Here's how experts think the press should cover the run-up to the November election

"Baseless voter fraud claims" are causing a lot of confusion, "Thank You For Voting" author Erin Geiger Smith says. "We have to do our jobs and let the voters know about the part they can actually control, which is voting. We really need to educate on how vote-by-mail works and what the voter can do to make sure their own vote counts. It's not the sexy part. It's the brass tacks part." Susan Glasser and Rick Hasen also weigh in.

Posted: Aug 2, 2020 4:10 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

The US Presidential Election is bound to look different this year.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, both Democratic and GOP party conventions have been dramatically scaled back, and it's unlikely that there will be rooms packed with people celebrating election night results on November 3. Many states have moved to expand vote-by-mail and absentee voting, which could mean new voting experiences for many Americans and a longer timeline for vote counting.

As newsrooms think about how to cover the run-up to the election that is now just 93 days away, experts say educating voters on how voting systems will work should be top of mind.

"The press needs to educate the public both about how to vote ... and to knock down these conspiracy theories about voter fraud and things that are going to convince people that the election is not being done fairly," Richard Hasen, the Chancellor's Professor of Law and Political Science at University of California, Irvine told CNN's Brian Stelter on "Reliable Sources" Sunday.

"People in the media should be letting the public know that a slow count is a fair count, and that trying to rush things is just going to create sloppiness."

Heightened stakes for election coverage

This work may be even more important in light of President Donald Trump's recent statements that some fear could undermine Americans' confidence in the voting process and election results, experts say. On Thursday, Trump tweeted: "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

Delaying an election in the United States would be unprecedented, and it's a move Trump has no authority to make. His claims that the contest will be flawed are also without evidence. However, some are concerned his statements could stoke fear among Americans about the security of the election.

"The biggest threat is that we're not going to have a fair election or we're not going to have an election that voters, or a good chunk of voters, would accept as legitimate," Hasen, who is also the author of "Election Meltdown," said.

Hasen said he worries about a "nightmare" scenario in which more Trump voters cast their ballots in person, so Trump appears to be ahead on election night, but Democratic candidate Joe Biden ends up winning the election with more mail-in ballots that take longer to count.

"Is Trump going to say, as he said in 2018, only accept the votes that arrive on election day? And trying to claim that he's actually the winner of the election when he's actually the loser," Hasen said. "The kinds of statements he is making are really undermining the public's confidence in the fairness of the vote count for no good reason."

Covering the run-up to the election

Baseless claims about voter fraud have caused confusion among voters, said Erin Geiger Smith, author of "Thank You for Voting: The maddening, enlightening, inspiring truth about voting in America."

"What's so important for the media to do as we move forward is not just to address those issues and push back on false claims, but we have to do our jobs and let the voters know about the part they can actually control, which is voting," Geiger Smith said, adding that newsrooms should focus on educating Americans on basic information such as how vote-by-mail works and what they can do to ensure their vote counts.

"I really think any story that we write talking about the problems has to also answer the question: Am I giving the voter the information that they need to make sure that their vote can count?" Geiger Smith said. "Because there's very little that voters can do about funding the election, or getting the USPS more money — they can push their senators to do that, they can volunteer to be poll workers — but at the end of the day, they need to know how to vote by mail in their state and whether vote by mail is the right choice for them."

Many such efforts are already underway.

Journalists with the Associated Press have been researching each state's voting procedures as they prepare for the election, AP Executive Editor Sally Buzbee said Sunday. The Associated Press has a 50-state network of reporters and the news organization has been tallying and reporting election results since 1848.

"The US election system is very decentralized," Buzbee said. "So what we're doing is doing an enormous amount of research to make sure that we understand how each state is going to handle its elections, what its laws and procedures are going to be, how they're going to handle mail-in voting ... so that we can communicate that to our customers and the news organizations that depend on us for that vote count on election night. And so that everyone can have as clear and factual and transparent an idea of how this election will work as possible."

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 181754

Reported Deaths: 7700
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1061314888
Lake11952440
DuPage11380510
Kane9138297
Will8502339
Winnebago3663122
St. Clair3569156
McHenry2909113
Madison213772
Kankakee167268
Rock Island156430
Champaign151319
Unassigned1339197
Peoria128034
Kendall127723
Sangamon98633
DeKalb82729
Boone72723
Jackson63119
McLean55215
LaSalle49718
Macon45023
Randolph4227
Adams4101
Coles38519
Ogle3715
Tazewell3618
Clinton33317
Williamson3155
Stephenson3136
Whiteside30716
Union29621
Grundy2745
Monroe27013
Knox2511
Iroquois2457
Vermilion2002
Cass19811
Henry1951
Morgan1895
Jefferson18417
Warren1800
Lee1462
Montgomery1416
Bureau1322
Marion1320
Macoupin1313
McDonough12515
Franklin1180
Jo Daviess1121
Christian1114
Saline1051
Douglas1022
Perry1011
Effingham951
Livingston922
Woodford913
Pulaski900
Logan850
Mercer680
Clark660
Jersey651
White570
Shelby561
Washington560
Johnson550
Fayette543
Moultrie520
Jasper517
Bond492
Cumberland462
Menard450
Carroll443
Gallatin430
Wayne431
Mason420
Lawrence400
Piatt400
Ford391
Alexander360
Massac340
Hancock301
Wabash300
Crawford290
De Witt270
Edgar250
Fulton250
Marshall210
Hamilton200
Greene190
Hardin160
Schuyler150
Brown130
Clay130
Edwards130
Pike130
Richland120
Scott100
Henderson90
Calhoun70
Pope70
Putnam70
Stark70
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 67122

Reported Deaths: 2971
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion14578718
Lake6994269
Elkhart456676
Allen3557157
St. Joseph307179
Hamilton2446104
Cass17439
Hendricks1731105
Vanderburgh167912
Johnson1631118
Porter114439
Tippecanoe108511
Clark106245
Madison83364
LaPorte81829
Kosciusko81412
Howard79864
Marshall73922
Bartholomew72747
Monroe67430
Floyd66544
Delaware62852
Boone62646
Noble62428
Dubois61612
Hancock60837
Jackson5474
LaGrange53910
Shelby50826
Grant49629
Warrick48830
Dearborn45628
Vigo45410
Morgan41232
Henry35818
Clinton3493
White34410
Montgomery33621
Lawrence32527
Wayne3139
Decatur31032
Harrison28222
Miami2562
Scott24410
Daviess24019
Greene23534
Putnam2178
DeKalb2144
Jennings20812
Jasper1992
Franklin19710
Gibson1963
Steuben1953
Ripley1867
Perry17012
Orange16124
Starke1617
Wabash1553
Posey1540
Fayette1507
Jefferson1482
Whitley1446
Carroll1392
Fulton1391
Wells1292
Knox1260
Huntington1183
Spencer1103
Newton10910
Washington1071
Randolph1024
Tipton1025
Clay945
Jay810
Adams792
Rush794
Owen781
Sullivan741
Pulaski711
Brown691
Fountain622
Benton600
Blackford512
Parke461
Ohio454
Switzerland430
Martin420
Crawford410
Pike410
Vermillion340
Union280
Warren191
Unassigned0200