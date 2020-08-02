Clear

How family, fight and fortune fashioned India's very own sporting 'Wonder Woman'

At the age of just 25, badminton icon P V Sindhu is already India's most marketable female athlete. Catapulted to stardom by her silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games, Sindhu has become a sporting, social and cultural female figurehead.

Posted: Aug 2, 2020 10:40 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Aleks Klosok, CNN Video by Noura Abou Zeinab

Imagine being cut off from reality. Not for a day, a week, a month -- but three months. Welcome to P. V. Sindhu's world in 2016.

In the bubble of Rio de Janeiro -- at her maiden Summer Olympics -- she was phoneless.

The decision to relinquish a millenial's must have device on the advice of her coach -- Pullela Gopichand -- was a statement of intent.

Her weapon of choice in pursuit of history -- a badminton racket.

It was a world away from the frenzied scenes gripping a population of over one billion back home.

"I didn't know what was going on," she smiles.

"People were like 'You don't know what it's like in India. You might not have even expected it! Everywhere it's jampacked [...] Everybody seeing the TV."

The fresh faced sensation had just "achieved where no one has achieved" -- a watershed Olympic silver medal. The very first Indian woman to attain such a feat.

It was the culmination of years of selfless sacrifice, relentless routine and dogged determinism rooted in the heartlands of Hyderabad.

A darling of the nation was born overnight. A life beyond all recognition would now await.

Consultant, Comforter, Confidant

Her success is very much a family affair.

Her father Ramana -- who won the bronze medal in volleyball at the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul -- acts as her 'consultant'; her mother, Vijaya, her 'comforter'; her sister, Divyaram, her 'confidant.'

"It's like a chain where everything's together [...] They are your rock. They are your pillars."

Inspired by the aforementioned Gopichand's success at the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships in 2001 -- she took her first foray into the sport at the age of eight.

The commitment to the cause from each contributor was crystal-clear from the outset.

Sindhu and Ramana would travel 56 kilometers from their home to Gopichand's academy and back every morning and evening as well as analyzing and watching matches together. Meanwhile Vijaya -- who had chosen voluntary retirement -- provided the dietary support back home, while Divyaram was the morale booster.

"If they (sacrifices) wouldn't have been done, I would have not been here today."

When the softly spoken shuttler speaks a recurring phrase springs to mind: 'If at first you don't succeed, try, try, try again.'

For Sindhu, success has involved plenty of trying.

For six months in 2015 she played through the pain of a stress fracture in her navicular bone -- desperately clinging on to her dream of a maiden Olympics. It was her most debilitating injury to date.

"I was so upset. I thought maybe I can't do it."

But the word 'setback' isn't in her sporting lexicon.

She would come back to compete in 22 tournaments, restore her ranking -- which had plummeted in the six-month period -- and qualify for Rio 2016.

'I just get goosebumps'

Against all the odds and on the global stage, the then 21-year-old slayed top seeds left, right and center before eventually falling in an epic final to Spain's Carolina Marin.

The series of small but not insignificant sacrifices when cobbled together with relentless repetition and resilience over the years had yielded a landmark result.

"When I was on the podium, I was sad for a minute. But then I thought I've got what I've not expected in my life and I have to be happy about it."

It was then that she finally got on her hands on her phone.

And what awaited her in India was a reception which crisscrossed generational and gender divides as thousands lined the streets from Hyderabad International Airport to the Gopichand Badminton Academy.

"I can't explain it! [...] I just get goosebumps. Like even now it's been four years!" pointing to the hairs standing upright along her arm.

Messages flooded in on social media from politicians, actresses, actors.

"It took me days and days to reply," she laughs.

"That is when I realized the importance of that medal, the importance of the Olympics, the importance of giving back that medal to the country."

Fame and fortune

With success came a transformative level of exposure, endorsements and expectation.

Overnight companies lined up in their droves to become associated with the most marketable female athlete in India.

Electronics manufacturer Panasonic, auto manufacturer Bridgestone Tyres, telecommunications giant Nokia, sports drink Gatorade to name but a few.

"My life has changed after the Olympics [...] People are like 'P. V. Sindhu is rich!'" she laughs.

She has become a household name in a country where cricket players have traditionally been the most popular sports stars.

Whilst competing at the 2018 Asian Games, she was named seventh in Forbes' list of highest-earning female athletes with earnings totaling $8.5 million -- $500,000 from on-court winnings; $8 million from sponsorships.

In real terms her endorsements equated to around $178,000 per day -- second only to India's world-famous male cricket captain, Virat Kohli.

"When I was really young, I always wanted to give those autographs and pictures -- so I think I am there right now."

The billboards, posters and front cover magazines -- Elle, Grazia, Verve -- that did and still do adorn her face are proof that in her words -- "I'm doing really well."

Modest and philosophical to the core, she sees her elevated status not as a burden but as a blessing.

"Sport is a very small life span -- you come, you win, and you go. It's not going to be forever where you keep winning all the time. When you're there in the limelight, I think you have to enjoy it."

Changing perceptions and opinions

Along with fellow badminton star Saina Nehwal, boxer Mary Kom and sprinter Dutee Chand, Sindhu is part of a female-led generation blazing a new trail for sport and society in India, a country where perceptions of what women can achieve outside of pre-existing stereotypes are turning.

"Before even I started (playing badminton) it was more like 'Girls shouldn't come out and play sport -- you need to stay at home.' But in a few years back it has changed [...] It's no more that the girl should stay at home."

"No one should think that men are strong and women has nothing. Nobody should think that [...] Women are strong enough to do whatever they want."

Her authenticity resonates with her five million fans on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook combined.

And it offers a gateway to openly discuss 'taboo' topics such as menstruation.

"People tend to be shy [...] They don't come out and speak for themselves thinking it's a very big thing or issue. That they shouldn't speak. That's it's wrong. I would say it's not wrong. It's natural. It's going to be there for every woman."

"Being a sports person, I would say that it's tough," reflecting on her own experiences.

"At times, there will be situations where when you play a match, you would not be feeling well, you would be feeling sore. You would be having cramps. I wanted to come out with it because I want people to know out there that it's a normal process and you should be ok with it."

'I want to achieve even more'

Despite her star-studded status, public scrutiny is never too far away.

A string of runners-up finishes in 2018 led critics to dub her 'Silver Sindhu.'

"People started asking me 'What's happening? You come to the finals -- It's finals phobia. So these all kept going in my mind."

Her solution -- meditation, inspired by her grandmother.

"When I was low, when I kept losing matches it helped me where it made me think that it's okay to lose. You have another way. You have a next time.

"I thought I would just answer them with my racket."

Having lost two consecutive World Championship finals in 2017 and 2018, the very next year captured the gold which had eluded her -- the first ever Indian to do so.

Whilst her Olympic silver medal exploits are soon to hit the silver screen in the form of biopic directed by prominent actor and producer Sonu Sood, Sindu's desire to maintain the gold standard burns brightly.

Her motivator? The fictional superhero 'Wonder Woman."

"(Winning the silver medal) was just another step [...] I'm happy with what I've done but I want to achieve even more.

"I want to see myself at World No.1. I want to get an Olympic gold -- It's not going be easy, but I would say it's not tough too.

"I have that capacity. I have that passion. I have that grit. So why can't I do it? I'm sure that if I pushed that one level then definitely I'm going to be there someday."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Partly cloudy tonight with cool temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Resources available to dementia caregivers

Image

Wreaths Across America exhibits visits Vincennes

Image

ISU players lead March for Justice

Image

Attempted murder suspect arrested

Image

Party at the Pavilion offers school supplies to families

Image

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Sullivan County church

Image

Sullivan City Hall closed after COVID-19 case

Image

Homecoming cancelations "tough pill to swallow" for athletes

Image

Parents face difficult choice

Image

Black Lives Matter protest preview

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 181754

Reported Deaths: 7700
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1061314888
Lake11952440
DuPage11380510
Kane9138297
Will8502339
Winnebago3663122
St. Clair3569156
McHenry2909113
Madison213772
Kankakee167268
Rock Island156430
Champaign151319
Unassigned1339197
Peoria128034
Kendall127723
Sangamon98633
DeKalb82729
Boone72723
Jackson63119
McLean55215
LaSalle49718
Macon45023
Randolph4227
Adams4101
Coles38519
Ogle3715
Tazewell3618
Clinton33317
Williamson3155
Stephenson3136
Whiteside30716
Union29621
Grundy2745
Monroe27013
Knox2511
Iroquois2457
Vermilion2002
Cass19811
Henry1951
Morgan1895
Jefferson18417
Warren1800
Lee1462
Montgomery1416
Bureau1322
Marion1320
Macoupin1313
McDonough12515
Franklin1180
Jo Daviess1121
Christian1114
Saline1051
Douglas1022
Perry1011
Effingham951
Livingston922
Woodford913
Pulaski900
Logan850
Mercer680
Clark660
Jersey651
White570
Shelby561
Washington560
Johnson550
Fayette543
Moultrie520
Jasper517
Bond492
Cumberland462
Menard450
Carroll443
Gallatin430
Wayne431
Mason420
Lawrence400
Piatt400
Ford391
Alexander360
Massac340
Hancock301
Wabash300
Crawford290
De Witt270
Edgar250
Fulton250
Marshall210
Hamilton200
Greene190
Hardin160
Schuyler150
Brown130
Clay130
Edwards130
Pike130
Richland120
Scott100
Henderson90
Calhoun70
Pope70
Putnam70
Stark70
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 67122

Reported Deaths: 2971
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion14578718
Lake6994269
Elkhart456676
Allen3557157
St. Joseph307179
Hamilton2446104
Cass17439
Hendricks1731105
Vanderburgh167912
Johnson1631118
Porter114439
Tippecanoe108511
Clark106245
Madison83364
LaPorte81829
Kosciusko81412
Howard79864
Marshall73922
Bartholomew72747
Monroe67430
Floyd66544
Delaware62852
Boone62646
Noble62428
Dubois61612
Hancock60837
Jackson5474
LaGrange53910
Shelby50826
Grant49629
Warrick48830
Dearborn45628
Vigo45410
Morgan41232
Henry35818
Clinton3493
White34410
Montgomery33621
Lawrence32527
Wayne3139
Decatur31032
Harrison28222
Miami2562
Scott24410
Daviess24019
Greene23534
Putnam2178
DeKalb2144
Jennings20812
Jasper1992
Franklin19710
Gibson1963
Steuben1953
Ripley1867
Perry17012
Orange16124
Starke1617
Wabash1553
Posey1540
Fayette1507
Jefferson1482
Whitley1446
Carroll1392
Fulton1391
Wells1292
Knox1260
Huntington1183
Spencer1103
Newton10910
Washington1071
Randolph1024
Tipton1025
Clay945
Jay810
Adams792
Rush794
Owen781
Sullivan741
Pulaski711
Brown691
Fountain622
Benton600
Blackford512
Parke461
Ohio454
Switzerland430
Martin420
Crawford410
Pike410
Vermillion340
Union280
Warren191
Unassigned0200