "Squad."

4. Stimulus

Another week, another round of contentious stimulus negotiations on the Hill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are supposed to meet today to try and get closer to a bipartisan stimulus agreement. The major sticking point now is that $600 unemployment benefit that lapsed at the end of last week, as well as how much more funding state and local governments should get. Both sides have failed to find common ground, but with jobless numbers up for the second week in a row, the pressure to get something done is only going to increase.

5. TikTok

Microsoft says it may buy TikTok from its Chinese owner after President Trump announced plans to ban the popular video-sharing app because of national security concerns. The President's claim sent users into a frenzy, and some tech experts worry that banning the app would only make other tech giants, like Facebook, more powerful. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Trump will take action on TikTok in the coming days. If he wants to ban it, he could try to do it through emergency economic powers or an executive order, although it's not clear what legal challenges that would face.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Actor and Quaker Oats spokesperson Wilford Brimley has died 

The mustachioed icon was 85.

For the first time, an NHL player knelt for the national anthem

It may be a weird time for sports, pandemic-wise, but it's as socially active as ever.

Trader Joe's has decided its product names aren't racist 

The company says names like Trader Giotto's, Trader José's and Trader Ming's are "fun and show appreciation for other cultures."

Astronomers captured a picture of a 'space butterfly' nebula

Cool space image alert! Cool space image alert!

Your newest quarantine hobby is ... tie die! 

Who knew summer camp crafts were really just a time to hone our pandemic coping methods?

DID YOU KNOW?

Former President Ronald Reagan designated the rose as the national flower of the United States in 1986. The iconic White House Rose Garden is home to several political-themed varietals of the flower, including the "White House Rose," the "JFK Rose"  and the "Peace Rose."

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Following an incident over a year ago with a previous video of Speaker Pelosi, we took a number of key steps, making it very clear to people on Facebook when a third-party fact-checker determines content to be false and updating our policy to make explicit the kind of manipulated media we will remove."

A Facebook spokesperson, responding to a recent viral video on its platform that features footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, digitally manipulated to make her seem drunk or drugged. Facebook has labeled the video "partly false" because of its editing, but has not removed it.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here >>>

AND FINALLY

Everything is cake and nothing is real

You may have seen hyperrealistic cake-cutting videos like this going around lately. Do they make you hungry or freak you out? It's hard to decide... (Click here to view)

Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Afternoon Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 183224

Reported Deaths: 7714
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1067134894
Lake11982440
DuPage11470510
Kane9200298
Will8592339
Winnebago3673124
St. Clair3610156
McHenry2941114
Madison218673
Kankakee168468
Rock Island158331
Champaign154419
Unassigned1337197
Peoria130234
Kendall128423
Sangamon101333
DeKalb84629
Boone72823
Jackson64419
McLean56215
LaSalle51518
Macon47323
Randolph4327
Adams4242
Coles39919
Ogle3715
Tazewell3698
Clinton33817
Williamson3295
Stephenson3176
Whiteside30816
Union30321
Grundy2815
Monroe27813
Knox2591
Iroquois2557
Vermilion2122
Henry2051
Cass20211
Morgan1965
Jefferson18717
Warren1800
Lee1462
Montgomery1437
Bureau1412
Marion1360
Macoupin1353
Franklin1290
McDonough12815
Perry1261
Christian1134
Effingham1131
Jo Daviess1121
Saline1111
Douglas1022
Woodford953
Livingston922
Pulaski910
Logan850
Mercer700
Jersey691
Clark660
Shelby601
Johnson570
Washington570
White570
Fayette553
Bond542
Jasper547
Moultrie530
Cumberland462
Menard460
Carroll453
Gallatin450
Piatt440
Wayne441
Lawrence420
Mason420
Ford411
Alexander360
Massac340
Hancock321
Wabash320
Crawford290
De Witt290
Edgar260
Fulton260
Hamilton220
Marshall210
Greene190
Hardin170
Schuyler160
Clay140
Brown130
Edwards130
Pike130
Richland120
Scott100
Henderson90
Pope80
Calhoun70
Putnam70
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 67857

Reported Deaths: 2975
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion14710719
Lake7037269
Elkhart458276
Allen3611157
St. Joseph311479
Hamilton2489104
Cass17509
Hendricks1742105
Vanderburgh170012
Johnson1648118
Porter117439
Tippecanoe109411
Clark107545
Madison84265
LaPorte82929
Kosciusko81612
Howard80464
Marshall74222
Bartholomew73847
Floyd68444
Monroe68430
Noble63528
Delaware63352
Boone63246
Dubois62412
Hancock61637
Jackson5514
LaGrange54210
Shelby50926
Warrick50230
Grant49629
Vigo46810
Dearborn46128
Morgan41832
Henry36118
Clinton3523
White34510
Montgomery33821
Lawrence32627
Wayne3159
Decatur31332
Harrison28922
Miami2582
Scott24710
Daviess24319
Greene23834
DeKalb2214
Putnam2218
Jennings20712
Franklin20510
Jasper2032
Steuben1993
Gibson1984
Ripley1887
Perry17112
Starke1647
Orange16324
Wabash1583
Posey1570
Fayette1547
Jefferson1492
Whitley1486
Fulton1442
Carroll1422
Wells1312
Knox1290
Huntington1183
Washington1151
Spencer1133
Newton10910
Tipton1065
Randolph1024
Clay975
Jay820
Adams812
Rush794
Owen781
Sullivan751
Pulaski711
Brown701
Fountain632
Benton600
Blackford532
Ohio504
Parke451
Pike450
Switzerland430
Crawford420
Martin420
Vermillion380
Union320
Warren191
Unassigned0200