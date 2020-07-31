Clear
BREAKING NEWS Indiana State University Homecoming festivities canceled, football game still taking place Full Story

Trump's trashing of democracy will have consequences far beyond America

CNN's Pamela Brown reports.

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN

When you are President of the United States, your words matter. Not just to your own voters, not just to your own citizens, but to people in every corner of the planet.

It's the inevitable reality of holding the most powerful office in the most powerful country on earth. Every other world leader, ally or enemy, is beneath you on the food chain and watches your every action. They take cues from you; they seek your leadership and they attempt to find ways to exploit your weaknesses.

That's why Donald Trump's suggestions that the election should be delayed for the first time ever -- and his evidence-free claims that "2020 will be the most inaccurate and fraudulent" vote in history -- matter for reasons beyond the President's own political fate.

The primary focus is rightly on the democratic damage Trump's claims will wreak domestically. "His false claims that the election is being rigged against him are part of that strategy. They aren't true, but they will prime his base to reject the results," said Brian Klaas, assistant professor of global politics at University College London.

But experts say Trump's comments also send the wrong message at a time of growing concerns that leaders around the world are trying to exploit the coronavirus pandemic to erode the rule of law.

They also undercut the Trump administration's strident criticism of China in the wake of Beijing's move to strip semi-autonomous Hong Kong of some of its freedoms.

On the same day Trump floated the idea of delaying the US election, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was demanding that Hong Kong hold its own legislative elections on time in September.

"They must be held," Pompeo said Thursday. "The people of Hong Kong deserve to have their voice represented by the elected officials that they choose in those elections." On Friday, Hong Kong's leader announced the elections would be delayed due to the growing coronavirus outbreak, but the opposition has questioned whether there are political motives at play.

"The problem isn't just Trump failing to endorse democratic process, it's that he uses the same strategies as undemocratic leaders to undermine the democratic process," said Nic Cheeseman, professor of democracy at the University of Birmingham.

Cheeseman says there is a "real threat in Trump sending out a message that he won't stand up for democracy" that less democratic global leaders will take this as a green light to lower their own standards.

"Leaders around the world really do look at the international climate to see what they can get away with. If you see that Trump is unwilling to promote democracy in other countries then backs that up by undermining democracy in his own country, the risk at play for you, say, rigging your own election is significantly lowered."

Trump's tweet is the latest in a long line of norm-smashing moves that experts say have damaged America's global reputation. During the course of his presidency, he has picked fights with friends and foes alike, threatened supranational institutions like NATO and the World Health Organization, and withdrawn from multilateral treaties like the Iran nuclear deal and Paris Climate Accord.

These unilateral actions also diminish America's diplomatic heft, according to Dr. Jennifer Cassidy, a diplomatic scholar at Oxford University.

"The truth is, that is where real soft power lies and he has done a lot of damage over his four years in office," Cassidy said. "And while America's allies might welcome a Biden presidency, seeing it as a return to something more normal, America's enemies may arguably be much slower to view the Trump presidency as an outlier. If Trump happened once, then why would Iran or China believe someone like him won't happen again?"

It's also impossible to ignore that this behavior has been on full display during the greatest crisis to face the world in decades.

"During a global pandemic, the world needs a leader — someone to help coordinate responses to a virus that knows no borders. Instead, Trump has spent much of his time hawking disproven medicines, tweeting conspiracy theories," said Klaas. "When the world looks to America to lead, they are finding a man who is singularly incapable of leading his country, let alone the world."

The consequences of this lack of global leadership from the most powerful man on the planet goes beyond his response to the health crisis. The Institute for Democracy published an open letter last month, in which more 500 former world leaders and Nobel Laureates warned that authoritarian regimes are using the pandemic to erode democracy.

Cheeseman believes that their cries would have packed more of a punch had they been arranged by the world's only hyperpower. "If America had marshalled democratic countries around the world to support democracy in the age of coronavirus, I think that could have been really significant. The signal that sends is we are watching you and we are on it."

Instead, the President has spent much of the pandemic as he has spent much of his presidency: picking fights and sowing division both at home and abroad.

But experts said the consequences of his latest attempt to undermine November's election could be more far-reaching than the damage wrought by the pandemic.

"If he loses, he seems to be signaling that he will happily try to burn American democratic institutions to the ground if he believes it will help save himself or help him save face," said Klaas.

Should this happen, it's hard to see how it benefits anyone in America other than the President, nor how it stops the international impression that the US is at serious risk of being on an inexorable slide towards becoming an unstable political basketcase.

And both America's allies and enemies will be acutely aware that the country could do it all again in four years' time, should someone Trumpier than Trump decide to run in 2024.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Showers and Cooler Air
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'This is what we stand for, helping out,' Local man hosts giveaway for kids in need

Image

Consumer Alert: Face Mask Exemption Cards, are they real?

Image

Vigo County School Corporation to push back the start of the school year by one week

Image

Friday: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers possible. High: 80°

Image

Macee Hamilton

Image

A new lease on life: Woman raises money for a new nose

Image

Absentee Voting made easy: Clay County Election Clerk talks General Election

Image

Work has started on the new VA facility in Vigo County

Image

CSX closes roads in Vigo County for crossing repairs

Image

Medical condition may have led to the crash at a Vigo County apartment complex that injured a 12-yea

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 178135

Reported Deaths: 7670
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1046874872
Lake11752440
DuPage11177509
Kane8964295
Will8352338
Winnebago3610122
St. Clair3419154
McHenry2824112
Madison204772
Kankakee164368
Rock Island152430
Champaign145319
Unassigned1291192
Kendall124722
Peoria118934
Sangamon90633
DeKalb80128
Boone71223
Jackson59119
McLean52015
LaSalle46318
Macon42423
Randolph4167
Coles36619
Ogle3655
Adams3631
Clinton32117
Tazewell3218
Stephenson3126
Whiteside30216
Williamson2895
Union27621
Grundy2605
Monroe24813
Iroquois2407
Knox2351
Cass18911
Vermilion1882
Henry1861
Morgan1765
Warren1750
Jefferson17117
Lee1362
Montgomery1336
Marion1250
Macoupin1233
McDonough12315
Franklin1100
Bureau1082
Jo Daviess1081
Douglas1032
Perry991
Christian974
Saline941
Pulaski900
Woodford843
Livingston832
Effingham811
Logan740
Clark650
Jersey611
White550
Mercer540
Washington530
Fayette523
Moultrie520
Shelby521
Johnson510
Jasper507
Bond452
Carroll433
Cumberland432
Menard430
Gallatin420
Mason420
Lawrence410
Ford381
Alexander350
Wayne351
Piatt340
Massac330
Crawford290
Hancock281
De Witt260
Wabash260
Edgar250
Fulton250
Marshall180
Greene170
Hamilton170
Hardin160
Schuyler150
Brown130
Clay120
Edwards120
Pike120
Richland120
Henderson90
Stark80
Pope70
Putnam70
Scott70
Calhoun60
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 65253

Reported Deaths: 2946
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion14270717
Lake6878266
Elkhart446775
Allen3480155
St. Joseph296778
Hamilton2366104
Cass17409
Hendricks1683105
Johnson1600118
Vanderburgh15798
Porter112139
Tippecanoe103111
Clark99445
Madison78964
Kosciusko78811
LaPorte78729
Howard77763
Marshall72221
Bartholomew71547
Monroe65230
Floyd63644
Noble61328
Boone60945
Delaware59752
Hancock59137
Dubois58710
Jackson5394
LaGrange53510
Shelby49926
Grant48829
Warrick45829
Dearborn44127
Morgan40832
Vigo40610
Henry35418
White33410
Clinton3323
Montgomery32621
Lawrence31127
Decatur30432
Wayne2928
Harrison26822
Miami2442
Scott23610
Greene23134
Daviess22419
Putnam2138
DeKalb2094
Jennings20312
Jasper1942
Gibson1933
Steuben1913
Franklin1878
Ripley1827
Perry17012
Orange15824
Starke1547
Posey1530
Wabash1483
Jefferson1452
Fayette1437
Whitley1416
Fulton1301
Carroll1252
Knox1200
Wells1202
Huntington1193
Spencer1103
Newton10810
Randolph1004
Washington991
Clay925
Tipton905
Rush804
Jay770
Adams731
Owen721
Pulaski701
Sullivan691
Brown671
Fountain602
Benton560
Blackford512
Parke441
Martin420
Ohio423
Crawford400
Switzerland390
Pike320
Union280
Vermillion260
Warren191
Unassigned0200